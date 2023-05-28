5 animal cafes you won't want to miss

Stressing over school or work? Today we bring you five animal cafes you can check out to get your dog and cat fix!

For today’s mGuides, we are visiting five animal cafes with the cutest dogs and cats. Suitable for solo, couple, and group visits, these animal cafes will surely bring a smile to your face.

Meomi Cat Cafe

PHOTO: Google Street View

Located in a row of shophouses near Haji Lane, Meomi Cat Cafe is a cosy cafe with plenty of adorable cats to spend time with.

Cats here are a little shy and take some time to warm up to you. Once they're comfortable with your presence, you can shower them with all the pets you want.

The staff care for the cats very well, rotating them often to give them a break from entertaining visitors. The entrance fee is $13 for an hour and a free drink, with other cafe classics such as hot chocolate and waffles available for under $5. Children must be at least seven years old, and their fee for the first hour is $7.

Address: 668 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 188801

Operating Hours: Wednesday to Monday, 11 am to 8 pm. Closed Tuesday. Reservation required.

Parking: Street parking along Arab Street. Street parking rates apply.

What The Pug

PHOTO: Motorist

As the name suggests, What The Pug is a dog cafe with many pugs for you to make friends with. Located along Haji Lane, this cafe is a small and classy joint you won't want to miss.

The pugs here are very friendly and will come and play with you even if you aren't carrying any treats. You will also be introduced to every pug and their own unique personality by the owner. Admission tickets are $20 for weekdays and $25 for weekends.

A ticket will cover 45 minutes of petting time, a canned drink, and a Polaroid photo. Children under ten years old will have to be accompanied by an adult.

Address: 80 Haji Ln, Singapore 189271

Operating Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 pm to 8 pm. Closed Monday. Reservation required.

Parking: Street parking along Arab Street. Street parking rates apply.

Catopia

PHOTO: Motorist

Standing out with its colourful windows, Catopia is a cat cafe located on the second floor of a shophouse along Dunlop Street. The cats here even have their own bio on Catopia's website!

With plenty of toys and space to play with, these cats are friendly towards humans and receptive to pets. The staff keep them well-groomed and give them breaks from interacting with guests at their own designated rest area.

The entry fee for the first hour is $13 with a standard drink, with food and desserts also available. Children must be at least seven years old, and those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Address: 46 Dunlop St, #02-00, Singapore 209375

Operating Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm. Closed Monday. Reservation required.

Parking: Street parking along Dunlop Street. Street parking rates apply.

Chow Cute Cafe

PHOTO: Motorist

Along a quiet road next to Seletar Airport is a dog cafe filled with Chow Chows for you to play with. Chow Cute Cafe is also pet-friendly, meaning that you can bring your own companions along with you!

The dogs here are well-trained and friendly, and are happy to be petted and played with. If you are bringing along your own pets, the cafe also offers services such as grooming and training. While there is no entrance fee, you will have to spend at least $25 per person and can stay for a maximum of two hours.

They serve up Western-style dishes, along with desserts and pet treats. If you would like to buy their merchandise, you can do so at their merchandise store.

Address: 16 The Oval, Seletar Aerospace Park, 797873

Operating Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm. Hours extend to 8 pm on Friday and 9 pm on Saturday. Closed Monday. Reservation required.

Parking: Carpark at Park Lane. Monday to Sunday, $0.60 per 30 minutes.

The Cat Cafe - Railmall

PHOTO: Motorist

For cat lovers living in the West, The Cat Cafe's Railmall outlet is perfect for you. Home to 14 cats, their second cafe is located right next to the rail corridor.

Compared to their Bugis outlet, the cats here are younger and more playful — when they aren't having their naps. Due to their age, they tend to be skittish but can be played with once they are comfortable with you.

The entrance fee is $18 for two hours and a soft drink, with upgrades available for other drinks such as coffee and tea. Children must be at least six years old to visit, and those under 12 must be supervised by an adult.

Address: 392 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 678046

Operating Hours: Thursday to Tuesday, 10 am to 9 pm. Hours extend to 10 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Wednesday, 3 pm to 9 pm. Reservation required.

Parking: Carpark at The Rail Mall. Monday to Sunday, $1.40 per hour.

This article was first published in Motorist.