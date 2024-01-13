5 cheapest 5-room HDB flats in central Singapore from $668k

2024 is set to introduce several key changes to Singapore’s real estate market.

Apart from the announcement of three upcoming BTO launches this year, HDB is set to introduce a new category of Plus flats in the public housing system (on top of the Standard and Prime categories). This would be effective from the latter half of 2024 and buyers are already preparing for the tighter resale conditions and longer MOP periods.

That said, some HDB flat owners have already been using this new public housing model to push up asking prices for homes located in these Plus locations.

As such, this week we zoom right in to take a look at the most affordable five-room flats in highly coveted central neighbourhoods like Ang Mo Kio, Toa Payoh, Bukit Merah and Bishan.

Not only are these options near well-established amenities but also offer excellent connectivity to the city centre. Its size is also ideal for bigger families.

216 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh

$668,000

Attribute Info Address 216 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,280 SQFT $PSF $521.88 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1975

Why I like it

Located slightly off-tangent from the scenic Kallang River, this five-room unit in Toa Payoh is a sensible option for families looking to have a wide selection of schools and amenities in central Singapore.

Within a short walk are several dining and grocery options, including Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market & Food Centre, Kim Keat Palm Market and Food Centre and several eateries nearby. Braddell MRT Station (North-South line) isn't the nearest walk away, but it can take residents to Bishan in one stop and Somerset in four stops.

For families with schooling children, it is within one kilometre of the popular Pei Chun Public School, though there are also other schools nearby. As it is located just a short walk away from the park connector, residents can take scenic strolls and runs along the Kallang River that leads to the Kallang Riverside Park.

This is a point block (ideal for a more private environment) in which the apartment itself is sized at 1,280 sq ft and with an efficient and squarish layout.

It offers three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a huge kitchen that comes with a balcony (which can be used as a yard). Furthermore, the previous owners have bought the outside recess area, which is now part of the unit.

Due to the spaciousness of the home, there is the possibility to do up a fourth bedroom, if needed.

- Ryan

View this property

648 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5

$680,000

Attribute Info Address 648 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,302 SQFT $PSF $522.27 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1980

Why I like it

Optimal for homeowners who prioritise convenience while still being near verdant spaces, this spacious 1,302 sq ft unit might be a good choice.

Originally, the apartment offered three good-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, a store room, a huge kitchen area, a balcony and a very spacious dining and living space. The previous owners chose to level out the balcony and combine one of the common bedrooms with the living area to create a huge common space. While future owners can choose to keep the new layout, there is also the option to re-do the third bedroom, if needed.

I also like that the master bedroom is quite spacious, as it comes with an open walk-in closet and a study area. There is also a structural wall located in front of the main entrance of the home, which provides more privacy so that passersby would not be able to look into the apartment.

Despite being located on one of the low floors, the unit enjoys tree-level views and still enjoys a good amount of natural sunlight. Notably, the apartment is quite well-furnished and is in a move-in ready condition for homeowners that are not fussy.

Yio Chu Kang MRT Station (North-South line) is a short six-minute walk away, along with Yio Chu Kang Bus Interchange. That said, it is two short stops away from Bishan MRT Station and seven stops from Orchard MRT Station.

There are also many food and dining options nearby, including Ang Mo Kio 628 Market and Mayflower Market, as well as several other eateries. Located across the street is Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West and it is connected to Bishan Ang Mo Kio Park via the park connector.

Last but not least, there are many schools in the vicinity, notably the popular CHIJ St. Nicholas' Girls' School, Nanyang Polytechnic and Anderson Serangoon Junior College.

- Druce

View this property

115 Bukit Merah Central

$720,000

Attribute Info Address 115 Bukit Merah Central Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,259 SQFT $PSF $571.88 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1977

Why I like it

Nestled just across of the AYE in the mature estate of Bukit Merah, this project is in a mature neighbourhood that offers great connectivity (for both drivers and public commute) and a wide variety of amenities.

Located in a point block, the unit is a spacious one at 1,259 sq ft and offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious kitchen (that can accommodate a yard) and a L-shaped living and dining area. Originally, the apartment also came with a balcony, though the previous owners have levelled it out to create a larger living space.

I do like that the overall layout of the apartment is squarish and regularly-shaped, which is ideal for furniture placement. There is also the possibility to create a fourth bedroom if needed, which bigger families would appreciate.

For a mid-floor unit, there is a healthy amount of natural light filtering into the apartment and it is bright and breezy for a comfortable home.

Redhill MRT Station (East-West line) is a 12-minute walk away, along with Artra (a mixed-use condo which houses a shopping mall and supermarket). There is also the option to take the bus at Bukit Merah Bus Interchange, too.

One of the key selling points to the location is in its wide variety of amenities, from food options (Bukit Merah Central Food Centre and Redhill Food Centre) to schools (Gan Eng Seng School) and green spaces (it is a short walk to the rail corridor and park connector that leads to Telok Blangah Hill Park).

- Ryan J.

View this property

140 Jalan Bukit Merah

$730,000

Attribute Info Address 140 Jalan Bukit Merah Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,281 SQFT $PSF $569.87 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1978

Why I like it

Also nestled in the mature estate of Bukit Merah, this unit is located in a central part of Singapore and near the recently completed Avenue South Residences. It overlooks the CTE and is within walking distance from the shophouses at Tiong Bahru and Singapore General Hospital.

That said, residents will have a wide selection to choose from when it comes to food options and grocery shopping. For more affordable meals and produce, Tiong Bahru Market or the eateries located in the HDB blocks are convenient options. On the other side of the spectrum, there are well-known cafes and restaurants lined in the Tiong Bahru shophouses or even along Neil Road.

Given it's location, residents can also enjoy the upgrades from the Greater Southern Waterfront plan and huge verdant spaces near the Keppel area. However, these green spaces are not a permanent feature to the skyline as the plot of land has been zoned for future residential use.

Despite its central location, one downside is that the nearest MRT station is not the most accessible. Outram Park MRT Station (East-West, North-East and Thomson-East Coast lines) is a 16-minute walk away. The location is definitely better appreciated by those with means of private transportation.

On another note, popular schools nearby include CHIJ (Kellock) and Radin Mas Primary School.

As for the unit itself, it is sized at 1,281 sq ft and offers three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a store room, and a living and dining room that comes with a balcony. Given its squarish layout, usage of the space would be efficient.

As a mid-floor unit in a point block, the overall environment is a peaceful one and the apartment enjoys views of the tree line with a good amount of natural lighting.

- Cheryl

View this property

103 Bishan Street 12

$749,000

Attribute Info Address 103 Bishan Street 12 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,302 SQFT $PSF $575.27 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1986

Why I like it

Well-loved for its central location and easy accessibility to the rest of Singapore, Bishan has always been a highly coveted neighbourhood in the HDB resale market. This unit offers all the amenities and convenience one might look for when staying in the neighbourhood, along with its spacious and functional size.

Sized at 1,302 sq ft, the apartment originally came with three bedrooms but the previous owners done up a fourth bedroom in the balcony area. Additionally, it has two bathrooms, a store room, a spacious living and dining area and a long kitchen, making it a comfortable home for bigger families.

Other alterations to the unit include enclosing part of the living area with a glass panelled wall so that the space can be used for multiple purposes. Although the unit is located on a lower floor, it still enjoys natural light as it is facing an adjacent block that is significantly shorter.

It is also located in a point block, so expect a more private environment to call home.

Most notably, the block is located directly across from Raffles Institution and is facing Bishan Harmony Park. Bishan MRT Station (North-South and Circle line), Bishan Bus Interchange and Junction 8 is around a 11-minute walk away, which is quite convenient for a daily commute.

There are also many food options in the vicinity under the HDB blocks for more affordable alternatives.

- Sean

View this property

ALSO READ: 5 cheapest and biggest 5-room HDB flats above 1,350 sq ft from $550k

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.