'I hope my body doesn't fail me': Mongabong opens up about her pregnancy worries

If at first, you don't succeed, try, try again.

This popular phrase wasn't exactly coined in the context of pregnancy. But for Yeoh Mong Chin, or Mongabong, it could potentially hold true.

The local influencer announced her pregnancy alongside her husband Matt Lim in a YouTube video on July 23 and in a follow-up video posted last Sunday (Aug 7), shared more about her fertility journey — from her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) struggles to her excitement for her first child.

Before finding out that she was expecting, she shared that the pair took the view that "when it comes, it comes".

"We're not avoiding it but we would be super, super happy if we find out that we are pregnant," she added.

But now that she knows a baby is on the way, the 28-year-old opened up about how fearful she actually is.

"I hope my body doesn't fail me. Honestly deep down, I'm super scared that something might go wrong or it's just all in my head or when I wake up, it's all a dream," she said.

Slim chance of pregnancy

Mong Chin shared that she has PCOS, meaning her ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens, which are male sex hormones that are usually present in women in small amounts, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Women with PCOS often have difficulties when it comes to conceiving so Mong Chin said that she never really had too much hope when it came to getting pregnant.

"I don't ovulate very often. I don't get my period very often. For 29 years of my life, I haven't actually had a proper cycle."

She tried various period tracker apps but always ended up throwing in the towel due to her irregular cycles, she said, explaining that not being able to track your period is extremely frustrating for women who are trying to conceive.

Women who are not ovulating only have a 0.5 per cent chance of pregnancy, she estimates in her video, so she felt that her chances were even lower.

"That is not even one per cent, and that's a normal healthy body. What more mine?"

Trying everything from supplements to ovulation tests

Mong Chin also revealed that she has been seeing a gynaecologist from a fertility clinic and was subsequently prescribed a supplement myo-inositol to help with her ovulation.

Her period went from a four-and-a-half month cycle to a two-month cycle while she was taking this supplement daily, she said.

"Even though it wasn't 28 days, at least it was some sort of a consistent cycle. I was really, really overjoyed that this supplement was working for me."

Recounting the conception of their baby, Mong Chin shared that she'd secretly taken an ovulation test before doing the deed with Matt.

It came back negative, and she shared candidly that the result bummed her out for a quick second. But she reasoned with herself, insisting that there was nothing to be upset about.

"I'm not ovulating, it's okay. I'm going to be chill and not be stressed about it. Just have fun or whatever."

A few days later, she felt something was a little off when she experienced breast tenderness.

Googling didn't really help her, so she ended up buying some pregnancy test kits just to be sure.

While it wasn't exactly a smooth path, things eventually worked out and she found out that she was pregnant.

The toughest secret to keep

She spoke about how hard it has been to keep her pregnancy on the down low.

Even though her baby bump isn't too visible yet, Mong Chin has had to make certain lifestyle changes.

She listed out delicacies — sashimi, medium-rare beef, uni (sea urchin's roe) and scallops — which she absolutely loves but now has to refrain from consuming.

"All these things, I cannot touch [sic]," she sighed.

Before she revealed her pregnancy publicly, her acquaintances were puzzled when she made excuses to avoid these food items, she said.

Now that she's made the announcement, the mum-to-be acknowledged that she is both excited and scared about the next few months.

Mong Chin also took a moment to share some heartfelt words with her followers and mentioned that she'll continue to update them throughout her journey.

In fact, she recently shared some photos from the gender reveal party and announced that she and Matt will be welcoming a baby boy.

"I just want to say that I'm ultra thankful and really, really humbled to have this opportunity to bring this baby to the world.

"Right now, I'm super happy, super thrilled. I hope you guys are happy for me."

