8 kid-friendly activities to do during the June school holidays

School’s out and it’s holiday season again and that means lots of activities to think up for the children in June! Especially with no travel plans on the card, restrictions to adhere to, and you have excitable and hyperactive kiddos to entertain, the month-long period might seem daunting.

But not to fret, there are lots to do during the June school holidays 2021 in Singapore. Here are some events that will keep the kiddos occupied.

1. June holidays family fun with the National Museum

This June holidays, the National Museum has a special line-up of family-friendly activities you can enjoy from home (aka Zoom). The kids will get a look at your own childhood through various artefacts of the 80s and 90s, or be enraptured by an interactive storytelling session or a performance that explores the mememtoes in “Grandma’s cupboard”.

You can also get hands-on with risograph printing or scrapbooking workshops. Parents may also redeem their Singapore Redisover Vouchers for the Risograph Family Workshop.

When: Visit National Museum’s website for dates and times

Where: Conducted on Zoom – link will be sent to those who have successfully registered

Admission: Visit website for more information

2. Gallery Children’s Biennale 2021

The Gallery Children’s Biennale is back this year, but with a digital spin.

Direct your browser to its online webpage, where you and the kids can navigate and interact with nine digital artwork installations by international and local artists, centred around the theme ‘Why Art Matters’, and on topics around home, diversity, time and the environment.

Not only are there interactive online games to play, digital artmaking activities and animated illustrations, the young ones can also build a digital home out of physical objects around the house (upload a photo of your creation and it’ll be rendered as a 3D version) and move into a virtual floating city.

Visit the Gallery Children’s Biennale for more.

3. Changi Chapel and Museum

After a three-year hiatus, Changi Chapel and Museum has reopened its doors. Best for older children and history buffs, the museum will take them through 114 personal effects and war artefacts that showcase the lives and hardships of prisoners of war and their families.

Other highlights include eight exhibition zones, historical recordings of conversations between the internees in a recreated Changi Gaol prison cell, a 400-page diary by a civilian internee to his wife in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) and a Kodak Baby Brownie camera given to former POW Sergeant John Ritchie Johnston by his wife.

Where: Changi Chapel and Museum

Price: Free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents. Visitors can pre-book their entry time slots for a maximum of two persons here.

4. Barbie “You Can Be A Designer” competition

PHOTO: Mattel

If kiddo is a budding fashionista, get their creative juices bubbling by taking part in the Barbie “You Can Be A Designer” competition.

To celebrate its Barbie Extra doll line-up, which flaunts playful, over-the-top styles together with diversity, the brand has launched a drawing contest to give the young ones a glimpse of the world of fashion design — and the top 10 selected designs will stand to win exclusive workshop passes worth a total of over $600, sponsored by Fashion Makerspace — a community of professional trainers that aim to create a friendly and nurturing environment in the fields of fashion.

The contest is opened to participants aged between five to 12 years old. To take part, participants will need to purchase any Barbie® Doll available at all Toys ‘R’ Us stores, all leading departmental stores, Mattel Official Shopee Mall or Lazada Mall websites to receive a valid competition entry.

Contest entries can be submitted through the QR Code provided in the contest template and should be accompanied by a snapshot of the receipt for the doll purchased. Submissions will close on 14 June 2021, 11.59 pm. Terms and conditions apply.

5. Hello From The Wild Side with Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS)