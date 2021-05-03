5 champagne brunches to enjoy with friends on the weekend

A relaxing weekend brunch with your girlfriends and catching up over champagne – that’s the life! It’s the perfect way to unwind after a long week at work; indulge in good food and drink! If you’re looking for a new hangout spot, here are five of our favourite boozy brunch haunts to frequent with your pals!

1. Lavo Italian Restaurant and Rooftop Bar

First up on the list is none other than Lavo Singapore.

The Italian restaurant and rooftop bar sits atop Marina Bay Sands and comes with a picturesque view that makes any Sunday brunch a divine one. Known for its Sunday Funday Brunch, guests can enjoy a sumptuous free flow spread that includes some of the classics, such as the Truffled Crab Salad, Wagyu Meatball pizza and Prime Hanger Steak.

More notably, there will also be free-flow Veuve Clicquot champagne, as well as other speciality cocktails and beverages. Talk about a well-rounded experience! Food and beverage free-flow ($158++), food only ($88++), kids ($38++)

LAVO Italian Restaurant And Rooftop Bar, 10 Bayfront Ave, Tower 1, Level 57, Singapore 018956, Sundays, 12pm to 3pm

2. Alley on 25 @ Andaz Singapore

Ready for an unlimited flow of prosecco, wine, beer, and local beverages like teh tarik, detox juices, coffee, tea and more? Not to mention a big breakfast made for royalty? We’ve got just the thing. Enter Andaz Singapore’s Alley on 25 Lazy Breakfast Semi-Buffet.

Available on the weekends and public holidays from 11.30am to 2.30pm, the hotel buffet brunch offers delicious breakfast mains like Eggs Benedict and Smoked Salmon Bagel that are sure to fill your tummies and prep you for the day ahead. Food and beverage free-flow ($95++), food only ($50++), kids ($25++)

Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser St, Level 25, Singapore 189354, Saturdays, Sundays, and Public Holidays (12pm to 2.30pm)

3. Beach Road Kitchen @ JW Marriott Singapore

Boasting a wide spread of international signatures and local favourites, Beach Road Kitchen located at JW Marriott Singapore offers an experiential dining journey for guests who are looking for a lovely boozy brunch spot on the weekends.

From European cheeses and assorted charcuterie cuts to fresh seafood, the buffet comes with free-flow champagne on Sundays from 12pm to 2.30pm. Buffet and free-flow champagne & wine ($168++)

JW Marriott Singapore, 30 Beach Rd, Singapore 189763, Sundays, 12pm to 2.30pm

4. Madame Fan

If you have a soft spot for all things dim sum, you need to check Madame Fan for your next brunch outing with your girlfriends. With a menu that features over 40 unlimited servings of dim sum and other Cantonese dishes, you’ll definitely be able to whet your appetite.

And did we mention, it also comes with free-flow cocktails and champagne too? Sip – Dim sum brunch with free-flow cocktails ($136++), Guzzle – Dim sun brunch with free-flow champagne ($146++)

Madam Fan , 32 Beach Rd, The NCO Club, Singapore 189764, Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays (11am to 3.30pm)

5. CÉ LA VI Singapore

Since bars have to close at 10.30pm, why not start the party earlier over a boozy brunch at CÉ LA VI Singapore. Happening every weekend, except for the first weekend of the month, the open- air pavilion perched on top of Marina Bay Sands, will be offering a champagne brunch for you to enjoy with your girlfriends.

Offering a wide assortment of contemporary Asian delicacies and desserts, you can also expect free-flowing prosecco, white, rosé, red wine, spirits, beer and cocktails for 3 hours at $88++.

CÉ LA VI, 1 Bayfront Avenue. Level 57, Tower 3, Marina Bay Sands, Hotel, 018971, Saturdays and Sundays (12pm to 3pm)

This article was first published in Her World Online.