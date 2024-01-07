5 cheapest and biggest 5-room HDB flats above 1,350 sq ft from $550k

Supply of HDB flats has been at an all-time high in 2023, with more than 23,000 BTO flats launched across eight estates just in the past year. Even so, these new homes are known to offer more compact apartments that might not be the most suitable for bigger families.

As a result, many who require a bigger home would typically still have to turn to older resale flats.

This week, we have shortlisted five of the cheapest and biggest four-room flats below $660K.

10 Marsiling Drive

$550,000

Attribute Info Address 10 Marsiling Drive Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,356 SQFT $PSF $405.60 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1975

Why I like it

Located just a few blocks away from the Woodlands Checkpoint, this flat in the Marsiling neighbourhood is well-placed to enjoy a wide variety of amenities (ranging from green spaces, schools and food options).

Offering a squarish and efficient layout, this flat comes with three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a generously sized kitchen and an L-shaped common area that is accompanied by two balconies on both sides.

Albeit small, homeowners can also consider converting the terrace into a fourth bedroom, which could comfortably fit a study room or a smaller bedroom. And for families who want a private environment to come home to, the point-block layout would be ideal to minimise footfall.

One of the key highlights of this neighbourhood is its vicinity to the Woodlands Checkpoint, which makes trips into Malaysia very convenient. Furthermore, it is flanked by two verdant spaces, namely Admiralty Park and Marsiling Park, to give a more tranquil lifestyle.

However, the walk to the nearest MRT station is quite a long one. Marsiling MRT Station (North-South line) is around a 20-minute walk away, and so is Woodlands MRT.

However, residents don't have to travel too far to have access to basic amenities — there are several coffee shops and a supermarket within walking distance. Marsiling Mall, Marsiling Market and Marsiling Lane Food Centre are nearby, too.

Notably, Republic Polytechnic is located close by.

- Ryan

116 Teck Whye Lane

$590,000

Attribute Info Address 116 Teck Whye Lane Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,392 SQFT $PSF $423.85 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1988

Why I like it

As a neighbourhood, Teck Whye might not be on most homeowners' radars but it would appeal to those who enjoy coming home to a more laid-back environment.

Located close to some of Singapore's biggest nature parks (like Chestnut Nature Park, Bukit Gombak Park and the Mandai Trail), residents can still find a wide array of coffee shops, supermarkets and a wet market nearby.

Admittedly, this block is not the nearest to an MRT station, though it is within a five-minute walk to both Teck Whye LRT Station and Keat Hong LRT Station, both of which are connected to Choa Chu Kang MRT Station (North-South line) and Lot One, or Bukit Panjang MRT Station (Downtown line) and Hillion Mall.

As for the apartment itself, it is sized at 1,392 square feet and offers a squarish layout with four well-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, a storeroom and a spacious living and dining area.

The apartment originally came with a balcony, though the previous homeowners have levelled it out to create a larger living room, ideal for big family gatherings.

ITE College West and Jurong Pioneer Junior College are also located close by.

- Druce

707 Choa Chu Kang Street 53

$610,000

Attribute Info Address 707 Choa Chu Kang Street 53 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,356 SQFT $PSF $449.85 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1994

Why I like it

Also nestled within the leafy North of Singapore, this unit in Choa Chu Kang offers a unique neighbourhood skyline for its residents. This includes a mix of green spaces, a nearby landed enclave and several high-rise blocks while overlooking the KJE.

The apartment itself is a treat for families looking for space. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a storeroom, a balcony and a spacious living area and kitchen, this unit spans across 1,356 square feet.

The previous owners did several alterations to the original layout, such as hacking the study area to further widen the living room and combining the service balcony to create a bigger and more squarish kitchen.

I also like how simple and squarish the layout is, especially when it comes to space maximising.

Seeing that the main door opens up into the balcony, the homeowners have slightly more privacy from prying eyes and prevent neighbours walking past the unit from directly looking into the apartment.

But since it's a corner unit, it should already have quite a private environment to begin with. The lack of western sun and bright and breezy conditions is a big plus point for a comfortable home, too.

The block is located right between Choa Chu Kang MRT Station (North-South line) and Yew Tee MRT Station (also North-South line), including their respective malls (Lot One and Yew Tee Point). Both stations are under an 11-minute walk away.

Other lifestyle options nearby include the Limbang Shopping Centre, which houses a wet market, supermarket and eateries, and it is located right next to Choa Chu Kang Sports Stadium and the Rail Corridor.

- Ryan J.

452 Jurong West Street 42

$618,888

Attribute Info Address 452 Jurong West Street 42 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,432 SQFT $PSF $432.18 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1984

Why I like it

Located in the Jurong West neighbourhood near the up-and-coming Tengah area, this apartment is the biggest apartment on the list.

Offering three well-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, a store room, a big kitchen and a common area that comes with a balcony, it would be a comfortable match for families that need more space to call home.

It also has a squarish layout, which many homeowners love for space efficiency.

I also appreciate that most of the walls are hackable to reconfigure the entire layout, which is a big plus point for those who want a bit more reign on the design or for the flexibility of the apartment to adapt to the family's changing needs.

There are many amenities within proximity to the block, which includes various coffee shops, eateries, supermarkets and even Hong Kah Point and Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre.

For families with schooling children, it is also within a one km radius of the popular Rulang Primary School.

Admittedly, the block is a bit of a walk away from the nearest MRT Station. Lakeside MRT Station (East-West line) is around a 14-minute stroll away.

However, once Corporation MRT (Jurong Region Line) is ready in 2027, this will cut down the walking time to the nearest MRT Station.

- Cheryl

193 Pasir Ris Street 12

$660,000

Attribute Info Address 193 Pasir Ris Street 12 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,356 SQFT $PSF $486.73 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1992

Why I like it

Situated in Pasir Ris, this unit is great for families who want a more private space to come home, while being a walking distance of key amenities.

The apartment is located within a short walking distance to Loyang Point, a wet market and several coffee shops nearby. Alternatively, getting to the other nearby malls (such as E!Hub and White Sands) is only a short bus ride away.

While the current nearest MRT Station is a far distance from the block (Tampines East MRT Station on the Downtown line is a 24-min walk away), the upcoming Pasir Ris East MRT Station (Cross Island line) would cut down the walking time to three minutes, making it more connected.

Located within a point block, the apartment is sized at 1,356 square feet and has a regularly shaped layout for ease of furniture placement.

It originally came with four bedrooms, but the previous owners hacked the study area to create a more spacious dining space. All bedrooms are also tucked in one corner so that there would be more privacy when guests are over.

- Sean

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.