5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost

I hardly ever remember to check if I need a visa before I book air tickets, but so far I haven’t had any mishaps simply because the Singapore passport lets citizens travel to so many countries and territories visa-free or with visa-on-arrival — 166 countries at last count, according to the passport index.

This is quite a feat when you take into account the fact that there are only 198 countries in the world.

Most of the countries Singaporeans actually do require visas to enter are either in Sub-Saharan Africa (Mali or Sudan, anyone?) or not exactly the sort of place people think of when planning their holidays (North Korea or Syria, anyone?), whether because of war, terrorism or political problems.

There are also frequent updates to the visa requirements.

For instance, as of 1 December 2016, Singaporeans can travel to Myanmar visa-free for up to 30 days, and as of 10 February 2017, Singaporeans can travel to Uzbekistan visa-free for up to 30 days.

Do note that if you are travelling to the US, Singaporeans don’t require a visa technically, but you would have to apply for an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) as part of the Visa Waiver Program.

You’re recommended to do so at least 72 hours in advance. So much for a visa waiver, right?

With these updates and exceptions out of the way, let’s look at these 5 countries intrepid Singaporean travellers can’t visit without a visa or visa-on-arrival.

1. AUSTRALIA

PHOTO: Pexels

If you’re one of the many blur Singaporeans who are googling at the airport: Do Singaporeans need a visa to go to Australia? The answer is YES.

This may come as a surprise, since Australia is one of Singaporeans’ favourite destinations, but Singapore citizens actually do need a visa to visit Australia, along with every other nationality in the world except New Zealanders.

Thankfully, the visa application process is very quick and can be done electronically using the Australian Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) system.

HOW MUCH DOES AN AUSTRALIAN VISA COST?

There is no charge for the ETA itself, but if you do it online, the service charge fee is AUD $20 (S$18.60).

Reportedly, you pay less if you get it through certain travel agents, though there’s the hassle of applying in person.

HOW LONG DOES APPLYING FOR AN AUSTRALIAN VISA TAKE?