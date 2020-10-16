Mercedes-Benz GLB launched in Singapore

The newest addition to Mercedes-Benz's excellent offerings in the popular compact segment is a handsome compact SUV that seats seven.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLB was launched virtually, in Singapore earlier today, on Thursday, Oct 15, 2020.

Upon the initial glance, the GLB's off-road genes are obvious. The first thing you'll notice is its muscular body with powerful proportions. Despite being a compact car, it is everything you expect from a capable off-roader.

The GLB features muscular contours with a rising waistline accentuating its off-road character. PHOTO: sgCarMart

It features a boxy front section with striking head lights and short overhang, reminiscent of its capable big brother, the G-Wagen. Bridging the boxy front and rear end of the GLB are muscular contours completed with all-round protective claddings that further accentuate the GLB's off-road character.

With the longest wheelbase in Mercedes-Benz's compact lineup, the GLB is generously spacious. PHOTO: sgCarMart

The GLB is the first compact Mercedes-Benz available in a seven-seat configuration. The third row seat option adds two additional individual seats that allow passengers up to a height of 1.68m a comfortable ride with an adequate amount of space.

The second-row seats divide in a 40:20:40 ratio to offer excellent versatility. PHOTO: sgCarMart

This is possible due to a wheelbase that is 100mm longer than the B-Class. With a wheelbase of 2,829mm, in the five-seater configuration, rear passengers in the GLB enjoy a massive legroom of 967mm. Apart from people-hauling capacity, the GLB is equally versatile when it comes to cargo space.

In five-seater configuration, with the third row seats folded down, it has a boot capacity of 500 litres (700 litres if loaded to roof height). The boot capacity expands to a whopping 1,055 litres (1,680 litres if loaded to roof height) with all rear seats folded down.

Get into the driver seat and you will be greeted with a Widescreen Cockpit with control and display via MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). The instrument cluster and media display measures 10.25-inch each, displaying the information you need clearly and legibly.

The GLB features familiar interior design cues such as the turbine air vents, while exuding a robust off-road character. PHOTO: sgCarMart

The next feature that catches your eye is the aluminium-look tubular element in the dashboard on the passenger side, reminding you of the GLB's off-road DNA.

The robust character of the interior does not simply end at the dashboard, tubular elements in milled aluminium look accentuate the centre console, providing a solid support for the controls.

The theme carries on throughout the interior, with horizontal grab handles along the doors that blend in with the overall sculpture, resembling milled aluminium tubes.

Despite the abundance of space and practicality, those are no all that the GLB offers, as expected from Mercedes-Benz, it is packed with numerous features to ensure maximum driving enjoyment, comfort and safety.

The GLB comes standard with LED high-performance headlamps and angular Daytime Running Lamps. It is also equipped with Active Brake Assist to minimise the dangers of a rear-end collision, and Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC, which uses an array of sensors to assist parking in difficult situations.

With driver, front passenger, front thorax-pelvis, and window airbags as well as driver side knee bag, the GLB offers complete protection for passengers.

In the powertrain department, the GLB 200 is powered by a 1.33-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 161bhp and 250Nm of torque. Mated to a 7G-DCT seven-speed automatic transmission it allows the GLB 200 to complete the century sprint in 9.1 seconds.

The 1.33-litre turbocharged engine in the GLB 200 produces 161bhp and 250Nm. PHOTO: sgCarMart

The blistering Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4MATIC is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that develops 302bhp and 400Nm of torque. A matching AMG SPEEDSHIFT 8G-DCT eight-speed automatic transmission and the variable AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive allows this fire-breathing variant to accelerate from zero to 100km/h in merely 5.2 seconds.

Apart from a powerful engine, the GLB 35 4MATIC is also equipped with AMG-specific exterior parts such as a signature AMG-specific radiator grille, front apron with air deflector, rear apron with diffuser and two round 90mm tailpipe trim elements.

Drivers looking for a sportier drive can opt for the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4MATIC. PHOTO: sgCarMart

Silver AMG brakes can also be found sitting behind the optional 19 to 21-inch wheel options. The differences carry on to the interior of the GLB 35 with sports seats and various AMG-specific components and displays.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.