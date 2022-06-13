5 cars every family man should consider for their next family car

If you are a parent, soon-to-be parent, or someone who is simply family-oriented that is looking to purchase your first car, this is the article for you! This article features a variety of car types ranging from sedans to SUVs, station wagons and MPVs that will be the perfect choice for a family car.

*The list of cars below only includes new and used PARF cars.

Toyota Camry (2019-2021)

Estimated depreciation: $12,930 - $24,060

The Toyota Camry is iconic in many ways, not just for the luxury and comfort it boasts, but for the reasonable price tag that comes along with the car as well. I would be lying if I told you that this generation of the Toyota Camry isn't desirable, especially for all your racer boys-turned-Family Man.

Suppose the 2.0-litre, six-speed automatic variant, which pushes out 165bhp and 199Nm of torque is too lacklustre for you (when your car is seated at full capacity with prams/strollers/child seats in your boot), consider opting for the 2.5-litre variant to give you additional power and torque! And best of all, both variants come equipped with a rear aircon!

Pro Tip: If you wish to embrace cleaner-energy vehicles, consider opting for the first-of-its-kind Toyota Camry Hybrid - the most powerful version of Toyota's iconic sedan. With its all new hybrid drivetrain, the Toyota Camry Hybrid produces a hefty 208bhp and 221Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Benz GLB200 (2020-2022)

Estimated depreciation: $19,060 - $24,190

Want to travel in style but reserve a tinge of practicality? Your answer is none other than sgCarMart's Premium Compact SUV of the Year 2021, the Mercedes-Benz GLB200! Despite the ruggedness associated with SUVs, the GLB200 is not a tad bit rugged. Instead, it gives off a metropolitan vibe (well, at least to me) to ensure you travel in style!

Also, this versatile SUV features three rows of seats and can seat up to seven (including the driver) - the perfect car for the Family Man. However, suppose the extra seating capacity in the third row is not required, you can simply fold it down flat to expand your boot capacity size to accommodate more items in your boot, such as during your weekly grocery trips.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz GLB launched in Singapore

Pro Tip: If you feel that the 1.3-litre turbocharged engine may be lacking for an SUV of its stature, consider the Mercedes-Benz GLB250, which uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, capable of pumping out 221bhp and 350Nm of torque. Now, that's more than enough power to bring your entire family around town!

Mazda 6 Wagon (2018-2022)

Estimated depreciation: $14,790 - $16,890

Besides the iconic Toyota Camry, another considerable luxury sedan is none other than the Mazda 6. The major difference between both is that the Mazda 6 is also available in a stationwagon variant. Its punchy engine provides ample power for you to lug your family and any necessary equipment around the city.

Needless to say, the Mazda 6 Wagon's elongated body provides you with abundant boot space of 522-litres! However, if you still require additional storage space (for some odd reason), you can always knock down the rear passenger seats to expand the storage space in the rear.

ALSO READ: Mazda CX-8 review: Rising to the occasion

Pro Tip: If you are not a fan of the stationwagon-style of the Mazda 6 Wagon, consider the Mazda 6 sedan instead! Its sleek body and dual exhaust tips showcase the sportiness of the Mazda 6. Furthermore, it is packed with a 2.0-litre Skyactive-G engine that churns out 163bhp and 213Nm of torque - although less than the Wagon variant, it still packs a punch!

Toyota Sienta (2016-2022)

Estimated depreciation: $10,120 - $17,670

Are you insistent on getting an MPV as your family car? If that's the case, the Toyota Sienta may be your most economical choice. And best of all, it has sliding doors, which is a perk of an MPV - You no longer have to worry about space constraints when accessing the car, which makes taking in and out the child seat so much easier!

One thing to note is that the Sienta may seem underpowered at full load due to its 1.5-litre engine, which produces an underwhelming 105bhp and 140Nm of torque. However, from another perspective, its 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine, coupled with its 15-inch wheels, promotes better fuel economy!

Pro Tip: If you prefer an MPV powered by an engine of higher capacity, the Toyota Wish is an excellent choice! It is available in either a 1.8-litre or 2.0-litre variant, ensuring the MPV does not feel underpowered even when seated at full capacity.

Honda Odyssey (2014-2021)

Estimated depreciation: $15,670 - $19,070

This generation of the Honda Odyssey is powered by a 2.4-litre naturally aspirated engine, producing 173bhp and 225Nm of torque - an abundant amount of power to haul itself along even when seated at full capacity.

What's better than having a punchy MPV is one that looks aesthetically pleasing (and somehow aggressive) and has a well-built stature that exudes luxury to onlookers. And these reasons were precisely why this generation of the Honda Odyssey won the sgCarMart's Large MPV of the Year back in 2015.

Pro Tip: If you have no need for an eight-seater MPV and are more inclined to have additional safety systems along with Honda Sensing, consider opting for the seven-seater variant instead!

This article was first published in sgCarMart.