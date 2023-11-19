5 cheapest HDB executive apartments above 1,370 sq ft (from $598k)

In our ongoing exploration of spacious housing options in Singapore, this week's focus is on Executive Apartments (EAs). These unique residences offer a balance in size and layout that many families find appealing.

Situated between the traditional five-room flats and the larger Executive Maisonettes, EAs provide a generous amount of space, making them an ideal choice for those who appreciate the roominess of an EM but prefer a single-level living space.

This week, we have curated a selection of five EAs located in the North and West regions of Singapore. A key convenience factor for these properties is their proximity to public transportation — all are within a 12-minute walk from the nearest MRT or LRT stations.

Now let's get on with the list of curated units this week!

325 Jurong East Street 31

$598,000

Attribute Info Address 325 Jurong East Street 31 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,517 SQFT $PSF $394.20 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1984

Why I like it

Located in the Jurong East neighbourhood, this EA is a good choice for families who need a spacious unit with a more affordable entry price point. Sized at 1,517 sq ft, the apartment comes with three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a ventilated utility room, a spacious balcony and common living areas.

Although the utility room is slightly on the smaller side, it's ventilated and can be comfortably used as a study room or a helper's room. I also like that most of the walls in the unit are hackable to allow more creativity when designing the space. This extends to the kitchen, in which future homeowners can hack the walls to create an open-kitchen concept. For a young and growing family, this flexibility would come in handy for the house to adapt to their needs.

The balcony has a slightly curved edge, which does add a bit of flair to the otherwise squarish apartment. While there's no exposure to direct afternoon sun, ample natural light filters into the home. The previous owners have also done and paid for the HIP, which saves future homeowners the mess and hassle of upgrading.

The nearest MRT station is currently at Chinese Garden MRT Station (East-West line), which takes around a 12-minute walk under the HDB blocks. There are also many amenities nearby, including Yuhua Place, in which a wet market, supermarket and hawker centre can be found. Lifestyle offerings nearby include the Jurong East Sports and Swimming Complex and the Jurong Park Connector.

Schools nearby include Jurong Primary School, Shuqin Primary School, Jurongville Secondary School and Fuhua Secondary School.

423 Canberra Road

$620,000

Attribute Info Address 423 Canberra Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,399 SQFT $PSF $443.17 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1999

Why I like it

Sized at 1,399 sq ft, this apartment originally came with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study alcove, a spacious living and dining area, along with a balcony, a store room and a service balcony found in the kitchen area.

While the previous owners have renovated the apartment (and is in a move-in-ready state for non-picky homeowners), they did knock down the study alcove to further widen the living and dining areas. However, future homeowners can easily reinstate the study area if preferred.

It's also great that the master bedroom comes with a walk-in wardrobe, which is rather unique for HDB flats. This would be ideal for a more seamless experience to get ready in the mornings. This apartment is a corner unit too, which gives a more private environment.

Sembawang MRT Station (North-South line) and Sun Plaza are around a nine-minute walk through the neighbouring HDB blocks, which is an acceptable distance away. It's also near Sembawang Mart and Bukit Canberra, which has a variety of shops, foods and grocery options.

Schools nearby include Canberra Primary School, Endeavour Primary School, Northoaks Primary School, Sembawang Primary School, Wellington Primary School and Canberra Secondary School.

479 Segar Road

$650,000

Attribute Info Address 479 Segar Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,378 SQFT $PSF $471.70 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 2000

Why I like it

Nestled in the green and tranquil Bukit Panjang neighbourhood, this EA would be a good choice for homeowners who need space and want to live in a tranquil environment while being near key amenities. While the majority of the apartment is regular-shaped, some owners might find the slight bends around the unit a refreshing change to the typical layout.

The apartment is sized at 1,378 sq ft and offers three bedrooms, a study corner, two bathrooms, a spacious kitchen, a household shelter and a generously sized living and dining area, which would be ideal for multi-gen living. Due to the layout and size, there's also the potential to create a fourth bedroom.

Located on a high floor, this apartment has full-height windows to allow more natural light and better ventilation and also a more private environment. The unit is South facing, which also means that exposure to afternoon sun would be quite minimal.

Part of the lifestyle trait, there is a tennis court located right below the block, which is an added bonus that we don't usually see in HDBs.

Segar LRT Station is around a 7-minute walk away, which connects residents to Bukit Panjang MRT Station (Downtown line) and Choa Chu Kang MRT Station (North-South line). There's a supermarket and food court located at Segar LRT Station for the residents' convenience, too.

One of the biggest selling points is the vast amounts of greenery, where the block is surrounded by Chestnut Nature Park and the Pipeline Trail.

Schools nearby include Beacon Primary School, Greenridge Primary School, West Spring Primary School, Zhenghua Secondary School, Greenridge Secondary School and West Spring Secondary School.

468A Admiralty Drive

$668,000

Attribute Info Address 468A Admiralty Drive Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,475 SQFT $PSF $452.88 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1999

Why I like it

Located in the Sembawang neighbourhood, this apartment stands out with its unique floor plan. Due to its circular block cluster, the apartments have a rather unique coned-shaped layout that features a balcony, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a service balcony and store room found in the kitchen and a study alcove.

Admittedly, this layout isn't for everyone as it features a long hallway into the apartment but it does help that most of the walls are hackable to create a more flexible layout.

This apartment is sized at 1,475 sq ft, which can comfortably fit a bigger family. It's also noted that the study area is spacious enough to be used as a fourth bedroom if needed.

Sembawang MRT Station (North-South line) is located around a 10-minute walk away, which also leads residents to Sun Plaza to pick up groceries and food. Otherwise, there are coffee shops located under the nearby HDB blocks, too.

Schools nearby include Canberra Primary School, Endeavour Primary School, Northoaks Primary School, Sembawang Primary School, Wellington Primary School and Canberra Secondary School.

669C Jurong West Street 64

$670,000

Attribute Info Address 669C Jurong West Street 64 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,399 SQFT $PSF $478.91 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1998

Why I like it

Situated in the heart of Jurong West, this apartment could be a great fit for families who want a spacious home and live near an MRT Station and shopping malls. Sized at 1,399 sq ft, it comes with three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living area connected to a balcony, a service balcony in the kitchen, a store room and a study that is big enough to be used as a fourth bedroom.

I also like that the layout of the apartment is very regular and there's a store room to stow away any bulky items.

Despite being a low-floor unit, the apartment still enjoys a good amount of natural light. With a North-South orientation, there's not much exposure to afternoon sunlight either.

Currently, the nearest MRT is a 9-minute walk to Boon Lay MRT Station (East-West Line) which is located just beside Jurong Point for food and necessities. Residents can look forward to the launch of Bahar Junction MRT on the Jurong Region line, though that'll only be ready in 2027.

Other than Jurong Point, there's the option to head to Pioneer Mall and the coffee shops located under the neighbouring blocks for food and groceries.

Notably, there are many schools in the vicinity. This includes Corporation Primary School, Frontier Primary School, Jurong West Primary School, West Grove Primary School, Westwood Primary School, Boon Lay Secondary School, River Valley High School and Jurong West Secondary School.

