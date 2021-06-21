5 bridal boutiques to get your dream wedding dress from international designers

One of the many things to check off on a bride-to-be’s to-do list is THE wedding dress. Honestly, it’s not as easy as it seems as there are plenty of ravishing wedding dresses to choose from, and not to mention try on!

Ahead, we’ve narrowed down a few spots in Singapore where you can find your dream wedding dress by international designers. Think Elie Saab, Marchesa, Monique Lhuillier and Naeem Khan, to name a few.

And hopefully, they’ll be able make your big day extra special and memorable.

1. The Proposal

Luxury abounds in this multi-label boutique run by Lee Chern San and Brenna Koh. The dedicated husband-and-wife team’s eye for refinement and glamour is reflected by their mesmerising bridal pieces.

The Proposal is one of the first bridal boutiques in Singapore to bring in internationally renowned bridal designers including Paolo Sebastian, Galia Lahav, Reem Acra, and Elie Saab.

For any bride who’d like to be adorned in extravagance for their special day, The Proposal should be your top pick.

Find out more about The Proposal by visiting them here.

2. Truly Enamoured

Looking through Truly Enamoured’s selection of gowns is a truly seductive and evocative experience, thanks to its extensive collections of gowns by Inbal Dror, Alexandra Grecco and Marchesa, to name a few.

And seeing how the pandemic has upended our lives (including wedding plans), Truly Enamoured has rolled out e-consultations. This means brides-to-be can now enjoy e-consultations and virtual stylings from the comfort of their sofas. How convenient is that!

Book your session with them now by messaging them on their Instagram.

Find out more about Truly Enamoured by visiting them here.

3. Belle & Tulle Bridal

Head over to Belle & Tulle Bridal at Palais Renaissance for one of the most extensive selections of luxurious bridal labels in Singapore.

For brides who are fans of Berta Balilti’s goddess-like creations, there’s no better place to find the latest designs from the label in Singapore. Other covetable brands include Monique Lhuillier, Lela Rose, Naeem Khan and many more, so you’ll definitely be spoiled for choice.

Find out more about Belle & Tulle by visiting them here.

ALSO READ: Look out for bridal dress bargains that seem too good to be true

4. Blessed Brides

Located at Singapore Shopping Centre, Blessed Brides has a great selection of stylish, seductive and sophisticated designs that promise to set you apart from the other brides-to-be.

You’ll get to have your pick from top international bridal labels such as Enzoani, La Sposa by Pronovias, Lazaro and Rosa Clara. Aside from rental services (from $2,000), selected designs here are also available for purchase (from $4,800).

Find out more about Blessed Brides by visiting them here.

5. Frieda Brides

Boho chic with plenty of romantic references, this Singapore-based bridal brings in designs from emerging indie wedding gown designers.

We particularly love the unique pieces from wedding designers from Down Under — brands like Made with Love and Karen Willis Holmes — both of which boast contemporary designs that are also figure-flattering. Those looking for vintage-inspired gowns with a touch of glamour can turn to the gorgeous designs by Catherine Deane.

If you’re on a tight budget, there are also sale pieces that are up to a whopping 90per cent off their usual prices at Frieda Brides.

Find out more about Freida Brides by visiting their website here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.