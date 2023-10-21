5 cheapest 4-bedroom condo units under $1.4m for bigger families

This week, our focus is on families eyeing roomier spaces without stretching the budget too thin. Space is a luxury, especially in a bustling city like Singapore, but finding that perfect blend of size and affordability can be a challenge.

With this in mind, we’ve looked at the most reasonably-priced 4-bedroom condos on the market, all coming in under $1.4 million. If you’re a growing family in search of a spacious yet budget-friendly haven, this week’s selections might just have what you’re looking for.

Missed last week? You can view the previous issue here.

You can also join our free weekly newsletter so you stay up to date on our latest curations weekly.

Now let’s get on with the list of curated units this week!

Symphony Suites

$1,360,000

Attribute Info Address 3 Yishun Close Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,023 SQFT $PSF $1,329.42 PSF Developer EL Development (Yishun) Pte. Ltd. TOP 2019

Why I like it

— Ryan

Situated in the vicinity of Yishun, Symphony Suites offers an apartment with a 4-bedroom layout devoid of a balcony, which helps maximise the available interior space. Each bedroom is adequately sized to accommodate a double bed. I also like that it comes with a dumbbell layout as this fully optimises the usable area.

A unique feature of this unit is the utility room within the kitchen, which can be repurposed as needed, perhaps as a room for a helper.

In terms of location, Symphony Suites is adjacent to Junction Nine, catering to basic shopping needs. Additionally, it's close to the park connector that links to Yishun Pond and Park. The unit is situated on a high floor and benefits from increased natural light due to floor-to-ceiling windows in the living area and bedrooms. A transparent panel between the living area and kitchen ensures that the latter isn't left in the dark. For those seeking connectivity with nature, the nearby green spaces offer opportunities for outdoor activities.

View this property

La Casa

$1,368,000

Attribute Info Address 68 Woodlands Drive 16 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,259 SQFT $PSF $1,086.58 PSF Developer Far East Organization TOP Oct 2008

Why I like it

— Druce

La Casa Condo is situated within a 12-minute walk from Woodlands South MRT station, so it's not the best but decent when it comes to MRT connectivity.

Nevertheless, you are quite close to Vista Point, which offers basic amenities at the very least. This is a 4-bedroom unit that doesn't have a balcony, translating all its area to usable space. Positioned on a high floor with a view of the pool, the unit does have a good amount of natural light.

As for the space, it offers defined living and dining spaces. The kitchen is divided into wet and dry sections. The dry kitchen section incorporates storage and an island counter with a sink. Adjacent to the kitchen is a yard space, a WC, and a home shelter, which is just about everything you need for families.

That said, 2 of the bedrooms are designed with L-shaped bay windows, which is not the most efficient use of space. The master bathroom features a sunken shower area, which may potentially double as a bath.

View this property

Signature At Yishun

$1,399,000

Attribute Info Address 33 Yishun Street 51 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,184 SQFT $PSF $1,181.59 PSF Developer JBE Holdings TOP Oct 2017

Why I like it

— Reuben

Signature at Yishun provides convenience with its proximity to Wisteria Mall and Yishun Park, although you aren't within walking distance of Khatib MRT station.

This 4-bedroom unit is a decent size, and the good part here is that each level houses only four units, ensuring a degree of exclusivity. The unit features a sizeable balcony that extends to one of the bedrooms, so you are able to accommodate larger outdoor furniture pieces.

The layout also offers three sizeable bedrooms. That said, the fourth bedroom, though more compact, can still at least fit a single bed.

The living and dining areas are distinct, ensuring purposeful spaces. A modification made by the owner is noteworthy: the glass panel between the kitchen and dining area was removed, and the partial wall now serves as an extended counter space, which helps to enhance ventilation. The kitchen is functional with an accompanying yard, WC, and utility room, a consideration for those with domestic helpers.

View this property

Bellewoods

$1,400,000

Attribute Info Address 118 Woodlands Avenue 5 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,152 SQFT $PSF $1,215.28 PSF Developer Qingjian Realty (Woodlands) Pte Ltd TOP Oct 2017

Why I like it

— Stanley

Bellewoods is an Executive Condo that MOP-ed in 2022. It's not the closest located to an MRT station, as Woodlands South MRT station is at an 18-minute walk away. On a brighter note, it is located a more manageable 15-minute walk from Vista Point, which caters to basic needs.

This particular 4-bedroom unit under discussion is positioned on a high floor. And instead of facing stark urban structures, it provides a refreshing view of the abundant trees in the vicinity. The balcony, sufficiently spacious, currently serves as an outdoor gym by the owner.

The kitchen is on the compact side, but it is still quite functional. The utility room, accessible from the bedroom corridor, directly connects to the WC and could also function as a study. Perhaps the best part here is that the unit has undergone a full renovation, boasting a neutral colour palette.

View this property

Regent Grove

$1,400,000

Attribute Info Address 52 Choa Chu Kang North 7 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,259 SQFT $PSF $1,111.99 PSF Developer Season Green Limited TOP Oct 2000

Why I like it

— Sean

Regent Grove is strategically positioned a mere 5-minute walk from both the Yew Tee MRT station and Yew Tee Point. This is the hub of the area, and where you'll find most of your daily needs. Yew Tee Square is here too, where you'll find other eateries or the ever-popular McDonald's.

It's also conveniently located within walking distance of the park connector, which means you can walk to areas like Bukit Panjang with relative ease.

This 4-bedroom unit is of a decent size, and the absence of a balcony ensures all of its space is fully useable. The living and dining areas offer ample space for comfort and functionality. Interestingly, all four bedrooms, despite some unconventional corners in three of them, are accommodating and these quirks don't majorly impact furniture arrangement.

Finally, the kitchen is full-featured, featuring a yard, WC, and a utility room. A bonus is the compact storage area outside the kitchen, apt for keeping frequently used household items within reach.

View this property

ALSO READ: 5 cheapest 4-room HDB units under $470k near an MRT station

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.