5 cheapest 3-bedroom condos above 1,000 sq ft priced below $1.2m

Continuing our hunt for spacious yet budget-friendly living spaces in Singapore, we turn our attention to some of the most affordable three-bedroom condos available on the market today.

Admittedly, these homes are not located in the most popular neighbourhoods, but they still do provide a holistic living environment under a budget (like within an acceptable walking distance to MRT stations and dining options).

Lilydale

$1,100,000

Attribute Info Address 560 Yishun Ave 6 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,194 SQFT $PSF $921.27 PSF Developer CPL Land Pte Ltd (HDB) TOP Jan 2003

Why I like it

Located just beside Yishun Mall and Nee Soon East Park, this spacious unit in Lilydale is a suitable choice for families who want a functional layout.

The apartment is sized at 1,194 sq ft and offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a rather decent-sized living area and a kitchen that also comes with a yard, homeshelter and wc.

Most would appreciate that the master bedroom and bathroom is spacious enough and can comfortably accommodate a bathtub and walk-in closet (which might not be the case for many new launch products). Furthemore, the sole common bathroom has a jack-and-jill layout, making one of the common bedrooms ensuite and more convenient to access.

While some might prefer a regular-shaped kitchen for better space efficiency, the odd-shaped layout in this particular kitchen had the advantage of more storage space.

Despite not being located on a high floor, the apartment has unobstructed views of the condo's landscaping and enjoys a rather tranquil environment. The full-height windows also play a part in making the apartment feel brighter and more spacious.

Yishun Park Hawker Centre and Yishun Mall are both under an eight-minute walk away, though homeowners who don't mind travelling out slightly further have Wisteria Mall, Junction 9 and the massive Northpoint City for more shopping, grocery and dining alternatives.

That said, Yishun MRT Station (North-South line) isn't within walking distance and would probably require a 15-minute bus ride to get there.

- Ryan

Melville Park

$1,128,000

Attribute Info Address 26 Simei Street 1 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,076 SQFT $PSF $1,048.33 PSF Developer Melville Park Development Pte Ltd (HDB) TOP Jan 1996

Why I like it

Those who are familiar with bigger projects would undoubtedly have heard of Melville Park, a 1,232 unit project located between the Simei and Tampines neighbourhood. Lest you think it may be too dense, it does sit on a big plot of land (814,261 sq ft).

This particular unit is sized at a reasonable 1,076 sq ft and offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a compact kitchen that comes with a yard and a living and dining area that is complemented with a small balcony.

For homeowners who prefer to maximise the apartment as liveable space, the compact size of the balcony is greatly appreciated as it does not take up too much of the apartment's space yet still offers a bit of the outdoors. Seeing that the unit is located on a high floor, homeowners will get to enjoy unblocked views of the skyline and good natural light.

I do also appreciate the spaciousness of the master bedroom, though it does come at the expense of one of the common bedrooms. One silver lining to this is that most walls are hackable, so homeowners can have a tighter reign when reconfiguring the apartment's layout (if needed).

Melville Park is located under a 15-minute walk to Simei MRT station (East-West line) and Eastpoint Mall, while Upper Changi MRT Station (Downtown line) is around a 14-minute walk away. Considering the size of the site, it's a big plus point that this particular block is located right beside the side gate and have quick access to the bus stop.

Notably, SUTD and ITE East are located nearby.

- Druce

Regent Grove

$1,150,000

Attribute Info Address 50 Choa Chu Kang North 7 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,173 SQFT $PSF $980.39 PSF Developer Season Green Limited TOP Jan 2000

Why I like it

Located just a short four-minute walk from Yew Tee MRT Station (North-South line), Yew Tee Square and Yew Tee Point, Regent Grove is situated amongst many HDB blocks in which many other eateries are located. Moreover, it is a short walk from the Rail Corridor, which would be a big selling point for outdoor lovers.

As for the unit itself, it is sized at 1,173 sq ft with a regular layout and offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a rather spacious kitchen that also comes with a yard, utility space, wc and a sizeable common area that features a foyer.

The master bedroom is exceptionally spacious, which would come in handy for homeowners who want a walk-in wardrobe but do not want to allocate a separate room for it. Furthermore, the full-height windows help bring in more natural light into the space.

As the apartment is East-facing, there is no direct exposure to afternoon sun.

- Ryan J.

Northoaks

$1,170,000

Attribute Info Address 30 Woodlands Cresent Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,249 SQFT $PSF $936.75 PSF Developer Hong Leong Holdings Ltd TOP Jan 2001

Why I like it

Homeowners who have been on the lookout for spacious homes in the North of Singapore might already have come across this project called Northoaks.

For me, its close proximity to Admiralty MRT Station (North-South line), Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre and wet market and the huge Mandai Forest makes it an interesting neighbourhood to call home.

There are many other amenities nearby too, including a wide list of schools, smaller parks and other eateries.

The apartment itself is also a practical choice for families in need of more space. Sized at 1,249 sq ft, it comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a long living and dining area, and a compact kitchen that also has a designated yard for laundry, utility room and wc.

While not every corner of the apartment has a squarish layout, all rooms are still comfortably-sized and spacious enough to accommodate a queen-sized bed. The master bedroom is also spacious enough to fit a bathtub, which is certainly a plus point.

- Cheryl

Miltonia Residences

$1,190,000

Attribute Info Address 550 Miltonia Close Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,022 SQFT $PSF $1,164.38 PSF Developer Hoi Hup Sunway Miltonia Pte Ltd TOP Jan 2015

Why I like it

Overlooking Orchird Country Club, Miltonia Residences would stand out as a tranquil option for homeowners who are looking for a reprise to come home to. This project features low-rise blocks and a quiet environment right at the tip of the Yishun neighbourhood.

The apartment is sized at 1,022 sq ft and features a dumb bell layout, which is ideal for multi-gen living. It has three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a good-sized kitchen and a living and dining area that features a long balcony (that spans across to one of the bedrooms).

For those who prefer a bigger living area, there is the option to shift the dining area to the balcony instead. Despite having located on one of the low floors, the apartment faces the greenery and enjoys a good amount of light with the full-height windows.

In terms of amenities, it is within a 11-minute walking distance to Wisteria Mall and Yishun Park Hawker Centre is located quite close by, too. However, the nearest MRT Station (Khatib Station on the North-South line) is around a 24-minute walk away and residents might find taking the bus to be a more convenient option.

- Sean

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.