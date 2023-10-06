5 cheapest 4-room HDB units under $470k near an MRT station

Many homeowners prioritise not just space and a practical layout, but also the convenience of a well-connected neighborhood.

This week, we’re spotlighting five budget-friendly 4-bedroom units, all just a stone’s throw away from the nearest MRT Station. Plus, each of these localities brims with diverse dining options, grocery stores, and schools.

1. 25 Sin Ming Road

$420,000

Three bedrooms and one bathroom.

Attribute Info Address 25 Sin Ming Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 947 SQ FT $PSF $443.51 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1974

Why I like it

Overlooking the Thomson Garden landed estate and nestled in the vibrant Upper Thomson neighbourhood, this unit is sized at 947 square feet and has a regularly shaped layout.

Apart from a decent-sized living area, it offers three bedrooms, one bath and water closet and a utility room, which can be used as additional storage space. What I like about this unit is that most of the walls are hackable and can be reconfigured to adapt to future homeowners' growing (and changing) needs.

Although it is located on a low floor, the unit overlooks the adjacent landed estate, giving it a more tranquil touch to the otherwise bustling neighbourhood.

The nearest MRT station is a seven-minute walk to Upper Thomson MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast Line) and there are plenty of food options within a short walking distance nearby.

There are several schools within the vicinity too, including Ai Tong School and Catholic High School which are within a one kilometre radius of the block.

2. 602 Yishun St 61

$460,000

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 602 Yishun Street 61 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 947 SQ FT $PSF $485.74 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1986

Why I like it

For families who are looking for a home in the North, this unit in Yishun might be a good fit.

The apartment is sized at 947 square feet and offers an efficient layout of a well-sized living area, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an L-Shaped kitchen.

Apart from one of the bedrooms that have an irregular shape, all of the other corners of the apartment has a squarish design, which is ideal for those who'd like to better maximise usage of the space. The previous owners have hacked away the store room (located in the kitchen) to open up the space to accommodate an additional dining area, making the kitchen feel more spacious.

Despite being a corridor unit, this apartment is located almost at the corner, which means that only one other neighbour would likely pass by the apartment.

As for the location, the nearest MT Station is a seven-minute walk to Khatib MRT Station (North-South line) or a 10-minute walk to Yishun MRT Station (also on the North-South line). That said, this also means that the mega mall Northpoint City Mall is within a short walking distance to conveniently pick up food and groceries. Otherwise, there are various eateries in the vicinity to choose from, too.

Apart from bring a short walk to Yishun Park, there are several schools within a one kilometre radius.

This includes Huamin Primary School, Jiemin Primary School, Naval Base Primary School, Northland Primary School and Peiying Primary School.

3. 412 Sembawang Drive

$460,000

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 412 Sembawang Drive Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 969 SQ FT $PSF $474.72 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1999

Why I like it

This four-room unit is sized at 969 square feet and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a store room and a rather well-sized living and dining area. I do appreciate that the kitchen is deep, which gives future homeowners the potential to create a service yard at the back.

Despite being situated on a low floor, the apartment still enjoys a good amount of natural light and is well-ventilated.

Apart from being a short four-minute walk to Sembawang MRT Station (North-South line), there are many amenities nearby to support the neighbourhood. This includes Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre for affordable bites, grocery options, a swimming complex and the upcoming polyclinic. Furthermore, Sun Plaza is another alternative for those who want a wider selection of food options nearby.

In terms of schools, Canberra Primary School, Endeavour Primary School, Northoaks Primary School, Sembawang Primary School and Wellington Primary School are some options within a one kilometre radius.

4. 476 Jurong West St 41

$468,000

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 476 Jurong West Street 41 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,108 SQ FT $PSF $422.38 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1984

Why I like it

Sized at a generous 1,108 square feet, this unit in the West of Singapore is a practical choice for those who want to enjoy more space in their homes and a private environment.

With an efficient floorplan and squarish layout, it offers a well-sized living area, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a store room and a long kitchen. Having all the bedrooms tucked in one corner is also an added bonus for more privacy, especially when guests come over.

Notably, the apartment has not much built-in furniture, which could also mean less costs for future owners who want to do a deep renovation.

When taking a look at its location, it is a short five-minute walk to Lakeside MRT (East-West line) and a short walk to two wet markets nearby, which offers a wide variety of food options.

Other lifestyle offerings include being a short walking distance to Jurong Lake Park.

Sandwiched in-between Yuhua Secondary School and Fuhua Secondary School, there are many school options within the vicinity. Other primary schools within a one kilometre radius includes Jurong Primary School, Shuqun Primary School and the popular Rulang Primary School.

5. Blk 805 Yishun Ring Road

$468,000

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address Blk 805 Yishun Ring Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 968 SQFT $PSF $483.47 PSF Developer Unknown Developer TOP 1987

Why I like it

This ground floor unit located in the Yishun neighbourhood presents a tranquil and unique layout to homeowners who are looking for a home within a walking distance to key amenities.

The apartment spans across 968 square feet and offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a well-sized living room, a store room and a courtyard. Notably, most of the walls can be hacked and reconfigured according to the future homeowner's needs, which is a big plus point for those who are looking for a flat that can adapt to growing needs.

Despite being a ground-floor unit, the apartment is still quite private as it is elevated and passers by would not be able to look right into the flat.

On top of being a short walk to the park connector (that is connected to Lower Seletar 4 Reservoir), there are various food options nearby within a short walking distance. The nearest MRT Station is also at Khatib, which is a short two-minute walk away.

Located at the backdrop is Naval Base Secondary School and Peiying Primary School, though other schools in the vicinity includes Yishun Innova Junior College, Chung Cheng High School (Yishun) and Naval Base Primary School.

