5 fun new kid-friendly activities to check out this month

There's still a week left of the June holidays to do, and if you've exhausted all the things to do, here are all the new activities, pop-ups and exhibitions that have newly opened to keep the young ones occupied.

1. Dazzling Nights at Kiztopia

Not only has Kidztopia reopened following the Phase 2 restrictions, but the mega indoor playground is also set to dazzle both you and the kids.

From today (June 25) onwards, it’s introduced Dazzling Nights, which runs from Friday to Sunday nights during the three-hour night playtime belt (7pm to 10pm). The kids will be in for a treat with laser lights, mirror balls, glow-in-the-dark props, moving projections of water wave patterns, as well as Kiztopia’s friendly IP characters who will be illuminated.

Of course, you can expect educational programmes too, including unique LED light performances and lively station games, such as Glow Ring Toss that help the development of their cognitive, motor and social skills.

Plus: Win a goodie bag (limited to the first 30 redemptions) by sharing a creative selfie on your Facebook page with the hashtag #KIZdazzlingnights, and flash the post to a staff member.

Pre-book tickets for the 7pm session online at http://bit.ly/bookplaysessionhere or purchase entry tickets online at www.kiztopia.com/buy-tickets/ or at Kiztopia Marina Square prior to visit. Tickets are priced from $28 for an hour’s play time (one child and an accompanying adult).

Kiztopia is at #01-09 Marina Square, Singapore 039594.

2. Otah & Friends pop-ups

Caught the adorable Otah & Friends pop-up at Gardens by the Bay last December? The otter and his companions, Billy the hornbill and Luckee the boar, are making another appearance this June with Volumes 2 and 3 of the themed experience with all-new games.

Volume 2: Blast Off, is set in a colourful schoolhouse at Gardens by the Bay. Here, the kiddos will race against time to find the seven missing tools to launch a rocket into space; they’ll get to explore spaces like a school bus, library and classroom to uncover various hints.

If the kids haven’t been interested in grocery trips, they’ll like this one. Volume 3: Grocery Run is held at Suntec City, and the young ones will have to solve mini puzzles and fill their trolley with the freshest produce for Otah and Luckee’s tea party.

From now till Jan 3, 2022. Otah & Friends Volume 2: Blast Off is at Gardens by the Bay, Supertree Grove. Otah & Friends Volume 3: Grocery Run is at #01-486 North Wing, Suntec City.

Tickets are available at $24 per person, while groups of five will enjoy a special rate of $19 per person. Visit its website for more information.

3. Da Vinci, The Exhibition

Singapore Science Centre has unveiled Da Vinci, The Exhibition, which showcases the largest collection of the Italian artist, inventor and architect’s discoveries across art, nature and science in Southeast Asia.

Spanning across 10 zones, walk through and discover over 50 life-sized reproductions of his remarkable inventions and 15 reconstructions of notable fine art studies and anatomical sketches as well as paintings such as Mona Lisa and The Last Supper.

There are also hands-on and interactive displays, from building a parachute to a colouring station, which will appeal to the kids.

Now till Jan 2, 2022, at The Annexe, Science Centre Singapore. Ala carte exhibition tickets are priced at $19 (adults) and $15 (children). Visit its website for more information.

ALSO READ: 8 kid-friendly activities to do during the June school holidays

4. ‘Virtual Realms: Videogames Transformed‘ at ArtScience Museum

If you have an avid gamer at home, they’ll delight in the playful and immersive ‘Virtual Realms: Videogames Transformed’ exhibition happening now at ArtScience Museum. The multi-sensorial exhibition is divided into six themed spaces, each showcasing the work of six of the world’s best video games developers and media design studios.

Here, video games come to life, and players (that’s you) can create sounds, construct imagery, solve puzzles, and more through interactive elements.

There are various hands-on workshops too, which lets you learn more about game-making, including the kid-friendly Draw Your Own Game. Here, children can create their own game before getting it digitally transformed.

Now till Jan 9, 2022 at ArtSciene Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018974. Tickets are priced at $16 (adults) and $12 (children). Visit its website for more information.

5. Museum of Ice Cream Singapore's Golden Ticket Scavenger Hunt

PHOTO:

Have your own “Charlie & The Chocolate Factory” moment and grab the kids to go on a hunt for a pair of Golden Tickets to the experiential Museum of Ice Cream Singapore pop-up, which slated to open this August.

The Golden Ticket Scavenger Hunt will run over two weekends (June 19 -20 and June 26 - 27), so yo have one weekend to go to score a pair. Each hunt will begin at 1pm, with one pair of tickets to be found each day.

Clues will be dropped on MOIC’s Instagram Stories @museumoficecreamsg from June 18 so stay tuned on its page.

Located at Dempsey, the attraction will showcase 14 never-before-seen installations that are dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying ice cream – from a Sprinkle Pool to a Singapore-inspired “Dragon Playground”.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.