Just opened June 2021: New restaurants and bars in Singapore this month

The month of June signals the start of the school holidays and Father’s Day looming around the corner. Despite the recent semi-lockdown, Singapore’s F&B scene continues to provide, with new restaurants and bars opening alongside a couple of new virtual concepts. Here’s to supporting them !

Restaurants

1. Iko

A chic modern Japanese restaurant on Neil Road, Iko brings raw seafood, the binchotan and everything in between to the table.

Highlights include the fresh, ume-infused Somen ($29), Burnt Aubergine ($12) in a robust sesame yoghurt sauce, and Uni ($28) served with cauliflower pudding, caviar, and dashi jelly.

During this Heightened Alert, Iko has also created sets and bentos like the Luxe Box ($88) that piles botan shrimp, ikura, scallop, and bafun uni on their signature truffle rice.

IKO is located at 65 Neil Road Singapore 088897, p. +65 8866 5218. Open Mon-Sat from 11.30am-2.30pm and 5.30-10.30pm. Open for delivery & pickup Mon-Sat from 11.30am-8pm.

2. Coriander Leaf

With a niche in pan-Asian flavours from Tokyo to Turkey, Coriander Leaf expands from its flagship CHIJMES outlet to Singapore Polo Club (SPC), with a verandah overlooking the polo field and prancing horses.

Grounded in spices, herbs, and citrus, the new branch’s exclusive dishes include the rich Chicken Haleem ($20) and Nonya Assam Seabass ($25).

Thirsty? Shishito-infused tequila takes centre-stage in Dark Shadows Magarita ($18), while the classic Old Fashioned gets spiced up in Darjeeling Limited ($24).

Coriander Leaf SPC is located at 80 Mount Pleasant Rd, Singapore Polo Club, Singapore 298334, p. +65 9773 1207. Open Tue-Fri from 6pm-10.30pm for non-SPC members, and Tue-Sun for SPC members. Make your reservation here . Open for delivery daily from 10am-8pm, at a flat delivery charge of $12.

3. Ebi Bar

Ebi Bar has officially taken the humble bowl of prawn noodles to the next level. With mainstays like Signature “Chao Da” Ebi Noodles ($14.90) and the latest addition of Ebi Pao Fan, this noodle bar in Cuppage Plaza is infusing raw umami flavour with its deft touches of charred prawns, rich broth, and springy la mian.

For another dimension of flavour, the Truffle ($2.50), Mala , and Miso Broth Boosters ($1.90) puts the throttle in your hands to steer the dish in your gastronomical direction. See our review here .

Ebi Bar is located at #B1-21 Cuppage Plaza, 5 Koek Road, Singapore 228796. Open Tue-Sun from 11am-10.30pm (11am-8pm during Phase 2). Open for delivery daily from 12pm-8pm.

4. CANCHITA

Helmed by Head Chef Tamara Chavez, CANCHITA is bringing the magic of the Peruvian Amazonia to Dempsey Hill.

Named after a type of corn traditionally eaten as a snack in Peru, find seafood-forward dishes like Chef’s signature Arroz con Mariscos ($34++), a crayfish and seafood rice with panca chili and crab butter, and the fragrant Peruvian fisherman soup Sudado Amarillito ($34++).

Under the current restrictions, enjoy their offerings at home with taco platters or a fuss-free Canchita Family Meal (from $72). Wash it all down with their Latin American-inspired tipples; the Gin & Chica ($22) is a gem.

Canchita is located at Block 9A & 9B Dempsey Road, Singapore 247698, p.+65 8028 1994. Open Tue-Thu from 11.30am–3pm and 5pm–10.30pm, and Fri-Sun from 8.30am-10.30pm. WhatsApp +65 8028 1994 for delivery orders, or order online .

5. Dishoom

From the same folks that brought you Wildfire Burgers and Lil Tiger , Dishoom – the sound when a bullet flies through the air, or someone lands a punch in an old movie – is a cloud kitchen concept inspired by the classic Bollywood movies.

Using premium ingredients in their flavourful menu, we enjoyed the creamy, well-spiced Mughlai Shahi Korma Lamb ($26) paired with an aromatic Kashmiri Pilaf ($12).

Their tipple selection includes a variety of can-tinis, from the classic Manhattan ($22) to a Smoky Negroni ($22).

Dishoom is available for order online, daily from 12pm-3pm, and 5.30pm-10pm.

6. Kitch

If “what do you want to eat?” is a constant refrain in your household, Kitch might resolve some family meal disputes. The cloud kitchen concept by the Les Amis Group, pick and choose your personal favourites from their popular brands like Lemak Boys and Mui Kee Congee.

There’s also a Penang-Japanese fusion One Prawn Noodle , donburi from Yukin Bowls , and pizza heaven Peperoni Pronto . The range of cuisines give you access to over 60 dishes to leave you and your nosh buddies spoilt for choice.

Kitch is open Mon-Sun from 11am-2.30pm and 5pm-8.45pm. Order online here .

Bars

1. Signature Reserve

Brought to you by the folks behind Quiach Bar, whisky is the name of the game at their new premium gastrobar Signature Reserve. Located in the Fullerton Hotel, allow trained Whisky Butlers to help you navigate their extensive list.

Choose individual drams (from $11) or whisky flights (from $53); or opt for a curated five-course Whisky Omakase (from $138) that comes with food pairings.

For us, lumpfish caviar on cold tofu sitting in herbed tomato compote and bonito found an excellent companion in the Glencadam 13 Year Old Whisky Journey Exclusive .

Signature Reserve is located at 1 Fullerton Square, The Fullerton Hotel,

Singapore 049178, p. +65 8181 0838. Open Mon-Sat from 4pm-11pm. Order whiskies online , under the current Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) regulations.

2. Low Tide

Apertikis meet locally-flavoured tipples at Low Tide , that’s looking to make waves on Club Street. Spicy Ancho Reyes liqueur ups the Scoville factor in Sambal (S)Ting-wray ($20), while Typhoon ($20) is the Southeast Asian spin on the New Orleans Hurricane classic.

Their bar nibbles include savoury Chili Crab ($17) and 5-Spice Duck Rillettes ($18), as well as meatier offerings in Beef Rendang ($27), Char Siew , and Chicken Masala ($25) sliders.

Cooped up at home? Low Tide’s special delivery hampers include the Six Can-Tini Lunch ($88) for a tipsy afternoon, and a Sundowner Special ($150) to end off a long day of WFH duties.

Low Tide is located at 98 Club St, Singapore 069467, p. +65 8386 3254. Open Tue-Sun from 5pm-10.30pm (12pm-10pm for food and till midnight for drinks daily under Phase 2). Order online for delivery.

This article was first published in citynomads.