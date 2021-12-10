Get Merry Ready: 5 easy steps to get you looking and feeling fab this holiday season

With the festive season just around the corner, AsiaOne and Jem are here to help you Get Merry Ready. From fashion tips to shine at any year-end party, to gift ideas for the loves of your life, stay tuned as we bibbidi-bobbidi-boo you into the star of the season.

Ah, the holiday season. For those who have been hustling hard all year, it’s time to kick back and spend some much needed time with your loved ones.



If you’re looking to have a celebration, but don’t have the time to fuss with preparations, look no further. Jem has everything you need to get yourself ready for a jolly good time — from spanking new looks to yummy treats. With so many retailers, it’s a one-stop shop for everything you’ll need.



To help you get your festive mood on, here are five tips to get yourself looking and feeling fab this festive season.

1. Add some festive flair to your beauty routine

As the beauty gurus would say, the first step to looking your best is to invest in skincare. Whether it’s taking some time off for a facial, or revamping your skincare regime with new products — taking advantage of the year-end sales to score some savings is always a good idea.

On her:

Bodycon dress ($29.90), Pomelo, L2

Checkered vest ($49.95), H&M, L1

Chunky earrings ($23), Lovisa, L1

Leather lace-up boots ($169,90), Charles & Keith, L1

Mini backpack ($159.90), Pedro, L1



On him:

Graphic shirt ($19.95), H&M, L1

Camel pants ($79.90), camel jacket ($59.90), black hat ($39.90), TRT, L1

Crossbody bag ($109.90), Pedro, L1

Platform sneakers ($129.90), Converse, L3

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Jem offers a plethora of skincare services from Avenue + Co Medical Aesthetics, Mode Aesthetics and Jean Yip Aesthetics, which promise to revitalise your skin after hours and hours of screen time. A non-surgical face lift or some oxygenated facial treatment for plumper, hydrated skin for the festive season, anyone?

To top it off, head down to Pixie Nail Spa and Team Salon to pamper yourself a little more with a sparkly new manicure (or pedicure) and a fresh cut.

2. Get wild and bold with your holiday makeup

Another perk about the festive season is being able to experiment with new makeup looks. If you’re getting ready for a party, swap out your products for something more exciting, such as a glitter eyeshadow, as well as a bolder lip colour.

PHOTO: Unwrapped mini eyeshadow palettes ($45), Nars Cosmetics, L2

The holiday collections from Nars Cosmetics and Dior Beauty Boutique are good options for you to get started on your holiday makeup looks, as these palettes include eyeshadows that you can use on a typical day, as well as sparkly colours you can save for special occasions.

For luscious holiday lips, try the Rouge Dior Minaudiere, which comes with a removable case, a lipstick holder and four exclusive Rouge Dior shades.

PHOTO: Rouge Dior Minaudiere ($280), Dior Beauty Boutique, L2

3. Glam up your holiday wardrobe

Cropped denim top ($44.90), Pomelo, L2

Pink cropped top ($16.95), monochrome jeans ($49.95), H&M, L1

Faux leather jacket ($89.90), Mango, L2

Black shoes ($169.90), Puma, L3

Chain and lock necklace ($19), Aldo, L1

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Now that you’ve got revitalised skin and your festive makeup look down, it’s time to get a new outfit. At Jem, check out H&M, Mango and Pomelo, where you’ll be able to find party-ready outfits to suit your fancy.

Regardless of whether you’re looking to stand out or go classy this festive season, there’s bound to be something at Jem that will have your friends doing a double-take at you.

Graphic t-shirt ($29.90), denim shirt ($59.90), TRT, L1

Grey vest ($49.95), H&M, L1

Sporty cargo pants ($85), multi-coloured sneakers ($189), Puma, L3

Reflective sunglasses ($455), Valentino, Eyedentity, L1

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Of course, there’s something for the guys as well. Who says guys can’t dress up? Visit Puma and TRT for some stylish picks, whether it’s a cool new shirt, or some snazzy pants.

4. Finish off your look with shoes and accessories

Midi bodycon dress ($46.90), Love, Bonito, L1

Purple turtle neck ($46.90), H&M, L1

White shoes ($129), Pazzion, L1

Chunky bangle ($32), chunky necklace ($35), Lovisa, L1

Chunky chain link hobo bag ($89.90), Charles and Keith, L1

PHOTO: AsiaOne

After picking out your party wear, head down to Pazzion and Pedro and get spoilt for choice with their wide offering of fancy kicks and killer heels to finish off your party fit.

Tobacco t-shirt ($69.90), suede lapel pin($19.90), Benjamin Barker, L2

Suit blazer ($199), suit pants ($69), G2000, L2

Monochromatic loafers ($89.90), Pedro, L1

Black glasses ($325), Valentino, Eyedentity, L1

PHOTO: AsiaOne

That’s not all. There’s another finishing touch before your holiday transformation is complete — and that’s none other than picking out some sparkly accessories from Lovisa and Charles and Keith, to give your outfit that extra oomph. Who knows, you might just be best dressed of the night!

5. Treat yo-self (and your loved ones) to a fulfilling holiday feast

On him:

Tuxedo blazer ($450), tuxedo pants ($178), Benjamin Barker, L2

Navy shirt ($79), graphic tie ($53), G2000, L2

Patent shoes ($119.90), Pedro, L1



On her:

Bow collar shirt ($55.90), pleated skirt ($89.90), dungaree dress ($89.90), Mango, L2

Silver-capped shoes ($199.90), Sole Lovers, L1

Hooped earrings ($25), pearl headband ($32), Lovisa, L1

Pearl headband ($9.90), 6ixty8ight, L1

Wallet on chain ($59), Aldo, L1

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Now that you're dressed to impress, the next step is to look for a place to feast — because no party's complete without a sumptuous meal and sweet treats.

With regard to F&B options, Jem certainly has no lack of places for you to take your family out for a sumptuous meal. One place to look is Kenny Rogers Roasters, which currently offers a family Christmas meal that includes your festive meal go-to's, like Rotisserie-roasted chicken, coleslaw, potato salad, truffle cream pasta, their signature corn muffins, and a sausage platter.

PHOTO: Family Christmas meal ($82), Kenny Rogers Roasters, B1

A winner winner chicken dinner isn't your thing? Try other options like the premium beef op rib from Marche Movenpick, or the festive set meals from Tipsy Bunny.

PHOTO: Christmas set meal (from $32.50), Tipsy Bunny, L1

For some dessert options, grab some Christmas-themed desserts, such as the Matcha chocolate Christmas train, or the Hokkaido milk and ruby chocolate Christmas logcake from Matchaya.

PHOTO: Christmas-themed desserts, from $40, Matchaya, L1

If you'd like something lighter-tasting, try the two-tier Santa's blueberry cake from Paris Baguette. Made with blueberry yogurt mousse and berry mousse that's delightfully layered between vanilla sheets. Topped with fresh blueberries and adorable Santa decor, it's a sweet treat that's hard to beat.

PHOTO: Two-tier Santa's blueberry cake ($65), Paris Baguette, L2

The article is brought to you in partnership with Jem.

claudiatan@asiaone.com