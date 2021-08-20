5 best under-the-radar beauty websites that carry amazing products

Sure, everyone knows all the big players when it comes to online beauty shopping, but that barely skims the surface of what’s available. You can now get your fix from a wide range of brands, with new and familiar names from skincare, makeup, devices, fragrances and even personal care.

These beauty e-commerce sites have character and purpose. A few were started to fulfil a personal need for alternative brands; others, to fill a gap in the market. All have seen more traction in recent times due to the pandemic, with purchasing shifting from brick-and-mortar stores to online.

Savina Chow, founder of Beaubit, says: “Previously, we relied on friends and family to share their experiences before a purchase happens at the store. Today’s landscape means we look to digital content creators for product recommendations and, through that, brands can speak directly to us. The rise of online marketplaces and accessible e-commerce tools makes it easier to sell beauty brands.”

There are caveats to this, of course. Lee Yi Hui, co- founder of Hush Cosmetics, says product authenticity is an important tenet of online shopping, and smaller players need extra time and effort to procure those supply chains. Natassia Siu, who started Sknedit in 2020, agrees. As a new entrant to the market, she says many brands “ghosted” her with no replies. “If they did reply, we would need to hit minimum order quantities to bring those brands in,” she adds.

Savina notes: “Like every small business, our challenges include increasing awareness and ensuring that our storytelling stays compelling and exciting.”

Despite the challenges, each founder’s belief in their business philosophy is what keeps them going. Here’s our pick of the best beauty e-commerce sites you should shop at now:

This article was first published in Her World Online.