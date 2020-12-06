5 cool date night ideas to bring back the spark in your relationship, despite the pandemic

Pandemic or not, it’s always a good idea to make sure that your relationship is very much alive and kicking and that you’re both on the same page.

There’s dates and then there are cool dates. We’ve rounded up some of the coolest date ideas for you and bae to have a romantic night out during this Phase 2. Here’s what we got:

1. Dinner in your own romantic cable car

Is anything more romantic than having a cable car just for your and bae?

Cosy up in a private Cable Car Stardust Cabin and savour a fine four-course dinner, as you take in an aerial view of Singapore's lights and splendour set against the romantic night sky to celebrate a special night together, lasting three rounds of the cable car run.

Also available is the Singapore Flavours Cabin for the best of local favourites, or the Champagne Cabin for a truly celebratory affair.

And if you are already planning ahead for New Year’s Eve, the private New Year's Eve Stardust Cabin makes for the perfect date venue with a decadent four-course meal including Tajima Wagyu Beef or chargrilled Whole Lobster.

Find out more here

2. Book an exclusive Hinoki couple’s onsen bath at Ikeda Spa

Want to travel to Japan together? Now you can, with a trip to an authentic Japanese ryokan onsen experience at Ikeda Spa (Bukit Timah) to spend some real, quality time together.

This couple onsen Hinoki Bath uses real hinoki, Japan’s most prized cypress wood, to replicate the natural hot spring water.

When used, the precious wood releases mineral oils with soothing scents and anti-bacterial properties to calm, uplift and even alleviate mild respiratory problems.

Bring your special one for a spa treat, begin with a nice onsen bath and continue with a massage or facial, complete with a total of five different bath salt choices for different aromatherapy and other health benefits for your needs.

Find out more

3. Sign up for a private jewellery workshop together

Sign up for a fun-filled workshop soldering, filing and polishing a romantic creation together in a private workshop for two at local silversmith Fat Anvil Studios offers. In the two hour workshop, you can make matching rings, pendants, promise rings, earrings or even cufflinks together.

Find out more here

4. Enjoy a free dome dining experience under the stars at Capitol Singapore and Chijmes

Plan ahead for January and impress bae with a unique, limited-time only al fresco dining experience in your own private bubble dome for two hours at either Capitol Singapore’s Outdoor Plaza or the Chijmes Lawn.

Book an evening slot and choose between a winter wonderland experience with snowfall’ at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm at The Outdoor Plaza, or a light and music projection show of Nutcracker-themed Christmas scenes at The Lawn.

Reserve your domes here

5. Eat your way Around The World in Eight Days book analysis

Brought to you by And So Forth, Singapore’s first and Asia’s largest immersive dining company, comes yet another unique experience for a great night out.

From now till February, sign up for a 2.5hr Book Analysis Workshop on the famous classic Around The World in Eight Days for an in-depth analysis the book, using specially curated outfits, cuisines and set designs to give new meaning to the interpretation of one of Jules Verne’s best works ever.

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.