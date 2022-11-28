5 hawker stalls for you to head to

With so many hawker stalls in Singapore, you could almost never run out of new ones to try. And that's what we're doing today, with another five stalls to check out!

Jin Xi Lai (Mui Siong) Minced Meat Noodle

PHOTO: SethLui.com

Under a block of flats, just off the main belt of Little India, is a stall where you wouldn’t automatically think of when looking for a bowl of minced meat noodles, or bak chor mee.

While there are a couple other well known stalls in the same coffeeshop, most people are there for the food from Mui Siong, even though the wait can be 45 minutes or longer.

While their stall’s name has "Minced Meat Noodle" in it, it is not their noodles that keep people coming. The noodles are pretty decent, but the stall is most famous for its pork liver soup, with liver slices that are double or even triple the thickness of what you would typically get.

The liver slices are also slightly undercooked so that they maintain a soft yet slightly crunchy texture, and when paired with the umami-laden broth, make for a very hearty start to the morning.

Address: 638 Veerasamy Rd, 200638, Yi He Eating House

Operating hours: Thursday to Sunday, 7.30am to 2pm. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Parking: HDB parking rates apply

B.B.Q Seafood

PHOTO: MissTamChiak

It’s most likely that you will get a whiff of the scents emanating from this stall before you see it.

One of two barbecue seafood stalls at Taman Jurong Food Centre, this is also the original stall that has been there for as long as most people can remember, with the newcomer only opening earlier in 2022.

Why is this stall so appealing? Easy, they keep things simple and tasty.

During dinner, most tables will at least have one dish from this generically-named stall. Don’t mind the generic name, for the food they cook keeps people coming back.

Tell the staff what you want or see what is available from their selection, then wait for a sizzling hotplate laden with seafood and sambal goodness to arrive at your table.

Go early too, for the popular options like squid sell out fast. And bring cash, for they don’t accept cashless payments.

Address: 3 Yung Sheng Rd, #03-178, 618499, Taman Jurong Food Centre

Operating hours: Monday to Friday, 3pm to 8pm. Saturday and Sunday, 12pm to 8pm.

Parking: Monday to Sunday, $0.60 per 30 minutes.

Thaksin Beef Noodle

PHOTO: MissTamChiak

If you were to ask around for a stall recommendation at Seah Im Hawker Centre, it won’t be a surprise if Thaksin Beef Noodle comes up as one.

Unfortunately, Seah Im Hawker Centre is closed for renovations and will only reopen in March 2023. Fortunately, they have a second stall in Clementi, located a short walk from the station. And yes, they are halal.

With a big pot of soup filled with various beef cuts and tripe bubbling away, choose your preferred noodles, and watch as the staff deftly plucks the meat from the pot and cuts it up before serving it to you. Careful with the chilli flakes, and remember that a little bit goes a long way (the chilli is no joke, you’ve been warned).

The springy noodles, tender beef and tripe, complemented with the robust soup boiled with herbs and spices, we daresay this is about as close as you can get to beef noodles in Bangkok without leaving Singapore.

Address: 449 Clementi Ave 3, #01-211, 120449

Operating hours: Monday to Sunday, 10am to 9.30pm

Parking: HDB rates apply

Jeong's Jjajang

PHOTO: DanielFoodDiary.com

If you were to see a hawker stall selling Korean food, you are more or less guaranteed an inadequate rendition of a meal that is neither authentic, affordable or tasty.

Fortunately, this isn’t the case with Jeong’s Jjajang. The stall is helmed by an actual Korean who has over two decades of experience cooking in Korean restaurants, so you’re already in good hands.

Take one bite of their jjajangmyeon (Korean noodles in black bean sauce), and we’re confident you’ll ask why are you spending double or triple the price on the same dish from Korean restaurants at Tanjong Pagar Road when the one here is so much tastier.

Plus, their side dishes like fried pork with sweet and sour sauce, soondubu (Korean Tofu Stew) and kimchi pancake are must-haves too. Best part, your bill won’t be anywhere near to breaking your wallet.

Address: 161 Bukit Merah Central, #01-3749, 150161

Opening hours: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Wednesday, 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Saturday and Sunday, 12pm to 8.30pm. Closed on Monday

Parking: HDB rates apply

Jin Jin Hot/Cold Dessert

PHOTO: Timeout Singapore

After a meal, the reply from around the table goes “I can’t eat another bite”. But ask if anyone wants dessert, and more often than not someone will reply “I always have room for dessert!”.

Jin Jin Hot/Cold Dessert is one of the most well-known stalls at Brickworks Food Centre, and for good reason. Reasonable prices, generous portions and tasty desserts are a match made in heaven.

With at least 36 different options available, you could eat from this stall every day for a month straight and still have a few more choices left over.

While you might be tempted to try the most fangled item on the menu (which are still tasty), it never hurts to stick with the classics like cendol and ice kacang.

Not only are they generous with their ingredients, their cendol comes with a generous amount of thick gula melaka, and it really hits the spot on a hot day.

Address: 6 Jalan Bukit Merah, #01-21, 150006, ABC Brickworks Market Food Centre

Opening hours:Thursday to Tuesday, 12pm to 10pm. Closed on Wednesday

Parking: HDB parking rates apply

Combined itinerary

We've plotted out the locations of where all these stalls are at, so do check them out and let us know what you think about our choices!

Best of all, some of you could even be living beside or nearby the stalls listed here, so this is even more incentive for you to check them out!

