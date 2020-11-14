The best boozy brunches in Singapore

Because really, what is better than starting early and finishing early?

If the government rules of a 1030PM cut-off have given you itchy feet for a longer fizz-fueled session, then you need a good old boozy brunch. And you're in luck, here is our list of the best ones around.

If you are thinking of treating yourself to somewhat of a fancy brunch, then it's got to be the opulently decorated and fantastically tasty, Madame Fan. With their brunch a wallet-friendly $126 with free flow cocktails, you can feast on their signature black truffle dumplings, wasabi prawns and fried ham sui gok.

To wash it down with there is a marvellous medley of cocktails including the Portofino with gin, strawberry, cherry tomato and salted caramel lemon or the classic Old School - Whisky, honey wine and lavender. Available in two hour sittings, the brunch runs from 11am to 3.30pm on weekends.

There will be no Sunday blues thanks to this Champagne brunch.

While you take in the gorgeous views of the South China Sea and are cooled by the famed Sentosa breeze, you can feast on the likes of freshly shucked oysters, Boston Lobsters alongside sushi, tandoori prawns, roast chicken and a satay selection.

And as if that wasn't enough, if you fancy jazzing up your brunch that little bit more, take the option of 30g of Caviar with your free-flowing champagne for just $30 extra. Brunch runs on Sundays from 12pm to 3pm and is $68 for free-flowing champagne and $98 with caviar and champagne.

Manhattan calls itself Singapore's first adults-only Sunday cocktail brunch and there's good reason for that: it's a very boozy affair.

From the plush velvet sofas and black and gold flooring, the vibe is set as you see the Gin& Tonic and Bloody Mary trolley weaving its way round the tables and if that's not your vibe don't worry as there is an overflowing craft cocktail menu and litany of beers and wines.

ALSO READ: Dining guide to Sengkang and Punggol: Underrated grub and bars In northeastern Singapore

While we are talking about cocktails though, it's worth noting that Manhattan have partnered with ECO-Spirits to create a range of sustainable-focused cocktails by taking ingredients that would normally be discarded like spent coffee grounds, strawberry tops and excess cream and infused them with spirits.

Now, onto the food, for the sweet teeth there's waffles and pancakes galore but as that won't soak up all that booze, there's a carvery plate, a salad plate, a seafood plate and a cold cuts plate before we even get started on the cheeses and puddings.

The brunch runs every Sunday and is $163 for free-flow cocktails, wines and beers and $199 with free-flow cocktails, wines, beers and Bollinger Special Cuvee Champagne.

Over at The St Regis, Brasserie Les Saveurs have the brunch to end all brunches. With unlimited champagne from 12pm to 2pm, you can choose your vintage of their champagne Chateau Barons de Rothschilds from $198 to $548 or simply plump for wines at $168.

When it comes to food, obviously it's nothing but the best with the likes of French Oysters, King Crabs, Lobsters and Cheese plates. Truly one for an epic celebration.

If your idea of a good time is three hours of bottomless Veuve Clicquot champagne and specialty cocktails with the finest Italian foods then you are in luck as Lavo has just that every Sunday from 12pm to 3pm.

Soak in the skylines, enjoy the likes of pizzas, steaks and crab salads as you wash it all down with glorious drinks and hopefully, even better company. The brunch costs $158 with free-flow champagne and cocktails.

This article was first published in BLLNR.