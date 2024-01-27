5 cheapest 4-bedroom condos above 1,200 sq ft priced under $1.68m

If you're on the lookout for a spacious and budget-friendly home, we have narrowed down five of the cheapest four-bedroom apartments in the market that are under $1.68 million

Most of these projects are relatively new and are nestled within a tranquil neighbourhood that serves as a relaxing reprise.

That said, some of these projects are located a distance away from the nearest MRT Station. Still, if you’re one to prioritise space and a peaceful lifestyle, these may be right up your alley.

Hedges Park Condominium

$1,638,880

Attribute Info Address 85 Flora Drive Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,345 SQFT $PSF $1,218.50 PSF Developer Tripartite Developers Pte Limited TOP Jan 2015

Why I like it

Located just a short drive away from Changi Airport, Hedges Park is an ideal location for owners looking to live in a more muted part of Singapore's East side.

Admittedly, its location is rather unconventional (and might not appeal to everyone). Not only are there several other condos nearby, but it's also located right beside The Japanese School and across from Changi Prison.

One downside to the location is that it's not great for those who rely primarily on public transport to get around. Tampines East MRT Station (Downtown line) is a 26-min walk away, so taking the bus would be a more convenient option. Access to amenities within walking distance is limited too and LIV-Changi or Komo Shoppes would be your best bet.

The apartment itself is sized at a spacious 1,345 sq ft and offers four bedrooms (two of which are ensuite), three bathrooms, a decent living and dining area, a good-sized balcony and a well-sized kitchen that comes with a home shelter.

The residential block is only eight storeys high, but the unit sits above the tree line and it enjoys a good amount of natural light, with the pool and greenery for views. The overall environment is quiet and ideal for those who like low-density living.

- Ryan

View this property

The Criterion

$1,650,000

Attribute Info Address 1 Yishun Street 51 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,248 SQFT $PSF $1,322.12 PSF Developer Island Glades Developments Pte Ltd TOP Jan 2018

Why I like it

When it comes to having good access to various amenities or having a functional and spacious home, this newly MOP-ed apartment in The Criterion probably checks off all the boxes. For those unfamiliar, The Criterion is an EC project located in Yishun and near the verdant Orchid Country Club for a tranquil environment to come home to.

Sized at 1,248 sq ft, this no-frills unit is suitable for multi-gen living.

It comes with four bedrooms (of which two are ensuite), three bathrooms, a well-sized common living area that is complemented by a spacious balcony, but a rather compact kitchen that comes with a yard, utility room and WC.

The unit is located on a high floor and faces inward towards the pool and it is a comfortable and windy unit with no direct exposure to afternoon sun. The full-height windows throughout the apartment also make the space feel bigger and allow more natural light to filter in.

Unfortunately on the public transport front is where The Criterion comes up a little short as Khatib MRT Station (North-South line) requires around a 21-minute walk.

However, it is within proximity to a generous list of amenities. Wisteria Mall, Yishun Mall, Yishun Park Hawker Centre and various coffee shops are located under the HDB clusters nearby. And for those looking for a space to go for a jog, The Criterion is a short walk to Yishun Park and Pond.

- Druce

View this property

Lake Life

$1,650,000

Attribute Info Address 6 Tao Ching Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,345 SQFT $PSF $1,226.77 PSF Developer Lakehomes Pte Ltd TOP Jan 2017

Why I like it

Homeowners looking to find an affordable and spacious home in the up-and-coming Jurong neighbourhood and near the Tengah estate can consider this apartment located in Lake Life. It is located right next to Jurong Lake Gardens and within walking distance of a wide variety of amenities, including Taman Jurong Food Centre, Taman Jurong Shopping Center and Superbowl Jurong.

One downside to this tranquil yet holistic neighbourhood is that it's quite a distance from the nearest MRT Station. Lakeside MRT Station (East-West line) is a 22-minute walk away, though it is connected to Jurong East MRT Station (East-West and North-South line) in just two stops.

The apartment is sized at 1,345 sq ft, which is quite generous for a newly MOP-ed 4-bedroom apartment.

It offers a good-sized living and dining area (both of which are separated), a compact but functional kitchen that comes with a WC, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a balcony. The apartment initially came with a study alcove located near the living area, but the owners decided to prioritise storage and do up several cabinets instead.

Additionally, all bedrooms are well-sized and can accommodate a double bed comfortably.

- Ryan J.

View this property

Blossom Residences

$1,658,000

Attribute Info Address 32 Segar Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,249 SQFT $PSF $1,327.46 PSF Developer Grand Isle Holdings Pte Ltd TOP Jan 2014

Why I like it

Bukit Panjang might not be on everyone's dream estate list, but for those who like being near uniquely huge verdant green spaces, this apartment in Blossom Residences might be a good fit.

Overlooking the Kranji Expressway and Mandai Forest, some of the unique points of this unit are the views and the lifestyle it offers.

For one, the unit sits just above the tree line and has unique unblocked views of vast greenery to give the apartment a very tranquil and serene environment.

Additionally, it is within walking distance of Zhenghua Nature Park, which also leads to the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, and also beside the park connector that leads to Pang Sua Pond, Rail Corridor and three other shopping malls in Bukit Panjang's vicinity (Hillion Mall, Bukit Panjang Plaza and Junction 10).

For those who also require access to amenities within a short walk away, there are two food courts and a supermarket located under a five-minute stroll. Segar LRT Station (which is connected to Bukit Panjang MRT Station (Downtown line)) is a short walk away.

The apartment itself is sized at 1,249 sq ft and features a dumbbell layout, which has generally been agreed to be a more efficient use of space. There are four bedrooms, two bathrooms, well-sized common living areas and a U-shape kitchen that also has a yard, utility room and WC.

The master bedroom is especially spacious and can accommodate a walk-in wardrobe. Overall, this is a practical choice for outdoor lovers who are looking for a functional home under a budget.

- Cheryl

View this property

Sea Horizon

$1,680,000

Attribute Info Address 17 Pasir Ris Rise Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,302 SQFT $PSF $1,290.32 PSF Developer Hao Yuan Development Pte Ltd TOP Jan 2017

Why I like it

Located in the idyllic estate of Pasir Ris, this apartment in Sea Horizon is a great choice for homeowners who are working with a budget and need a spacious and functional home, while being close to a variety of amenities.

Not only that, this apartment is located on a high floor and offers a partial sea view of Pasir Ris Beach.

Sized at 1,302 sq ft, it has a squarish layout with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a compact kitchen that is accompanied by a utility room and WC. There are also two balconies, which can be found in the living room and master bedroom.

In fact, most parts of the apartment enjoy a partial sea view of Pasir Ris Beach, which is a big plus point if you're one to prioritise a good view.

Sea Horizon is located a short five-minute walk from E!Hub and E!Avenue, which presents a wide variety of dining, grocery and shopping options after its revamp. The nearest MRT station is at Pasir Ris MRT Station (East-West line), which is also connected to White Sands Mall and the upcoming development of Pasir Ris 8.

- Sean

View this property

ALSO READ: 5 cheapest 3-bedroom condos above 1,000 sq ft priced below $1.2m

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.