5 cheapest 4-bedroom condos under $1.6m that have recently been built

In Singapore’s real estate market, the descriptions ‘spacious homes’ and ‘affordability’ don’t typically mix well together. Space is often seen as a luxury, though this does not diminish the need for rooms and space, especially when big families are on a hunt for suitable apartments.

This week, we travel to the North and North-East of Singapore to take a look at five of the most affordable four-bedroom condos.

Priced under a $1.6 million budget, these apartments are all within a short walk to amenities and have recently been completed.

Symphony Suites

$1,280,000

Attribute Info Address 13 Yishun Close Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,023 SQFT $PSF $1,251.22 PSF Developer EL Development (Yishun) Pte. Ltd. TOP 2019

Why I like it

Situated in Yishun, this unit is suitable for multi-gen families who need more rooms and prefer more privacy in terms of the apartment's layout.

Sized at 1,023 sq ft, this unit originally came with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a rather squarish kitchen that also comes with a yard, WC and utility room (that can be used as a helper room or a storage area).

Also, this apartment has a dumbbell layout, which would give more privacy and segregation of space for multi-gen families. Although the previous owners hacked one of the bedrooms to create a larger dining space, it can be reverted back to its original layout if needed.

As the apartment is located on a high floor and enjoys views of the pool, the full-height windows play an important role in allowing more natural lighting in and making the space feel bigger.

The neighbourhood is still heavily a work in progress as it is looking forward to welcoming the upcoming North Gaia EC (est. TOP 2027) and the Yishun Broadwalk BTO (est. TOP 2025), though there are amenities within a short walking distance. Other than several eateries and coffee shops nearby, Junction Nine is a short four-minute walk away. The nearest MRT station is at Yishun MRT (North-South line), which admittedly, is quite a distance away (around a 16-minute walk).

In this predominantly green neighbourhood, outdoor lovers can also make use of the park connector that leads to Yishun Park and Pond.

Schools nearby include Chongfu School, Huamin Primary School, North View Primary School, Xishan Primary School, Northland Secondary School and Yishun Town Secondary School.

- Ryan

The Criterion

$1,450,000

Attribute Info Address 7 Yishun Street 51 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,119 SQFT $PSF $1,295.80 PSF Developer Island Glades Developments Pte Ltd TOP Dec 2018

Why I like it

Also located in Yishun near the Orchid Country Club, this apartment in The Criterion would be an ideal home for big families who are looking for a functional and spacious layout to call home.

Offering four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large balcony, a compact kitchen, a yard with WC and a utility room (that can be accessed from the common area and yard), this apartment is sized at 1,119 sq ft. Due to the placement of the utility room and WC, it could also be a functional room for families living with a helper.

As The Criterion has recently reached MOP, this apartment is in a move-in ready condition and the previous homeowners have added a cubby booth in the dining area for extra comfort.

Furthermore, the balcony is spacious enough to be used as the dining area, which would essentially free up the rest of the living room. On the same note, this apartment has an inward-facing view, but homeowners still get to enjoy a pleasant view of the condo's pool.

On the downside, access to public transport is not the most convenient. Khatib MRT Station (North-South line) is the nearest station and is around a 21-minute walk away. There is the option to take a bus service there, though.

One silver lining from this is that residents of The Criterion is able to come home to a much more tranquil and private environment as it is located close to the driving range and country club. Additionally, it is within a short walk to Yishun Park for outdoor lovers.

Those who want convenient options for groceries and food can head to the nearby Wisteria Mall or various eateries within the vicinity.

Some schools nearby include Huamin Primary School, Naval Base Primary School, Northland Primary School, Northbrooks Secondary School, Chung Cheng High School (Yishun) and Orchid Park Secondary School.

- Druce

Forestville

$1,450,000

Attribute Info Address 30 Woodlands Drive 16 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,249 SQFT $PSF $1,160.93 PSF Developer Hao Yuan Investment Pte Ltd TOP Dec 2016

Why I like it

Overlooking the verdant Mandai Forest (which probably was the inspiration for its name), this apartment in Forestville is a good option for families looking for a spacious and tranquil home to enjoy the outdoors.

The apartment is sized at 1,249 sq ft and offers four bedrooms (two of which are ensuite), two bathrooms, two spacious balconies, a wet and dry kitchen, along with a home shelter and WC.

The main balcony brings plenty of natural light into the space and offers views of the pool, while also extending to Bedroom 4. On the other hand, the master bedroom has another smaller balcony space for homeowners to enjoy the outdoors.

Woodlands South MRT (Thomson-East Coast Line) is around a 12-minute walk away, though there is the option to take a bus for those who don't want to walk. Those looking for amenities nearby can head to Vista Point (which takes around a seven-minute walk).

The list of schools within a 1-km radius includes Innova Primary School, Woodgrove Primary School, Woodlands Primary School, Woodlands Ring Primary School, Christ Church Secondary School, Woodgrove Secondary School, Woodlands Ring Secondary School and Spectra Secondary School.

- Ryan J.

Bellewoods

$1,458,800

Attribute Info Address 106 Woodlands Avenue 5 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,227 SQFT $PSF $1,188.92 PSF Developer Qingjian Realty (Woodlands) Pte Ltd TOP Dec 2017

Why I like it

Nestled right across from the Mandai Forest and Woodlands Park Connector, Bellewoods offer a tranquil and spacious environment for families who need more space to call home.

With a squarish layout, this apartment is sized at 1,227 sq ft and offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an L-shaped kitchen that comes with a yard, WC and utility room, along with a spacious living area complemented with a balcony. I do appreciate that the master bedroom is very spacious and can accommodate a walk-in wardrobe if needed.

Similar to most of Qingjian's developments, Bellewoods offers a flexible layout with hackable walls to adapt to the homeowner's needs. For families expecting and planning for changes in their living arrangements, this flexibility would be a huge plus point.

Although the apartment is located on a low floor, it still enjoys a good amount of natural light and some parts of the apartment look into the greenery within the condo.

Admiralty MRT Station (North-South line) is around a 12-minute walk away, whereas Woodlands South MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast line) takes around a 15-minute walk. Vista Point is also nearby for those looking to pick up food or groceries.

List of schools nearby include Greenwood Primary School, Woodlands Ring Primary School, Woodlands Primary School, Woodsgrove Primary School, Innova Primary School, Woodgrove Secondary School, Woodlands Ring Secondary School, Spectra Secondary School and Christ Church Secondary School.

- Cheryl

Riversound Residence

$1,530,000

Attribute Info Address 3 Sengkang East Avenue Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,163 SQFT $PSF $1,315.56 PSF Developer Qingjian Realty (Sengkang) Pte Ltd TOP Dec 2015

Why I like it

As the only apartment not located in the North region of Singapore on this list, Riversound Residence would appeal to families who want to appreciate riverside living, while enjoying views of Buangkok Forest.

The apartment is sized at 1,163 sq ft and has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a compact but functional kitchen that comes with a utility room and WC, followed by a rather spacious balcony. Similar to most Qingjian projects, this unit has many hackable walls for homeowners to customise according to their needs.

I appreciate that the master bedroom is spacious enough to accommodate a walk-in wardrobe and spacious bathroom, and the balcony is wide enough to fit a dining set so that homeowners can enjoy a more spacious living area.

Although the apartment is not located on a high floor, it is sitting just above the tree lines and homeowners get to enjoy an unblocked view of the condo facilities.

Buangkok MRT Station (North-East line) is the nearest train station at around a 16-minute walk away, along with Sengkang Grand Mall, which admittedly, is not the most ideal for daily commute. Alternatively, there is also the choice to head to Kangkar LRT (seven-min walk away), which is two stops from Sengkang MRT Station (North-East line). Rivervale Plaza is also situated nearby for those who want a convenient stop for food and groceries.

Schools nearby include CHIJ Our Lady Of The Navity, North Spring Primary School, North Vista Primary School, Punggol Primary School, Seng Kang Primary School and North Vista Secondary School.

- Sean

