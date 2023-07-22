5 rare HDB apartments with balconies (that are spacious too)

What makes a home special?

To some, it could be the layout or an eccentric window that adds character to the apartment. To others, it could be the stunning views of their neighbourhood.

While there are no hard and fast ways to make a space unique, having something like an interesting or well-sized balcony might do the trick.

But here’s the thing, sadly not many HDB developments actually come with a balcony. So this week, we take a look at five spacious five-room HDB flats that comes with a spacious balcony. If you’re looking for something to make your space stand out, one of these units might just be it for you.

657 Hougang Avenue 8

$680,000

Attribute Info Address 657 Hougang Avenue 8 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,292 SQFT $PSF $526.32 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1987

Why I like it

— Ryan

Sized at 1,292 sq ft, this unit located in Hougang is great for families looking to be near key amenities. It comes with three good-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and a store room.

What makes this unit stand out is the unique curved balcony that offers unblocked views of the neighbourhood. For homeowners who are looking for a special touch to their homes, the balcony is a great space to make a chill-out corner or even a space to grow some plants.

Since it is located on a high-floor, the apartment is well-ventilated and the multiple windows make the living area well-lit with natural light. For those who prefer a private environment, this apartment has a point-block design.

In terms of its location, it's within walking distance to the future Serangoon North MRT Station (Cross Island Line), which is earmarked to commence in 2030. For now, the nearest MRT station is Hougang MRT (North-East line), which is around a 20-minutes walk away.

Hougang 1 is a short walk away for those looking for quick bites and pick up groceries. Alternatively, there are several eateries within the vicinity, making it ideal for families. For young families, it's within a 1-km radius to the renowned Rosyth School.



111 Clementi St 13

$1,100,000

Attribute Info Address 111 Clementi Street 13 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,582 SQFT $PSF $695.32 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1983

Why I like it

— Druce

Located in the serene Sunset Way Estate, this executive mansionette is ideal for families who want to be near vast greenery while still enjoying convenience within a short walking distance.

The apartment is sized at 1,582 sq ft, with all three bedrooms found on the upper level and the common areas on the lower floor. With this layout, homeowners usually get to enjoy more privacy to the space, especially when guests are over. I also like that the master bedroom is particularly spacious.

For families who need more rooms, the lower floor is spacious enough to create a fourth bedroom, if required.

What makes this unit stand out to me is the view from the balcony, which is a blanket of greenery. This makes it a nice focal point for the apartment, especially when it comes to designing the space.

As the apartment is located next to the Maju Forest, homeowners can enjoy vast amounts of greenery nearby. There are also plenty of eateries right across the street in the well-known Clementi Arcade, including a variety of cafes and a supermarket.

For families with schooling children, Pei Tong Primary School is also within a 1.5km radius away.

Seeing that Clementi MRT (East-West line) is a 18-minutes walk away, this unit would be more suitable for families who drive.

138B Yuan Ching Road

$1,088,888

Attribute Info Address 138B Yuan Ching Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,163 SQFT $PSF $936.28 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 2014

Why I like it

— Reuben

Families who prioritise living in a private and tranquil environment with great views might like this unit in Jurong Lake District.

With three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two balconies (located at the living room and master bedroom), this unit is sized at 1,163 sq ft. Considering its layout, there's the flexibility of creating a study alcove in the living room, which could be a good addition for those that WFH.

Homeowners get to enjoy unblocked views of the Jurong Lake Gardens from the living room and all three bedrooms, which is quite a special treat for homes in Singapore. The balconies comes with full-height windows, which does make the space feel more spacious, bright and connected with nature.

Seeing that it's located on a high floor and has a North-East orientation, the entire unit is well-ventilated with no exposure to direct afternoon sun. Furthemore, it is located within a quiet and serene neighbourhood, making it a private reprise to come home to.

Located adjacent to Superbowl Jurong and a short walk away to Taman Jurong Market, residents would have easy access to plenty of eateries and a supermarket. The downside would be that it's a bit of a distance away from the nearest MRT, where Lakeside Station is a 26-minute walk away.

Last but not least, the unit TOP-ed not too long ago, which is great for those concerned about remaining the lease.

City View @ Boon Keng

$1,298,000

Attribute Info Address 8 Boon Keng Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,238 SQFT $PSF $1,048.47 PSF Developer Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd TOP 2011

Why I like it

— Stanley

Sized at 1,238 sq ft, this five-room DBSS unit located in Boon Keng offers a good-sized home and uniquely spacious balcony to enjoy the neighbourhood views.

Apart from the three bedrooms and two bathrooms, it also comes with a homes shelter that is great as storage space and a study alcove that can be hacked and joined with the master bedroom. With this flexible layout, it's ideal for families who require a space to adapt to their growing needs.

The balcony stands out as it's especially huge as compared to other HDB units and can be used for various uses, including an alfresco dining space or exercise area.

All three bedrooms do come with bay windows in which some might find it a unique feature while others might think it's not that space efficient. Regardless, it does add a bit of character to the space.

Although it is located on the low floor, the apartment is well-ventilated with no exposure to direct afternoon sun. It has also been recently renovated, making it move-in friendly.

In terms of location, City View is located in between Bendemeer MRT Station (Downtown line) and Boon Keng MRT (North-East line), in which both are around a six-minutes walk away. Bendemeer Market and Food Centre is a short five-minute walk away to conveniently grab food and groceries.

Alternatively, there is a vibrant cafe and food scene in the shophouses nearby. Bendemeer Secondary School is a short walk away, too.

For those looking to enjoy the outdoors, Kallang Park Connector is a short distance away, which leads to Kallang Riverside Park.

Last but not least, for those concerned about lease, this unit TOP-ed in 2011.

475A Upper Serangoon Crescent

$850,000

Attribute Info Address 475A Upper Serangoon Crescent Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,205 SQFT $PSF $705.39 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 2014

Why I like it

— Sean

Offering four proper bedrooms, two balconies and two bathrooms, this unit is sized at 1,205 sq ft and a great option for bigger families. As for the balconies, one of them is located in the living area and another in the master bedroom to enjoy the neighbourhood views.

Furthemore, the dining area is spacious enough to accommodate a six-seater dining set for bigger families to have meals together.

Seeing that it is located right next to Punggol Park and a short walk to the Serangoon River, the overall environment is tranquil and peaceful, which is great for those looking for a quiet space to call home.

The downside to this unit is probably its distance to the nearest MRT Station. Currently, Hougang MRT Station (North-East line) is around a 18-minute walk away, though there are bus services nearby for more convenient modes of public transportation.

There are also several eateries nearby for convenient bites.

