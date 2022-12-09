5 activities in Singapore for a motorsport-themed day out

Do you feel the need for speed? Scratch that itch legally, and share that joy with the rest of your family with our specially curated Motorsport-themed itinerary!

It's only by allowing your significant other to have a taste of what you're passionate about, that he/she would genuinely be able to understand the appeal of whatever it is that you are interested in.

Think of this as a way to allow for better bonding opportunities, over something that they might have otherwise dismissed/have grave misunderstandings about.

With all the formalities out of the way, let's start the article proper!

1. Satisfy your Need for Speed at KF1 Expo

PHOTO: Instagram/KF1 Karting

Let's start off our day in the far eastern end of Singapore.

KF1 Expo is a permanent karting facility constructed out of an underutilised car park within the Singapore Expo compound. This 750 metre long track features 16 corners, and has been designed from the ground up as a dedicated fun kart track.

And you'll be able to tell when you first jump into a kart. The straights are just about long enough for the karts to fully breathe, without you sitting for prolonged periods at the artificial 50 km/h limiter.

This is very much a track that rewards you with preserving overall momentum, so you may actually be quicker overall if you go slower and prioritise the exit speed of each corner, if that makes any sense!

Address: Singapore Expo, Carpark H, 1 Expo Drive, Singapore 486150

Opening Hours: Weekdays 1pm to 9pm, Weekends & PHs – 10am to 9pm, Closed on Wednesdays for Maintenance

Contact Number: 9340 2335

2. Relive local motorsport history by cruising on Old Upper Thomson Road

PHOTO: RunEatGossip.com

The 2008 Singapore Grand Prix isn't technically the first Grand Prix held locally.

That accolade goes to the 1961 Orient Year Grand Prix, which was held on the Thomson Road Grand Prix circuit under Formula Libre and Australian Formula Two rules. It was held till 1973, and was discontinued after a string of high profile accidents.

You can actually drive on most of the original layout, though the roads are now significantly narrower than when it was used as a street circuit almost half a century ago. This ribbon of tarmac is notorious for the Devil's Bend, an almost-blind right hander that has claimed the lives of many.

Still, keep within the legal limits, and there's no reason why you can't safely soak in the rich history of the area whilst also enjoying the nature!

Address: Old Upper Thomson Road

3. Refuel at Joji's Diner

PHOTO: Facebook/Joji's Diner

A stone's throw away from Old Upper Thomson Road, Joji's Diner has been styled to look like a retro American cafe, not too dissimilar to the eateries you'd find on the road in the States.

As a cultural staple, the founders tried to preserve the experience by ensuring they serve authentic American grub that is fast and affordable.

How affordable? The most expensive item on the menu comes in at a whopping $12.90, and is their signature Joji Diner's All-Star Platter.

Burgers, another iconic American staple, also has a strong presence on their menu. All in all, what American diner is worth their weight in salt if they do not literally serve you your recommended daily dose of sodium in one sitting?

Address: 534 Upper Serangoon Road, Singapore 534549

Opening Hours: Daily, 10am – 10pm

4. Drive at your limits virtually with Topspeed SG

PHOTO: Topspeed

Ever wanted to sample a professional-grade simulator? The same kind that professional racing drivers and esports drivers practise on? With S5 Technology's latest venture, now you can!

Located at Funan, Topspeed aims to bring the world of professional simulator racing to the masses.

Their six high-end simulator rigs feature industrial grade hardware, accurately mimicking the sensations and the experience of actual on-track driving, but in a safe, virtual space.

They also offer driving coaching and track day preparation services, and are also on the lookout for the next breakout motorsport star!

Address: 107 North Bridge Road #03-K09, Singapore 179105

Opening Hours: Daily, 10am – 9pm

5. End the day with Sentosa Luge

PHOTO: Instagram/Skyline Luge Sentosa

End off the day with something slow and chill by sledding down the Sentosa Luge courses.

Currently, there are four tracks you can choose from to tackle, riddled with hairpin corners, exhilarating tunnels and downhill slopes through a mystical forest that lights up after sundown!

Once you've made your way to the bottom of the hill, you can enjoy a scenic ride back to the summit on the skyride, which allows you to have a bird's eye view of the Sentosa beach area and the surrounding open seas!

We'll quote the Sentosa folks here by saying – Once is Never Enough!

Address: 1 Imbiah Road, 099692

Opening Hours: Sunday to Thursday 11 am to 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday 11 am to 9:30 pm

Contact Number: 6274 0472

Notable mention: Take a detour to Mount Faber

You'll pass another driving road on the way to Sentosa from Funan.

Popular with hikers, but presenting a proper challenge if you'd like to tackle the roads at some LTA-unfriendly speeds, the stretch of road leading up to the summit of Mount Faber can be engaging to drive on even if you adhere to the speed limits.

Combined itinerary

Here are all of our recommendations handily plotted on a singular map, so it'd be much easier for you to actually use our itinerary wholesale for your next family day out.

Singapore may be an island-nation obsessed with technology and finance, but there's still a fairly strong car culture anchored by some proper car fanatics.

We suggest you do all of the above mentioned activities at a pace that you are comfortable with, because motorsport of any kind is never safe.

This article was first published in Motorist.