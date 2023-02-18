$494 will get you this massive Wailord Pokemon plush to snuggle with

What's big, huggable, and warm?

This new massive Wailord plush from The Pokemon Company, which weighs in at a whopping 6.5kg and measures 60 x 145 x 55cm — one-tenth of its size in the games, as stated in the Pokedex.

But the cost of snug comfort doesn't come cheap. The Wailord stuff toy is priced at 49,500 yen (S$494) on the Pokemon Center online store in Japan, and will be shipped in batches starting early August 2023.

It officially becomes available for purchase on March 13, 2023 but those who want to call first dibs on adopting Wailord can place their pre-orders now.

The chonky boy joins other wacky and adorable picks from the franchise, including a Absolutely Wanna Be Licked By Gengar plush (say what?), a Ditto sofa, a Snorlax sofa, and a Metapod costume. All four have something in common for sure — they make for one hell of a conversation starter.

Here are more glimpses of the Float Whale Pokemon lounging around like the lovable blob it is:

Are you ready for a whale-y big plushie?! This Wailord plush is 1/10 of its Pokédex size, but is still a huge addition to any fan's collection! The Japanese Pokémon Center is taking orders with an August shipping date for about $370 USD!🐳 pic.twitter.com/481BIxyw9v — PokéJungle: Gen IX (@pokejungle) February 17, 2023

This article was first published in Geek Culture.