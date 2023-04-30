5 cheapest newly MOP 4-room HDB flats under $590k

It might seem like resale HDB prices are uncontainable to the casual observer, especially with the recent headlines of the record 5-room Ghim Moh flat that was sold for $1.223 million.

And although the supply of BTO flats will be increasing, not everyone can afford to wait for their new homes to be built (or would like to have more choice in terms of location).

Naturally, the next best option would be to consider units that have newly MOP-ed.

365C Sembawang Crescent

PHOTO: Kai

$508,000

Attribute Info Address 365C Sembawang Crescent 753365 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,001 sqft $PSF $507.49 PSF Developer HDB TOP 2018

Considering the price point, the location is considered to be rather convenient with a decent range of amenities.

While it’s a 12-minute walk to Sembawang MRT Station (North-South line) and Sun Plaza, a small variety of food courts and a supermarket is located right below the block and across the street.

Furthermore, those whol ike to be close to green spaces would like that the block is located right beside Canberra Park.

Sized at 1001 square feet, this unit has three bedrooms (all able to fit a double bed) and two bathrooms, along with a spacious kitchen for those who cook more frequently. As a cornet unit, homeowners would be able to enjoy more privacy, too.

For those with schooling children, there are several schools within the vicinity, including Sembawang Secondary School, Sembawang Primary School and Wellington Primary School.

— Ryan

View this property

659C Punggol East

PHOTO: Lewis Chua

$548,000

Attribute Info Address 659C Punggol East 823659 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,001 sqft $PSF $547.45 PSF Developer HDB TOP 2021

Situated right next to My Waterway@Punggol, this four-room unit is sized at 1001 square feet and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and comes with a household shelter and service yard.

The open-concept kitchen also does a good job at making the common areas feel more spacious and bring in more natural light into the space. With that being said, youc an find many windows within this unit, making it great for those who like a bright and well-ventilated unit.

While it isn't a walkable distance to the MRT station, it's located a short walk to Kadaloor LRT, which is a short three stops away from Punggol MRT(North-East line) and Waterway Point for a wide variety of food and shopping options.

Alternatively. there, a food court located right below the block for convenient and more affordable eats.

Some schools within the neighbourhood includes Greendale Primary School, Horizon Primary School, Oasis Primary School and Waterway Primary School — making it a practical option for those with young schooling children.

— Druce

View this property

453B Bukit Batok West Avenue 6

PHOTO: Irfaan Thian

$565,000

Attribute Info Address 453B Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 652453 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,001 sqft $PSF $564.44 PSF Developer HDB TOP 2018

While this unit is not particularly near Bukit Batok MRT station, it is great for those who likes to have a variety of neighbourhood amenities within walking distance and be close to nature. You do have the future Tengah Park MRT on the Jurong Region line to look forward to, which would be a nearer walk (but still not super close).

With a practical layout and size, this 1,001 square feet unit is a practical choice for an average family. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a household shelter to stow away appliances and a service yard to do laundry.

Other than the coffee shop and Sheng Siong that is located just across the block, it's a quick walking distance away to Le Quest, which also has a decent selection of eateries (fast food and ramen) and an NTUC Fairprice Finest. There's Bukit Batok West Shopping Centre nearby too, which houses a wet market, supermarket and a variety of food options. There is also the option to take a 14-minute walk to West Mall, which is located right across of Bukit Batok MRT (North-South line).

For those with schooling children, there are plenty of schools within a walking distance from the neighbourhood. Millennia Institute, Princess Elizabeth Primary School and Bukit Batok Secondary School are within a short walking distance.

Last but not least, outdoor lovers would be pleased to know that Bukit Batok Hillside Park is located just a short walk away.

— Reuben

View this property

508B Yishun Avenue 4

PHOTO: Zai

$570,000

Attribute Info Address 508B Yishun Avenue 4 762508 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,001 SQFT $PSF $569.43 PSF Developer HDB TOP 2018

If you are a fan of golf or are a member at Orchid Country Club, you really can't get much nearer than a unit at Angsana, Oleander, or Saraca Breeze.

This particular corner unit at Angsana Breeze is sized at 1,001 square feet and comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Right off the bat, I like the lack of built-in cabinetry and simplicity of the unit, as that would mean that future homeowners would be able to seamlessly renovate it to their own liking.

For those who like a bigger living room and common areas, there's also the option to further enlarge the space by creating an open kitchen instead.

Khatib MRT (North-South line) is about a 11-minute walk away, along with a variety of food options and an NTUC Fairprice. Alternatively, there are several food courts and a supermarket located under a nearby HDB block, and Wisteria Mall which has a Fairprice Finest and various other food outlets, is located a short walk away.

For outdoor and nature lovers, this unit is a short walk to the beautiful Lower Seletar Reservoir Park.

— Stanley

View this property

140A Yung Ho Spring I

PHOTO: Ray Peh

$588,000

Attribute Info Address 140A Corporation Drive 611140 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,001 sqft $PSF $587.41 PSF Developer HDB TOP 2023

This high-floor corner unit is located in the flourishing Jurong West neighbourhood. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a decently-sized living area, household shelter and yard, this unit spans across 1,001 square feet.

Due to its high floor level and South-facing windows, this unit has great unblocked views of Jurong Island and with plenty of wind, without having to worry about the afternoon sun. Furthermore, it is in a good move-in condition, which means the next homeowners can save up a fair bit on renovation costs.

Notably, it's located near to SuperBowl Jurong, which is known for its variety of fast food options (KFC, Macs), coffee shops and supermarket. There's also Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre, which is under a 13-minute walk away.

While it's not the nearest to Lakeside M RT (North-South line) in terms of walking distance, residents can choose to take a short 10-minute bus ride to the station, which is nearby boon Lay Shopping Centre and Jurong East Swimming Complex.

For those who like to be close to the outdoors, Jurong Lake Gardens is located right next to the block.

— Sean

View this property

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.