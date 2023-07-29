5 spacious HDB flats above 1,300 sq ft but under $600k

House-hunting can indeed be a challenging task, especially when you're on the hunt for a spacious and affordable home. Adding to this complexity are the finer details to consider - picturesque views, desirable locations, and comprehensive amenities.

This week, we've done some legwork for you. We have curated a list of five five-room HDB flats, each offering more than 1,300 sq ft of living space and bountiful natural lighting. The cherry on top? They all come with a budget-friendly price tag of under $600,000.

Now let's get on with the list of curated units this week!

1. 853 Jurong West St 81

$590,000

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 853 Jurong West Street 81 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,377 sq ft $PSF $428.47 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1994

Why I like it

Located right across the PIE and NTU, this unit in Jurong is a suitable option for families who have a long-term education timeline for their children in mind.

While there are no particular outstanding traits about this unit, it has a regular-shaped layout which is ideal for efficient space usage and is a mid-floor corner unit, that allows it to retain more privacy.

For those looking for a move-in-friendly home, this apartment has been recently renovated and includes built-in wardrobes in every bedroom. If you're not picky, you could probably get by with basic renovation.

While the current nearest MRT Station is at Pioneer (East-West line) and is around a 15-minute walk away, the upcoming Gek Poh MRT (Jurong Region line) is a short six-minute walk away but is only ready in the year 2027.

With that being said, Gek Poh Shopping Centre, Pioneer Mall and Nanyang CC are nearby for a wide array of dining options and to pick up simple groceries.

It has multiple schools nearby across all education levels, including One World International School, Westwood Primary School, West Grove Primary School, Xingnan Primary School, Boon Lay Secondary School and NTU.

Interested buyers should also note that many neighbouring plots of land are subjected to detailed planning (according to the Master Plan), including a business park across the PIE and towards the Tengah neighbourhood.

2. 229 Yishun St 21

$598,000

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 229 Yishun Street 21 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,302 sq ft $PSF $459.29 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1984

Why I like it

Ideal for families who are looking for a home that is near key amenities and has a functional layout, this five-room HDB unit in Yishun might be a good choice to consider.

The apartment offers three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and a squarish layout, but what makes it stand out is the balcony space, which the previous owners have levelled out with the living and dining areas. The kitchen has been recently renovated, too, so you can save on renovation costs there.

Yishun MRT Station and Northpoint City are around a nine-minute walk away, making key amenities fairly accessible. Alternatively, there are several food options located right across the block along Yishun Ring Road and Junction Nine Shopping Mall is also nearby.

Families with schooling children have several nearby school options to choose from. It is within close proximity to Xishan Primary School, Yishun Town Secondary School, Northland Secondary School and Chongfu School.

Yishun Neighbourhood Park is also a short distance away for those who enjoy heading to green spaces.

3. 128 Rivervale Street

$598,000

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 128 Rivervale Street Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,302 sq ft $PSF $459.29 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1998

Why I like it

Ideal for families with growing needs, this unit in Sengkang has a flexible layout and is near key amenities.

Sized at 1,302 square feet, it comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a balcony and quite a spacious living and dining area.

What makes this apartment stand out is that most walls in the unit are hackable, which can be a good consideration for families that need to adapt their home to their changing needs, or for homeowners who prefer to redesign the entire apartment according to their tastes.

The balcony located in the living room has plenty of natural light, making it a great spot for plants and other hobbies. It is also a door-to-door unit, which means that it shares the floor with just one other neighbour. This makes it great for those who prefer living in a private environment.

Sengkang MRT (North-East line) Station and Compass One are around a 10-minute walk away, whereas Rivervale Plaza is a short five-minute walk away and Rivervale Mall is around eight minutes away.

There are also plenty of schools nearby, including CHIJ St. Joseph's Convent, Seng Kang Primary School, North Spring Primary School, Rivervale Primary School and Seng Kang Secondary School.

Those that enjoy the outdoors can head to Sungei Serangoon Park Connector, which leads to Lorong Halus Wetland Park and Coney Island.

4. 630 Hougang Avenue 8

$600,000

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 630 Hougang Avenue 8 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,313 sq ft $PSF $456.97 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1986

Why I like it

Sized at 1,313 square feet, this unit in Hougang comes with three good-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living and dining area and a deep kitchen.

The original layout came with a balcony but the previous owners have levelled it out to form part of the living room. Still, there is an ample amount of natural sunlight filtering into the space.

There was also a store room, but it was hacked to create a built-in wardrobe for the master bedroom.

The kitchen is deep and long, with plenty of storage space. For those who prefer having a designated area to do your laundry, there's the option to create a service yard at the back of the kitchen.

This unit is also windy and bright, with no direct exposure to the West sun

In terms of location, it is within walking distance of the future Serangoon North MRT Station (Cross Island line) but it is only ready in 2030. Currently, the nearest MRT Station is not a near 22-minute walk to Hougang MT Station (North-East line).

Apart from the various eateries under the void decks and at Hougang Village, other options include Hougang 1, Kang Kar Mall and Hougang Mall which are within walking distance too.

There are plenty of schools within the vicinity, including Xinmin Primary School, Xinmin Secondary School, Bowen Secondary School, Hougang Secondary School and Montfort Secondary School.

5. 352 Ubi Avenue 1

$599,000

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 352 Ubi Avenue 1 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,313 sq ft $PSF $456.21 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1988

Why I like it

Sized at 1,313 square feet, this unit offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a good-sized balcony and spacious dining and living room area. Originally, this unit came with four bedrooms but the previous owners have hacked it to create a larger living and dining area.

There's a balcony here, which helps get more natural light in this unit. Furthermore, it offers unblocked views of the neighbourhood's greenery and overlooks the PIE (so you do have to contend with traffic noise).

In terms of location, it's between Eunos MRT Station (East-West line, 10-min walk) and Ubi MRT Station (Downtown line, seven-min walk) and there are plenty of eateries and a supermarket within walking distance. PLQ is also located nearby.

In terms of schools, Majusri Secondary School and Maha Bodhi School are located right across the block.

