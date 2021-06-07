June holidays 2021: Plan your Singapoliday and enjoy the best of the sunny island

If you're planning something special this holiday season, look no further than the Singapoliday experiences on offer. You'll have a plethora of options to stay, play and explore the beautiful sunny island.

The best part about these experiences is that you have the a chance to customise your holiday based on your budget, attractions you and your family wish to see and even food. This is also perfect opportunity to spend your digital SingapoRediscovers Vouchers — don't forget to check if these experiences are eligible!

So what are you waiting for? Plan a trip soon to escape to the fresh air and open spaces at the Mandai or Kranji Precinct and enjoy the flavour of the city island by taking a heritage tour. There are also plenty of other options to choose from including the following:

With 14 historical and agricultural trail markers, the Kranji Heritage Trail will be a nonstop, knowledge-packed adventure for the whole family — you can explore farms, nurseries and nature trails!

You could also take the opportunity during these holidays to stretch your muscles with a trek to the mangrove forests of the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

Another way to enjoy the sunny island is to be one with the wild at the Night Safari and catch a glimpse of the majestic Malayan tiger or the adorable newborn baby elephant Neha.

You can also indulge your culinary senses at Poison Ivy Bistro, a quaint, farm-to-table hideout that features farm-to-table goodness.

theAsianparent spoke exclusively with Robin Loh, founder of Let's Go Tours, Simon Wong, co-founder of Singapore Sidecars, and the Bollywood Farms team to find out more about activities in these places and how families in Singapore can enjoy a safe and enjoyable Singapoholiday experience.

Singapoliday: Places to visit and activities to do

Family-friendly activities

1. Adventure tours with the whole family

PHOTO: Let's Go Tours

Let's Go Tours offer various experiences such as bike tours, boat tours, educational tours and more, all in the company of a passionate guide.

Families can try the cycling tour where you can cycle along the Singapore River, towards the Singapore Flyer and the Formula One Pit Building, passing by Gardens by the Bay and the Esplanade. While you are at it, don't forget to enjoy the night breeze and get some Instagram-worthy shots with some of Singapore's iconic scenic locations!

Note: The tour will start at 7pm from the Let's Go Tours office at 462 Crawford Lane #01-57 Singapore 190462. You can find out more about this tour here.

2. Singapore Sidecars

Singapore Sidecars offers Vintage Vespa Sidecar tours where you can experience the real flavour of the island. Not to mention, kids love these tours as well.

If you wish to bring your tiny tots along, then there is also a bright yellow jeep option. All the experiences have been designed keeping in mind the preferences of the family.

Don't forget to try out their civic district and Kampong Glam tours, which are offered as part of the Singapoliday itinerary.

Note: They are open from 9am to 11pm daily and run tours hourly.

3. Bollywood Farms

At Bollywood Farms, you will get to experience myriad fruit trees, herbs, spices, flora and fauna, particularly those from Southeast Asia. Situated inside is the Poison Ivy Bistro, a casual eatery that showcases a predominantly local menu featuring fresh produce from the surrounding Kranji farms.

Dive into the rich cuisine that not only satisfies your taste buds but also your hunger.

The bistro also employs "challenged and less fortunate" Singaporeans, according to its website.

Under the Singapoliday itinerary, you can plan out a 'holiday' in the the Mandai and Kranji precinct, and try out various experiences such as touring the Bollywood Farm and end with a meal at Poison Ivy Bistro.

Note: While guests are welcome to enjoy and walk around the 10-acre grounds of Bollywood Farms, due to Covid-19, all farm-related activities for guests have been suspended temporarily.

Cost of these family-friendly activities

Now let's address the most important part, which is the cost of these activities. Having an idea will help you to plan better.

1. Singapore's most exciting adventure tours

Giving us an estimate on the cost of activities at Let's Go Tour, Robin says, "Our usual tour is $60/pax with a minimum of two people to proceed."

2. Singapore Sidecars

Singapore Sidecar offers their services for $160 per pax per sidecar.

3. Bollywood Farms

If you are planning to have a meal at Poison Ivy Bistro, here's an estimate of how much it will cost you.

Starters from $4

Sharing Platters from $12

Mains from $6

Breakfast from $4

Kids Menu from $6

Activities you can try out during weekdays and weekends

All these places include activities that are family and child-friendly. This means they are not only safe, but also enjoyable, especially for kids.

1. Adventure tours by Let's Go Tours

PHOTO: Let's Go Tours

Let's Go Tours recommends families try out tours around Singapore as part of a family-bonding exercise.

In fact, there are plenty of lesser-known places in Singapore, such as Kampong Lorong Buangkok or the Singapore City Gallery at The URA Centre in Maxwell Road.

These are featured as part of Let's Go Tours educational tours. The guides will facilitate the session to get kids to start actively thinking outside the box.

2. Singapore Sidecars

Simon Wong, co-founder of Singapore Sidecars, says,"We recommend taking a Singapore Sidecars tour through the Civic District, Kampong Glam and Joo Chiat/ Katong Precincts where you can breeze down quaint alleyways and rediscover the precincts from a whole new perspective." It will surely be a fun experience!

3. Bollywood Farms

At Bollywood Farms, all the visitors are welcome to enjoy the beautiful 10-acre farm showcasing a plethora of fruit trees, herbs, spices, flora and fauna.

Your kids can have fun at the kampong playground! So if you are planning to recharge yourself amid nature, then do visit this place with your family next.

Highlights of these activities

1. Adventure tours by Let's Go Tours

Their educational tours, for instance, are highly engaging for kids. The guides function as facilitators, encouraging kids to share their thoughts on real-life issues.

For example, in the kampong experience, kids are encouraged to explore topics such as the changes residents had to undergo in their transition from village life to city.

You can also learn more about the tour here.

2. Singapore Sidecars

It is the world's first vintage Vespa sidecar tour company, and you can choose from a range of vintage and modern Vespa sidecars.

You get to see a lot more in the sidecars than by foot or bicycle or bus, as they're in an open-top bubble. Plus, it's so much fun when everyone on the street waves and smiles at you. It's like magic on three wheels!

3. Bollywood Farms

Bollywood Farms was conceived by founder Ivy Singh-Lim, who believes that "every country needs a countryside." So if you have been too stressed with the work from the home schedule and the pandemic has taken a toll on your mental stress, you need a break.

Plus, Bollywood Farms will make sure that you digitally detox and connect with the natural world.

While you get to step away from the noise and the commotion of city life, explore the quiet side of Singapore at Bollywood Farms.

Food items your family must try out

Now it's obvious that while you are out with your family for a fun-filled experience, you will also feel hungry. If you have planned an experience with Bollywood Farms, you will get to savour some of the best delicacies in town.

1. Bollywood Farms

They boast a delectable menu. Bollywood Farm's a la carte menu is focused on Southeast Asian flavours and signature dishes that include a nasi lemak platter, warrior's chicken curry and freshly baked banana cake.

On weekend and public holidays, specials are prepared comprising of Asian ingredients with a fun twist! Oh yes, there is a kid's menu as well, so that they don't miss out on the fun.

Notable dishes here include:

Wild Leaf Tempura

Otah Omelette

Blue Pea Nasi Lemak

Now with the ongoing June holidays, if your kids are getting bored at home, plan a safe and fun Singapoliday and make sure to take them for an enriching experience.

However, while you are enjoying with your family, don't forget to follow all the Covid-19 safety guidelines. Do carry a hand sanitiser with you and teach your kids to use it too. Always wear a mask and maintain a safe distance from any crowd.

Stay safe and have a happy Singapoliday!

