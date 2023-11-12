5 cheapest HDB executive maisonettes for bigger families (from $650k)

If you're on the hunt for a spacious home that's truly unique, Executive Maisonettes might just be the only option for you. They're a rare find these days because HDB just isn't making them anymore. These two-story flats offer plenty of room to spread out, which is hard to come by at a reasonable price.

This week, we're spotlighting five EMs up for grabs in the North and West neighborhoods of Singapore. They're some of the most reasonably priced ones on the market, considering their size and the fact that they're a slice of Singapore's housing history. Great for bigger families, these maisonettes are nestled close to essential amenities, making them a convenient and smart choice for spacious living without going all out on cost.

1. 547 Jurong West Street 42

$650,000

Three bedroom. Three bathroom.

Attribute Info Address 547 Jurong West Street 42 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,474 SQFT $PSF $440.98 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) Top 1983

Why I like it

Homeowners looking for a more affordable entry point when it comes to EMs can consider this 5A Maisonette apartment. Sized at 1,474 square feet, it is slightly smaller than the average EM, but still is an efficient and generously-sized apartment size for bigger families. I like that both floors have a regular and squarish layout too, so that space usage can be better maximised.

The lower floor is catered to the common areas, such as a spacious living and dining area, store room, balcony and kitchen area. Unlike most EMs that have the store room situated under the stairs, this storeroom is located near the entrance, which is ideal for storing bulky items. There is also the option to level out the balcony area for a bigger common area, or even create a designated study area.

The upper floor is entirely catered to the bedrooms, which is great for a more private setting. All three bedrooms are well-sized and do not have odd corners, too.

With the upcoming Corporation MRT (Jurong Region Line) located right across the block, its location is promising for those who commute via public transportation. However, this would only be ready in the year 2027, which is still some time away. Currently, the nearest MRT Station is located at Lakeside MRT (East-West line), which is accessible via the bus or a not-so-fun 16-minute walk.

Residents can walk to the nearby Hong Kah Point, which has a wet market and food centre, for groceries and food. There's also the option to head to the Sheng Siong Supermarket and coffee shops located at the neighbouring HDB blocks.

There is a long list of schools nearby for families with schooling children, including the well- known Rulang Primary School, Boon Lay Garden Primary School, Corporation Primary School, Shuqun Primary School, Hua Yi Secondary School, Yuhua Secondary School and Jurong Junior College.

2.336 Jurong East Avenue 1

$745,000

Three bedroom. Three bathroom.

Attribute Info Address 336 Jurong East Avenue 1 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,604 SQFT $PSF $464.46 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) Top 1984

Why I like it

Sized at 1,604 square feet, the lower floor is catered to the common areas (including the living and dining area, balcony, utility room, kitchen and wash area), whereas all three rooms and two bathrooms are found on the upper floor. While all three bedrooms are very spacious, the squarish layout plays a huge part in making the apartment more efficient and functional. There's also the option to convert one of the common bedrooms into an ensuite bedroom, since the walls are hackable, making it comfortable for multi-gen living.

Additionally, there is no exposure to direct afternoon sun and homeowners can enjoy the greenery views from the neighbourhood landscaping.

The nearest MRT Station is at Chinese Garden MRT Station (East-West line), which is quite a far walk if you want to do so daily. There are many coffee shops and eateries nearby, or the option to head to Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre to pick up affordable eats. Additionally, Jurong East Sports and Swimming Complex is a short walk away.

Jurong Primary School, Princess Elizabeth Primary School, Jurongville Secondary School, Bukit Batok Secondary School, Fuhua Secondary School and Millennia Institute are located nearby.

3. 512 Bukit Batok Street 52

$750,000

Four bedroom. Three bathroom.

Attribute Info Address 512 Bukit Batok Street 52 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,571 SQFT $PSF $477.40 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1986

Why I like it

Nestled within the idyllic Bukit Batok estate, this EM is ideal for families who want a spacious home within a serene neighbourhood while having access to key amenities. Sized at a generous 1,571 square feet, this apartment is kept in its original condition and comes with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Apart from the spacious living and dining area, one of the bedrooms is located on the lower floor, which makes it more accessible for families living with the elderly. On the other hand, three of the bedrooms are located on the upper floor, making it more private especially when guests are over.

It's also noted that the previous owners have already done and paid for the HIP, which saves future homeowners the hassle and mess.

Located a short walk from Little Guilin Lake and Bukit Batok Town Park, residents get to enjoy a tranquil and peaceful neighbourhood while still being near necessities. Bukit Gombak MRT Station (North-South line) is under a 12-minute walk away and is linked to a wet market and numerous eateries.

It is also surrounded by several schools, including Lianhua Primary School, Dazhong Primary School, Bukit View Primary School, Keming Primary School, Hillgrove Secondary School, Bukit View Secondary School and Millennia Institute.

4.109 Teck Whye Lane

S$760,000

Four bedroom. Three bathroom.

Attribute Info Address 109 Teck Whye Lane Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,571 SQFT $PSF $483.77 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) Top 1988

Why I like it.

Located a short walk away from the scenic Lian Hup Quarry in Choa Chu Kang, this spacious EM is a practical choice for families who want a quiet home that is within proximity to key amenities. This two-storey apartment is sized at 1,571 square feet and is situated on a high floor to enjoy the neighbourhood views and get a good amount of natural light.

Three of the spacious bedrooms are situated on the upper floor, which gives homeowners a better sense of privacy. On the other hand, the fourth bedroom is located on the lower floor, along with a big living and dining area, a storeroom, a balcony and a good-sized kitchen.

Personally, I think that the fourth bedroom is a good addition for those living with the elderly. Otherwise, it can be used as a study room, too. I also like that the lower floor has a circular layout, in which the balcony connects the kitchen and living room to make a rather unique home.

The balcony has a double-volume ceiling and overlooks an open field, which gives a bit of character to the apartment.

In terms of location, it's a five-minute walk to Teck Whye LRT Station and Keat Hong LRT which are both connected to Choa Chu Kang MRT Station (North-South line) and Lot 1 Shopping Centre. There are also multiple coffee shops nearby and a Sheng Siong Supermarket just across the street. Alternatively, residents can also head to Teck Whye Shopping Centre, which hosts a wet market and various eateries.

Notably, ITE College West is located just across the road. Other schools nearby include Teck Whye Primary School, South View Primary School, West View Primary School and Choa Chu Kang Secondary School (which will be relocated to the neighbourhood in 2024).

5. 277 Yishun Street 22

$790,000

Three bedroom. Three bathroom.

Attribute Info Address 277 Yishun Street 22 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,560 SQFT $PSF $506.41 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) Top 1985

Why I like it

Overlooking the Yishun Neighbourhood Park, this apartment would be a great choice for families who require a spacious home, and enjoy living in a tranquil environment and a low-floor unit.

The EM is sized at 1,560 square feet and all three bedrooms and two bathrooms are found on the upper floor for a more private home. All bedrooms are generously sized and can comfortably accommodate a queen-sized bed, a wardrobe and a writing desk with enough walking space left.

On the lower floor is where the utility room, living and dining area, balcony, kitchen and last bathroom can be found. The squarish and regularly shaped layout of the apartment plays a part in making the apartment more efficient when it comes to furnishing, too.

While the balcony originally came with a double-volume ceiling, the previous owners have done up a false ceiling, though that could be easily removed. HIP has also been completed so future homeowners need not worry about any future upgrading in the short future.

Despite being situated on a low floor, the unit still enjoys a relatively good amount of natural light and certain parts of the house can enjoy the greenery view of Yishun Neighbourhood Park.

While it might not be the nearest to the MRT Station, there are a wide variety of neighbourhood amenities nearby. This includes coffee shops located below the neighbouring HDB blocks and Junction Nine Shopping Centre.

Residents can either choose to take a 15-minute walk to Yishun MRT Station (which is also linked to the humongous Northpoint City) or a 14-minute walk to Canberra MRT Station (which is across from Canberra Plaza). Both stations are located on the North-South line.

There is a wide list of schools nearby, too. Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School, Chongfu School, Xishan Primary School, Yishun Primary School, Northland Secondary School, Yishun Town Secondary School, Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School and Yishun Innova Junior College are located close by.

