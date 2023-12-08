5 most expensive HDB flats on the market right now (from $1.5m)

Million-dollar HDB flats might have been the talk of the town a few years back, but nowadays, it has become quite the norm especially when looking at the usual suspects (like Tanjong Pagar and Toa Payoh).

While this is not a conversation on affordability, expensive flats like these naturally comes with highly coveted perks. This might include high ceilings, unblocked prime views, superb floorplans and being near an MRT and amenities.

Of course, the size of the apartment plays a huge role in determining the overall cost outlay too.

This week, we take a break from looking at affordable housing and zero in on five HDBs with the highest asking prices on the market to date.

Seeing that the current resale record is a five-room flat in Bukit Merah for $1.45 million, one of these flats might top the list if the transaction goes through.

Pinnacle @ Duxton

$1,680,000

Attribute Info Address 1D Cantonment Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,130 SQFT $PSF $1,486.73 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 2009

Why I like it

Apart from its iconic facade, Pinnacle @ Duxton has been well-known across the board for having one of the highest asking prices for a HDB flat due to its CCR location and unique city views. In fact, this transaction has recently put it back onto the spotlight once again.

For this particular unit, it is sized at a generous 1,130 sq ft and comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living area and a compact kitchen that also comes with a yard. All bedrooms are well-sized and can comfortably accommodate a double bed. With a squarish layout, homeowners can maximise the use of the entire apartment, making it ideal for big families.

It also has all the things that one would love while staying in the heart of the city, including floor-to-ceiling windows that offer unblocked views of the city skyline in the living area and all three bedrooms. Seeing that the apartment is located on a high floor, there's also a nice amount of natural light without exposure to direct sunlight.

Most would agree that the location is one of highlights to staying at Pinnacle @ Duxton.

The nearest MRT is at Outram Park Station (North-East, East-West and Thomson-East Coast lines) which is around a seven-minute walk away, though Tanjong Pagar (East-West line) and Maxwell (Thomson-East Coast line) stations are a short walk away, too.

There is a wide variety of amenities nearby, including restaurants, workout studios, cafes and eateries. For affordable food options, Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market & Food Centre or Maxwell Food Centre are convenient options, too.

School-wise, it is located within 1-KM radius of Cantonment Primary School, though CHIJ (Kellock), Radin Mas Primary School, River Valley Primary School and Zhangde Primary School are nearby too. Outram Secondary School would probably be the nearest secondary school.

— Ryan

139A Lorong 1A Toa Payoh

$1,600,000

Attribute Info Address 139A Lorong 1A Toa Payoh Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,259 SQFT $PSF $1,270.85 PSF Developer HOI HUP SUNWAY J.V. PTE LTD TOP 2012

Why I like it

One of the reasons why mature neighbourhoods are so highly coveted is due to the wide variety of amenities within a short walk away and this holds true for this apartment in Toa Payoh.

Sized at 1,259 sq ft, this apartment is a DBSS project that comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen that comes with a yard, a homeshelter and a huge living area. Notably, the unit also has two balconies, which can be found in the living area (which comes with an additional planter) and master bedroom.

That said, the apartment is located on a very high floor and offers uniquely unblocked views of the neighbourhood. The bay windows located in all the bedrooms also allow more natural light into the space for a better lit and naturally ventilated unit.

Apart from the balcony, there are several unique traits to the master bedroom. For one, it also has bay windows and unblocked views of the neighbourhood skyline to make the room feel more spacious. The master bathroom also comes with a bay windows and huge window panels, which is quite rare for HDB flats.

Location-wise, it is a short walk away from Caldecott MRT Station (Circle and Thomson-East Coast line), Braddell MRT Station (North-South line) and Toa Payoh MRT Station (North-South line). That said, there's a wide variety of amenities within a short walking distance, which includes eateries under the nearby HDB blocks, Toa Payoh West Market and Food Centre and the HDB Hub.

Arguably, the key selling point of this apartment would have to be its proximity from various well-known schools. The long list includes CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh), Kheng Cheng School, Marymount Convent School, Catholic High School, First Toa Payoh Primary School, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School, Pei Chun Public School, St Joseph's Institution Junior, CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh), Raffles Girls' School (Secondary), Beatty Secondary School, Guangyang Secondary School and Raffles Institution.

— Druce

95C Henderson Road

$1,588,888

Attribute Info Address 95C Henderson Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,216 SQFT $PSF $1,306.65 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 2018

Why I like it

If you're one to appreciate a mix of city and greenery views, then this apartment located along Henderson Road in the Tiong Bahru neighbourhood might be a nice choice for you.

With a squarish layout, the apartment is sized at 1,216 sq ft and comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a household shelter, a spacious kitchen that comes with a yard and a generously-sized living room that can accommodate an additional study (if needed). Needless to say, this apartment would be great for bigger families.

Furthermore, this apartment is situated on a high floor and overlooks Tiong Bahru Park and beyond, which gives a unique mix of green and city views that can be enjoyed in the living room and all three bedrooms. That said, it's noted that the apartment does not come with a balcony, which some might find a waste of space.

As this is a relatively new block that was completed in 2018, there is still a long lease left for those concerned with tenure.

The block is located a short walk away from Redhill MRT (East-West line) and Tiong Bahru MRT Station (East-West line), with a wide variety of amenities nearby. This includes Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre, Tiong Bahru Plaza, Beo Crescent Market, Redhill Market and Valley Point. In terms of lifestyle offerings, it's located right next to the park connector that leads to the Rail Corridor, Mt Faber Park and Telok Blangah Hill Park.

Schools nearby include Alexandra Primary School, Gan Eng Seng Primary School, Zhangde Primary School, Gan Eng Seng School, Crescent Girls' School and Bukit Merah Secondary School.

— Ryan J

99C Lorong 2 Toa Payoh

$1,550,000

Attribute Info Address 99C Lorong 2 Toa Payoh Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,604 SQFT $PSF $966.33 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1992

Why I like it

Another unit located in the mature neighbourhood of Toa Payoh, this executive apartment is ideal for families who want a big and private home with an efficient floorplan and near amenities.

With four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a storeroom, a spacious kitchen and huge living and dining area, the apartment is sized at 1,604 sq ft and offers a squarish layout (ideal for maximising space usage).

Not only are all four bedrooms are spacious and well-sized, most of the walls are hackable and the next homeowners can reconfigure the space according to their needs, making it very ideal for bigger families.

I do also like that the living room is especially big and the long row of windows do a great job of bringing more natural light into the apartment. Seeing that it is a high-floor unit with a point block design, homeowners will be able to enjoy a private and quiet living environment without worrying about direct exposure to the afternoon sun.

Its location is probably one of the selling points as the block is located right across of Braddell MRT Station (North-South line). That said, there's a wide variety of neighbourhood amenities within a short walking distance, including Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre, Toa Payoh Lorong 4 area (which houses many eateries, coffee shops and a FairPrice) and Toa Payoh Hub.

Its proximity to many well-known schools is also its key selling point. Schools nearby include CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh), First Toa Payoh Primary School, Kheng Cheng School, Marymount Convent School, Pei Chun Public School, Raffles Girls' School, Beatty Secondary School, Guanyang Secondary School and Raffles Institution.

— Cheryl

139 Potong Pasir Avenue 3

$1,500,000

Attribute Info Address 139 Potong Pasir Avenue 3 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,721 SQFT $PSF $871.59 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1984

Why I like it

Located in the slightly more toned down neighbourhood of Potong Pasir, this maisonette apartment overlooks the Kallang River and offers city views, while still being near key amenities.

With a size of 1,721 sq ft, this apartment has a rather unique layout that comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two balconies, a huge living area, a kitchen and a storeroom.

As seen from the floorplan, all three bedrooms and two bathrooms are located on the upper floor to give homeowners a more private environment.

Furthermore, all three bedrooms are squarish and extremely spacious, which goes a long way in maximising the use of the apartment. It is also noted that one of the common bedroom comes with a balcony, which is quite unique for a HDB.

On the other hand, the lower floor is catered entirely as common space for the family to enjoy, which includes a huge living and dining area, a spacious balcony and kitchen area. With the size, there's a lot of potential for future homeowners to get creative and revamp the space according to their preferences.

As previously mentioned, the apartment enjoys unblocked views of the Kallang River and city, which makes a difference to the experience living in the unit.

Potong Pasir MRT Station (North-East line) and Poiz Centre are located a short six-minute walk away for convenient access to public transport, food and groceries. One of the key selling points is also the wide list of schools nearby, which includes Cedar Primary School, St Andrew's Junior School, St Andrew's Secondary School, Cedar Girls' Secondary School and St Andrew's Junior College.

— Sean

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.