5 cheapest and biggest HDB flats above 1,345 sq ft from $650k

This week, we zoom right back to take a look at spacious HDB apartments because let’s be real, there’s always demand for them in Singapore.

With a mix of executive apartments and maisonettes, here are five of the most affordable and biggest HDB flats on the market this week.

Now let’s get on with the list of curated units this week!

468C Admiralty Drive

$640,000

Attribute Info Address 468C Admiralty Drive Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,475 SQFT $PSF $433.90 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1999

Why I like it

Overlooking the Sembawang River, this executive apartment located in Admiralty is ideal for families who require a spacious home that is within a short walking distance of key amenities. The unit is sized at 1,475 sq ft and offers a rather unique cone-shaped layout due to the design of the block.

As such, it has a rather deep and long living and dining area, a balcony, three good-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a study room (which the previous owners have converted into a fourth bedroom), along with a service balcony and pantry located in the kitchen. I do like that the pantry is very spacious, which would do well in storing bulky items.

Another interesting detail about the apartment is the translucent tiles found along the balcony, which allows more natural light into the home. All three bedrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, too.

Currently, Sembawang MRT Station (North-South line) is the nearest MRT Station and it's around a 10-minute walk from the block, along with Sun Plaza to pick up any food or groceries. Alternatively, a more convenient option is the Giant Express located right across the block. Bukit Canberra (which houses a hawker centre, eateries, indoor sports hall, polyclinic and other services) is also located close by.

Notably, there are several schools located close by. This includes Canberra Primary School, Endeavour Primary School, Northoaks Primary School, Wellington Primary School, Sembawang Primary School, Canberra Secondary School and Sembawang Secondary School.

— Ryan

671B Jurong West Street 65

$650,000

Attribute Info Address 671B Jurong West Street 65 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,345 SQFT $PSF $483.27 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 2000

Why I like it

Located on the West side of Singapore, this is another executive apartment that is catered to big families that need more space.

It's sized at 1,345 sq ft and offers three generously sized bedrooms (that can all fit a queen-sized bed), two bathrooms, a kitchen, a store room and a spacious living and dining area that comes with a balcony.

While it also originally came with a study (that can be used as a fourth bedroom since it has a window), the previous owners have knocked down some of the partitions to further widen the living room. Future homeowners can choose to retain this alteration or readapt it according to their needs. All three bedrooms are regularly shaped but do note that the study and common areas have a rather unique layout.

Despite being on the low floor, the apartment still enjoys a good amount of natural light. It is also a corner unit located in a point block, which makes the apartment a very private one.

Boon Lay MRT Station (East-West line) is around a 12-minute walk away and is located right beside Jurong Point for residents to pick up food, groceries or basic needs. More excitingly, the Bahar Junction MRT Station (Jurong Region Line, slated to be completed by 2026) will be located right across the block to make commuting more accessible.

There's also the option to head to Jurong West Hawker Centre and Pioneer Mall, which are both around a nine-minute stroll away. To add to the lifestyle element, it is close to Jurong Central Park to make strolls and runs more enjoyable.

School-wise, Corporation Primary School, Westwood Primary School, West Grove Primary School, Jurong West Primary School, Frontier Primary School, Boon Lay Secondary School, Jurong West Secondary School and River Valley High School are located close by.

— Druce

547 Jurong West Street 42

$650,000

Attribute Info Address 547 Jurong West Street 42 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,474 SQFT $PSF $440.98 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1983

Why I like it

Overlooking the empty plot of land along Jurong West Avenue 2, this Executive Maisonette offers a one-stop location for amenities within walking distance and a big apartment to call home.

This apartment is sized at 1,474 sq ft and comes with two floors, and offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living and dining area, along with a squarish kitchen, balcony and storeroom.

All three bedrooms and two bathrooms are located on the upper level for better privacy. On the other hand, the lower floor is catered entirely as common space. Future homeowners have the choice to do up a fourth bedroom on the lower floor if needed, which would come in handy if there are elderly members living in the home.

I do also think that the double volume balcony is an interesting addition to the apartment and offers the loft lifestyle that many Singaporeans have come to love. Moreover, most of the walls in this apartment are hackable to create an entirely unique home.

On the downside, this apartment is not the most convenient to the nearest MRT Station. Currently, the nearest MRT Station is located at Lakeside MRT (East-West line), which requires a 17-minute walk across the neighbouring HDB blocks.

Corporation MRT Station (Jurong Region Line) would be an exciting project to look out in the area since it is located right across the block, making public transportation much more accessible for the neighbourhood. This, however, would only be ready in the year 2027. That said, the area is undergoing massive upgrading and construction works, which interested homeowners should take into consideration, too.

While there are many eateries and even a supermarket located right across the block, residents also have the option to head to Hong Kah Point (which houses a wet market and hawker centre) for a better selection.

Last but not least, let's take a look at the schools available nearby: Boon Lay Garden Primary School, Corporation Primary School, Rulang Primary School, Shuqun Primary School, Hua Yi Secondary School and Jurong Junior College are located close by.

— Ryan J

918 Jurong West Street 91

$688,000

Attribute Info Address 918 Jurong West Street 91 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,528 SQFT $PSF $450.26 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1987

Why I like it

Nestled within a low-rise and idyllicl neighbourhood, this spacious apartment would be ideal for families who wants to enjoy low-rise living in a bigger home on a budget.

Sized at a whopping 1,528 sq ft, it has a dumbbell layout that comes with three generously-sized bedrooms, a spacious study room (which the previous owners have used as a fourth bedroom), two bathrooms, a huge kitchen, a storeroom, a dining area, a living room and a balcony.

I like that the entire layout is very squarish and great for those who purely wants to maximise the usage of the apartment and the dumbbell layout is great for those who want to create a more private home. Not only that, the fact that most walls in the apartment are hackable is a great way for future homeowners to change the apartment according to their needs.

On that note, I do find it strange that the dining room is located in between the study and the bedrooms. Personally, I'd consider opening up the study area to create a more seamless and spacious living room instead.

Notably, the apartment is located in a four-storey block and is within a short walking distance to a wet market, supermarket and various eateries. Other than being right across of NTU, it is also near to the Yunnan landed enclave.

One downside is that the nearest MRT Station is far away. Pioneer MRT Station (East-West line) is around a 17-minute walk away, though there is the option to take a bus (eight minutes) or cycle over (10 minutes).

Schools nearby include Xingnan Primary School, Pioneer Primary School, Juying Secondary School and of course, NTU.

— Cheryl

310A Anchorvale Road

$695,000

Attribute Info Address 310A Anchorvale Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,399 SQFT $PSF $496.78 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 2000

Why I like it

Overlooking the scenic Sunggei Punggol, this newly-renovated apartment would be a great option for homeowners who need space while living in a quiet neighbourhood.

This is an executive apartment that is sized at 1,399 sq ft and offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study (which can be used as the fourth bedroom), a household shelter, a service balcony in the kitchen and a living and dining area that is connected to a balcony.

While most of the bedrooms have a squarish layout, the common areas have a rather unique shape that gives the apartment a more refreshing take. True that it might not be for everyone, it's an option for homeowners who are looking for something special in the market.

Additionally, the walls separating the kitchen and common areas are hackable, which makes it possible to do up an open-concept kitchen. The previous owners have hacked down the concrete walls in the service yard to create a see-through wall, just so that more natural light can enter the apartment.

Taking a look at its location, it is a short walk to Tongkang LRT Station, which is about two stops from Sengkang MRT Station (North-East line) and Compass One for shopping, food and groceries. Alternatively, residents can head to Anchorvillage Hawker Centre for affordable eats. Outdoor lovers can head to Sengkang Riverside Park.

Families with schooling children would be glad to know that there are many schools nearby. This includes Anchor Green Primary School, Fern Green Primary School, Nan Chiau Primary School, Palm View Primary School, Springdale Primary School, Nan Chiau High School, Pei Hwa Secondary School and Hougang Secondary School.

— Sean

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.