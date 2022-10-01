5 common myths about PCOS, dispelled

A condition that’s common amongst women of reproductive age (those who are around 15 to 49 years old, according to the World Health Organisation), women with PCOS have a hormonal imbalance that may affect their health.

PCOS is a complex condition with a wide spectrum of signs and symptoms, which includes irregular menstrual cycles; rapid weight gain due to hormonal imbalance; and excessive facial and body hair, hair loss, as well as severe acne due to high levels of androgen, a group of sex hormones that are present at much higher levels in males.

September marks PCOS Awareness Month.

Here, we highlight and dispel five of the most common myths and misconceptions about the condition.

Myth 1: If you have irregular periods, you have PCOS

An irregular menstrual cycle does not necessarily mean you have PCOS.

If your menstrual cycle is inconsistent, there could be many factors, including extreme weight loss or weight gain, excessive exercise, stress, or other medical conditions. While a normal cycle is anywhere from 21 to 35 days, it’s also common for women to experience a delayed or missed period at some point in their reproductive life, especially during stressful periods.

However, if your period continues to be inconsistent or non-existent consecutively over a few months – talk to your doctor or OB-GYN.

Myth 2: All women with PCOS will have acne and excessive hair growth

While acne and excessive hair growth are possible symptoms of PCOS due to excessive androgen levels, the condition affects everyone differently and symptoms vary between women.

In fact, PCOS isn’t always symptomatic – some women have no symptoms at all, which is one of the reasons why PCOS often flies under the radar.

ALSO READ: Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS): Everything you need to know about this disorder

Myth 3: Losing weight will cure your PCOS

According to Singapore’s National University Hospital, most women with PCOS are unusually resistant to insulin, a hormone essential in metabolising carbohydrates and maintaining blood sugar levels. With the body’s inability to use insulin properly, it might lead to faster weight gain, hence the relationship between weight and PCOS.

Moderate weight loss (about five to ten percent for those with a BMI >25, according to a study done in 2017) is linked with significant improvements in regulating menstrual cycles as well as fertility.

Maintaining a healthy balanced diet is also important for those with PCOS as they have an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart attack, and stroke at a much younger age than other women due to the insulin resistance.

However, losing weight does not cure one of PCOS. There is no cure for the condition to this day; instead, changes to lifestyle measures is the best way to manage the condition.

Myth 4: You can't get pregnant if you have PCOS

While PCOS is a common factor behind infertility, those with PCOS still can get pregnant.

Natural conception is possible; medical journals have noted that those with moderate weight and balanced blood sugar levels have their odds boosted. There are also a number of fertility treatments, such as follicle-stimulating drugs, that can support women with PCOS to get pregnant.

In fact, a 2014 research study done in Australia found that women with and without PCOS have a similar number of pregnancies and children. For those with PCOS and are looking to start a family, working with a fertility specialist can help you get on the right track.

ALSO READ: 'I hope my body doesn't fail me': Mongabong opens up about her pregnancy worries

Myth 5: PCOS is a life sentence

While there’s no cure for PCOS, the symptoms of the condition can still be managed successfully with medicine, lifestyle changes, or both.

A balanced diet, as mentioned, is important, as well as maintaining a healthy weight. Try to reduce stress in your life by exercising regularly.

Oral contraceptive pills may be recommended by your doctor to induce regular periods, and excessive hair growth can be either treated with hair removal methods, or with the suppression of male hormone production using hormonal pills, as per your doctor’s advice.

It can seem daunting at the start with PCOS being a commonly misunderstood condition, but there are a variety of treatment options available. If you’re concerned about PCOS, it’s always best to consult your doctor, who will guide you on the right course.

This article was first published in Her World Online.