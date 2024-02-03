5 cheapest freehold walk-up apartments from $1.25m near an MRT

For those on the lookout for unique homes, staying in a walk-up apartment would have crossed your mind. Not only do these apartments have a more interesting layout, but they are typically quite well-sized and located near amenities.

However, it’s important to also keep in mind the limitations that typically come with living in these walk-up apartments. Unlike living in a condo, it lacks facilities and some do not even provide on-site parking.

This week, we have shortlisted five walk-up apartments under a $1.6M budget and within walking distance of the nearest MRT Station.

1. Boundary Road Walk-up Apartment

$1,250,000

3 bedrooms, 1 toilet

Attribute Info Address Hougang / Punggol / Sengkang (D19) Tenure 999-year Leasehold Size 937 SQFT $PSF $1,334.04 PSF Developer Unknown TOP 1953

Why I like it

Situated in the vibrant Serangoon estate, this walk-up apartment stands out in terms of its location and would appeal to homeowners who prioritise connectivity and accessibility to amenities.

Serangoon MRT Station (Circle and North-East line) and the well-loved NEX shopping centre are a 10-minute walk away and there are several other coffee shops located under the HDB blocks nearby. Serangoon Ave 3 Food Centre & Market is nearby, too.

Furthermore, there are many schools within a short distance, such as Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School and Nanyang Junior College, which would be big push factors for families with schooling children.

Located on the second floor, the unit is sized at 937 square feet. Similar to most older walk-up apartments, there are two access points to the apartment and it offers a squarish layout with three bedrooms and a separate bath and WC.

Do note that one of the bedrooms would be more comfortable as a study, though it can be used as a compact room too, if needed. That said, the unit has a relatively high ceiling, making the apartment feel bigger.

One limitation to this option is that there are no private parking available and the nearest season parking is located at Lim Tua Tow Road.

- Ryan

View this property

2. Novena Hill

$1,420,000

2 bedrooms, 1 toilet

Attribute Info Address 33B Jalan Novena Tenure Freehold Size 710 SQFT $PSF $2,000.00 PSF Developer Unknown TOP Jan 1975

Why I like it

For those looking for a walk-up apartment in Singapore’s city centre, this 2-bedroom apartment might be a suitable fit.

Not only is it under a 10-minute walk to Novena MRT Station (North-South line) which is connected to Orchard MRT Station in 2 stops, but it is also near Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Square 2, Novena Square and Velocity for a wide range of amenities. In addition, Zhongshan Mall and a variety of eateries along Balestier Road are located close by.

The immediate vicinity of Novena Hill is primarily lined with low-rise homes, which gives homeowners a uniquely tranquil environment to come home to, despite being located in the central area.

For families with kids, the apartment is within 1km of the popular ACS Primary.

There is much to like about the apartment, too. It has a point-block design with four units on each level so that homeowners can enjoy more privacy.

The apartment comes with two huge bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen that comes with a yard and a compact common area that has an internalised balcony. The apartment is sized at 710 square feet, which would be a comfortable fit for a small family or a couple.

Notably, there is a long walkway leading from the main door to the living room – while some might find it to provide more privacy, there’s also the other consideration where it won’t be as space-efficient.

One standout point is the unit comes with a pitched roof. However, the previous owners have done up a false ceiling, though it can be easily removed.

- Druce

View this property

3. Changi Road

$1,550,000

3 bedrooms, 1 toilet

Attribute Info Address Eunos / Geylang / Paya Lebar (D14) Tenure Freehold Size 1,076 SQFT $PSF $1,440.52 PSF Developer Unknown TOP Unknown

Why I like it

As the only walk-up apartment located in the East on this week’s list, it is an ideal home for homeowners who prioritise having adequate space while being a walking distance to the nearest MRT station and food options.

This is a 1,076 square feet unit that comes with three good-sized bedrooms, a spacious kitchen (that comes with a big yard) and common areas. The previous owners have also recently done simple renovation works to the apartment, which would be a good base for future homeowners to add on. One thing I do like is that the unit is regularly shaped so that the placement of the furniture would be easy and efficient.

Those driving would find that the development’s proximity to the ECP and PIE makes their commute more convenient.

- Ryan J

View this property

4. Kim Keat Close

$1,600,000

4 bedrooms, 2 toilets

Attribute Info Address Kim Keat Close Tenure Freehold Size 1,130 SQFT $PSF $1,415.93 PSF Developer Unknown TOP Unknown

Why I like it

Another walk-up apartment located in Central Singapore, this is a spacious 1,130 square feet unit nestled in the Whampoa area. There’s a lot to like about the apartment, though what stands out most to me is its location.

Situated just next to Whampoa Food Centre for a variety of affordable food options, there are also several eateries located nearby for accessible and convenient amenities. Balestier Plaza and Shaw Plaza are located nearby, too. Those willing to walk a little bit more can visit Zhongshan Mall which is about a 13-minute walk away. It is also within walking distance of Novena MRT Station (North-South line) and Boon Keng MRT Station (North-East line).

Most notably, there is a wide list of popular schools nearby within a 2-km radius. This includes ACS Primary, Bendemeer Primary, CHIJ (Toa Payoh), Pei Chun Public School and St. Andrew’s Junior School.

The apartment is a spacious one, offering four bedrooms and a separate bath and WC. Similar to many older walk-up apartments, this unit has two entryways into the house and offers high ceilings to make the space feel even bigger.

Due to the placement of the windows, the unit gets a good amount of natural light (which is something many walk-up apartments lack).

The apartment also comes with a ventilated utility room (great for those living with a helper) and has a balcony that overlooks the street with an unblocked view of the neighbourhood skyline.

- Cheryl

View this property

5. Eng Aun Mansion

$1,600,000

6 bedrooms, 2 toilets

Attribute Info Address 308 – 308C Thomson Road Tenure Freehold Size 1,001 SQFT $PSF $1,598.40 PSF Developer Unknown TOP 2016

Why I like it

Ending off the list with another apartment located in the Central region of Singapore, homeowners who are looking for a home to undergo a massive revamp can consider this walk-up apartment in Eng Aun Mansion.

Sized at 1,001 square feet, this apartment originally came with three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a balcony and a spacious kitchen area. The previous owners decided to divide bedrooms 1 and 2 into four separate rooms and carve out another bedroom in the living area, providing a total of 6 bedrooms which is ideal for those looking at a rental investment.

While this can be easily reverted to its original layout, there is the option to keep all the rooms (if needed). The balcony is located in one of the bedrooms, which would be great for bringing more natural light into the space.

Novena MRT Station (North-South line) is a 7-minute walk away, along with Novena Square, Square 2, Velocity and the various eateries located nearby. Notably, Tan Tock Seng Hospital is within a short walking distance away, too.

Zhongshan Mall and a wide range of eateries along Balestier Road also add to the variety of amenities nearby. And for families looking for a primary school nearby, ACS Primary is within a 1km distance.

- Sean

View this property

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.

ALSO READ: 5 cheapest 4-bedroom condos above 1,200 sq ft priced under $1.68m