5 spacious HDB flats above 1,300 sq ft but under $590k

In our ongoing quest to discover budget-friendly HDB residences, we shift our focus this week to explore a collection of expansive five-room units, each boasting a generous living space exceeding 1,300 sq ft.

To enhance the appeal for families, we've tried to find homes that are positioned in decent proximity to essential amenities, supermarkets, and lush green spaces.

It's important to note, however, that the convenience of these units may come with a slight trade-off, as some of them are situated a considerable distance from the nearest MRT station.

Now let's get on with the list of curated units this week!

934 Jurong West St 91

$520,000

Attribute Info Address 934 Jurong West St 91 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,313 SQFT $PSF $396.04 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1987

Why I like it

— Ryan

Overlooking the PIE and located just across from NTU, this spacious apartment is ideal for families who are looking to live in a more peaceful environment.

With four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living area (that comes with a balcony), a storeroom and a kitchen, the apartment has a squarish layout to maximise space usage. It is sized at a good 1,313 sq ft, though what makes it stand out more is that the walls are hackable and able to adapt to the next homeowner's growing needs.

Despite being a mid-floor unit, there's still a good amount of natural light coming into the apartment for a well-ventilated and bright unit. It's also a corner unit, which means a more private environment to come home to.

As part of HDB's efforts to maintain ageing flats, the previous flat owners have already paid and underwent HIP to ensure a fully functioning home.

While it's not the nearest to the MRT Station (Pioneer MRT Station on the East-West line is a 16-minute walk away), it is within short walking distance to many eateries as well as a wet market and supermarket. Another alternative is Pioneer Mall for more food and shopping options.

Seeing that the neighbourhood is located in a largely green and secluded area, residents can expect a tranquil living environment. You do also have Peng Kang Hill MRT on the Jurong Region Line which could possibly be nearer (but still not near enough to walk daily).

Last but not least, it is close to many schools, including Xingnan Primary School, Pioneer Primary School, West Grove Primary School, Westwood Primary School, Juying Secondary School and most notably, NTU.

173 Woodlands Street 13

$540,000

Attribute Info Address 173 Woodlands Street 13 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,302 SQFT $PSF $414.75 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1984

Why I like it

— Druce

Located within the Marsiling neighbourhood, this apartment is best suited for families looking for a spacious home, while being near all key amenities and enjoying low-rise living.

Found within a four-storey apartment block, this home is sized at 1,302 sq ft and offers an efficient and squarish layout to better maximise space usage. It comes with three bedrooms that can comfortably accommodate a queen-sized bed, a spacious living and dining area, a balcony, a store room and a long and deep kitchen and yard.

Despite being a low-floor unit, the apartment is well-ventilated and naturally lit from the windows that are found adjacent to each other in the balcony and dining area for cross ventilation. There's also no exposure to direct afternoon sun as the apartment is North-South facing.

As it is a corner unit, the overall living environment is a rather private one.

Apart from being a short 4-minute walk to Marsiling MRT Station (North-South line), the neighbourhood has a wide variety of amenities and eateries within a short walking distance. This includes Marsiling Mall, The Woodgrove, Woodlands Sports Hall and various eateries and supermarkets found in neighbouring HDB blocks. It's also a short walk to the park connector, which gives a very balanced variety of lifestyle amenities.

And for those who enjoy short trips and drives into Malaysia, the Woodlands checkpoint is a short distance away.

To end off, there are many schools nearby, making it great for young families. Some schools within walking distance are Marsiling Primary School, Fuchun Primary School, Fuchun Secondary School and Marsiling Secondary School. Republic Polytechnic is located close by, too.

418 Fajar Road

$570,000

Attribute Info Address 418 Fajar Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,302 SQFT $PSF $437.79 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1988

Why I like it

— Ryan J

Nestled within the Bukit Panjang neighbourhood, families who enjoy living in a tranquil and green environment within a big apartment might find this a good choice.

The apartment comes with four good-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, a storeroom, a decent living area that is accompanied by a balcony and a functional and squarish kitchen and is sized at 1,302 sq ft.

Although the apartment is located on a low floor, the home gets a good amount of natural light and wind ventilation as all four rooms and the balcony come with large window panels.

And for those looking to do a complete makeover to their home, most walls in this apartment are hackable and easily reconfigured. Accompanied by the squarish layout, there's a lot of potential to create a highly functioning and efficient home.

Furthermore, the previous homeowners have chosen to retain its original broken marble flooring, which is quite reminiscent of the older homes in Singapore. Not only does it give off a unique character to the space, but it is also durable and keeps the floor cool on warm days.

This apartment is located a short three-minute walk to Fajar LRT Station, which connects residents to Bukit Panjang MRT Station (Downtown line) and Choa Chu Kang Station (North-South line). That said, it is also near Fajar Shopping Centre to run convenient errands and grab a quick bite. Otherwise, there's also the option to head to Greenridge Shopping Centre, Hillion Mall, Bukit Panjang Mall or Junction 10.

To enjoy the outdoors (which is well-loved in the Bukit Panjang neighbourhood), there is a park connector beside the block that leads to Pang Sua Pond and Zhenghua Nature Park.

Last but not least, schools are also aplenty within a short walking distance. This includes Greenridge Primary School, Zhenghua Secondary School, Zhenghua Primary School and Beacon Primary School.

680 Choa Chu Kang Crescent

$578,000

Attribute Info Address 680 Choa Chu Kang Crescent Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,323 SQFT $PSF $436.89 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1998

Why I like it

— Cheryl

Located in the Yew Tee neighbourhood, this apartment is a practical choice for families who are looking for a spacious home that is right next to a Primary School and Secondary School.

The apartment is sized at 1,323 sq ft with a squarish layout and comes with four spacious bedrooms, two baths, a huge living area and balcony, a storage room, a huge kitchen and a yard area.

Unlike most HDB apartments where the common bathroom is found in the kitchen, this apartment is unique in which it's located in the hallway instead, which is more accessible for guests. The kitchen also comes with an enclosed service yard, which is ideal for those who want a designated laundry area and to keep cooking fumes out at the same time.

The apartment is also bright and breezy with no exposure to direct afternoon sun since it faces a North-South direction.

Yew Tee MRT Station (North-South line), Yew Tee Hawker Centre and Yew Tee Point are located a 10-minute walk away, though there are several coffee shops located at the nearby HDB blocks for more convenient food options.

Notably, the block is located right across from Unity Primary School and Unity Secondary School, which makes it a convenient option for young families looking to stay within walking distance of their children's schools.

And for outdoor lovers, this apartment is a short walk to the park connector, which leads to the Rail Corridor.

109 Yishun Ring Road

$580,000

Attribute Info Address 109 Yishun Ring Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,302 SQFT $PSF $445.47 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1981

Why I like it

— Sean

Located in the vibrant Yishun neighbourhood, this apartment is a good option for families who need a spacious apartment, while being near key amenities and schools.

Sized at 1,302 sq ft, this five-room flat offers three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a storeroom, a decent sized living area (that comes with a balcony) and a long and deep kitchen that can also accommodate a yard.

The apartment has a squarish layout with no odd corners and has minimal built-in furniture which makes renovating a breeze. On the same note, the previous owners have already done and paid for the HIP upgrading for this apartment, so future homeowners would not have to deal with that issue anytime soon.

Location-wise, it's an 11-minute walk to Yishun MRT Station (North-South line), which is connected to the massive NorthPoint City for a wide variety of food, shopping and grocery needs. Otherwise, residents can head to Chong Pang Market & Food Centre, which is located right across the block. Another option is to walk to Sembawang Road, which is known for the great bars and eateries that are located in this landed enclave.

The nearest outdoor area would have to be Sembawang Hot Spring Park, which is an interesting addition to the lifestyle element in the neighbourhood.

For those on the lookout for schools nearby, there's Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School, Yishun Secondary School, Jiemin Primary School and Yishun Innova Junior College.

