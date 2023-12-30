5 cheapest 4-room HDB flats above 1,100 sq ft from $488k

Continuing our hunt for spacious and affordable homes in Singapore, we turn to take a look at four-room HDB flats this week.

These apartments are all sized above 1,100 square feet and are priced from $488K, which might be more palatable for homeowners working with a tighter budget.

Also, most of these units are within walking distance of upcoming MRTs or key amenities, which makes the locations more liveable for any family and other various needs.

25 Teban Gardens Road

$488,000

Attribute Info Address 25 Teban Gardens Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,151 SQFT $PSF $423.98 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP Dec 1993

Why I like it

Situated within the Jurong East neighbourhood near the Pandan Reservoir, this neighbourhood will appeal to families who want an accessible home in the newly transformed Jurong region.

Featuring a primarily squarish layout, this apartment is sized at 1,151 square feet and comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living and dining area that comes with a balcony and a well-sized kitchen that comes with a yard to do laundry.

Overall, the apartment is functional and spacious enough to accommodate a typical family in Singapore.

Seeing that the previous owners have already paid and completed the HIP renovations in 2021, future homeowners would not have to worry about renovation works in the near future.

There is also no exposure to direct afternoon sun in this apartment, which is important for a cooling and well-ventilated unit.

One of the more exciting projects nearby includes the future Pandan Reservoir MRT Station (Jurong Region Line), which is slated to be completed in 2028. It is around a 10-minute walk away and is also located near the Teban Gardens Market and Food Centre.

Until then, the current nearest MRT Station is quite a fair distance away at Jurong East MRT Station (East-West and North-South lines) and would require an estimated 18-minute bus ride.

Apart from the Teban Gardens Food Centre, residents can find other eateries and a supermarket that are located right below the block. Those looking for an outdoor space for jogs and walks can consider the nearby scenic Pandan Reservoir.

On the downside, there are not many schools within walking distance. The nearest primary and Secondary schools are Fuhua Primary School and Commonwealth Secondary School.

- Ryan

View this property

704 Choa Chu Kang Street 53

$490,000

Attribute Info Address 704 Choa Chu Kang Street 53 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,151 SQFT $PSF $425.72 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1993

Why I like it

Located a short walking distance from shopping malls, MRT stations, parks and sports halls, this apartment would appeal to families looking for a spacious and conveniently located home under a budget.

The layout and size give this apartment plenty of opportunity to create a functional space to call home, which is a big plus point for families who need more flexibility in their space.

While most of the apartment is squarish and regularly shaped, do note that the living room and one of the common bedrooms have a slanted layout.

The previous owners have since done up a feature wall to create a more regular-shaped living space, though this feature wall can be removed if preferred. Due to its orientation, this apartment has no direct exposure to the afternoon sun.

The block is within walking distance of Choa Chu Kang MRT Station (North-South line) and Yew Tee MRT Station (North-South line), both stations around a nine to 11-minute stroll.

Notably, each station has its shopping malls, which are Lot One and Yew Tee Point respectively. Alternatively, Limbang Shopping Centre (which has a supermarket and various eateries) is a short five-minute walk away.

Other lifestyle offerings nearby include the Choa Chu Kang Stadium, Sports Hall and Swimming Complex, as well as a park connector that leads to the Rail Corridor.

Primary schools within a one-km radius include De La Salle School, Kranji Primary School, South View Primary School, Teck Whye Primary School and Yew Tee Primary School.

Secondary and tertiary schools nearby include Regent Secondary School, Unity Secondary School, Kranji Secondary School, Bukit Panjang Government High School and Jurong Pioneer Junior College.

- Druce

View this property

425 Jurong West Avenue 1

$518,888

Attribute Info Address 425 Jurong West Avenue 1 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,152 SQFT $PSF $450.42 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1983

Why I like it

Sandwiched between the upcoming Tengah neighbourhood and Jurong Lake Gardens, this apartment is ideal for families who want to enjoy the upgrading effects of the upcoming Jurong area without compromising on space (and also under a budget).

Due to the shape of the building, this unit has some odd corners (note the living area, kitchen and one of the bedrooms) but this does not come at the expense of the space efficiency of the apartment.

And as it is located on a high floor, this apartment is bright and windy, though you will get some afternoon sun due to its West-facing orientation.

The nearest MRT Station is around a 16-minute walk to Lakeside MRT Station, though residents will probably find taking the bus a more convenient option.

On a brighter note, it is within a short walk of two wet markets and hawker centres, along with a park connector that leads to Jurong Lake Gardens.

Parents of schooling children will be happy to know that it is within a one km distance of the popular Rulang Primary School, along with Jurong Primary School and Shuqin Primary School.

Hua Yi Secondary School, Jurongville Secondary School, Yuhua Secondary School are Fuhua Secondary School are some convenient secondary school options nearby.

- Ryan J.

View this property

177 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8

$530,000

Attribute Info Address 177 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,184 SQFT $PSF $447.64 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1984

Why I like it

Another apartment located in the West of Singapore, this neighbourhood offers a wide variety of amenities while overlooking the PIE in a rather tranquil setting.

This corner unit is sized at 1,184 square feet and offers a very squarish layout which is ideal for folks looking to maximise using the space.

It comes with three good-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living area, a store room, a long and well-sized kitchen that can comfortably accommodate a yard and most notably, an access balcony area (which is great for storing bikes and even shoes).

Despite being located on a low floor, this unit still enjoys a good amount of natural light and views of the general trees and landscaping of the neighbourhood. As it is a corner unit, homeowners also get to enjoy more privacy.

Currently, the nearest MRT Station is a 12-minute walk to Bukit Batok MRT Station (North-South line), though the upcoming Bukit Batok West MRT Station (Jurong Region Line) will cut this walking time down to four minutes. That said, this is still some time away as this new station would only be ready in 2028.

There are many amenities within a short walking distance, including the cafes and eateries located right below the block, across the PIE at Jurong East St 24 and the nearby Bukit Batok West Shopping Centre.

Schools nearby include Jurong Primary School, Princess Elizabeth Primary School, Yuhua Primary School, Bukit Batok Secondary School, Crest Secondary School, Bukit View Secondary School and Millennia Institute.

- Cheryl

View this property

142 Pasir Ris Street 11

$565,000

Attribute Info Address 142 Pasir Ris Street 11 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,184 SQFT $PSF $477.20 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1993

Why I like it

Situated on the top floor, this is one of the biggest four-room flats available on the market and it offers three generously sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living and dining area and an open-concept kitchen to further make the space feel even bigger.

Furthermore, the kitchen comes with a separate yard which is well-sized, too.

Keeping privacy in mind, the previous owners have shifted the position of the master bedroom door so that all bedrooms are tucked in a private corner, which is ideal especially if you're one to have guests over often.

The block is within a short seven-minute walk to the upcoming Pasir Ris East MRT Station (Cross Island Line), though this station is only slated to be ready in 2030.

The current nearest station would be Tampines East MRT Station (Downtown line), which requires around a 20-minute walk or a five-minute drive.

In terms of amenities nearby, residents can walk to Loyang Point, though there are also coffee shops, a wet market and several eateries nearby.

There is a wide list of schools across all education levels nearby.

The list includes Casuarina Primary School, Pasir Ris Primary School, White Sands Primary School, Loyang View Secondary School, Dunman Secondary School, Pasir Ris Crest Secondary School, Meridian Secondary School, Temasek Polytechnic, Tampines Meridian Junior College, ITE East and SUTD.

- Sean

View this property

ALSO READ: 5 cheapest 4-bedroom condos under $1.6m that have recently been built

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.