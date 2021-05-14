The best kid-friendly things to do during school holidays in Singapore 2021

What better time to rediscover Singapore than during the school holidays? With June right around the corner, there’s still plenty of time left to plan family-friendly activities. Here are some of our recommendations, along with costs and what to expect for each activity.

Things to do during the school holidays in Singapore 2021

1. Family staycation at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa

There is no better way to pamper your family than with a staycation. At Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa, prices start from $388++ per night for two adults and $538++ for two adults and two children.

These packages entitle you to enjoy the 5-star luxury room, all resort facilities, and three meals prepared by in-house chefs. Your kids can even join the Kid’s Retreat programme (at $35 per child) where activities such as canvas painting, mermaid swimming and tent building will be conducted.

Don’t let the staycation prices deter you from having a good time, you can always use your $100 SingapoRediscovers Voucher to offset the bill. To maximise the value of your SingapoRediscover Voucher, remember to:

Opt for bundle deals put together on authorised booking platforms

Pay with the right credit card to enjoy additional discounts

Weigh your options carefully before you spend the vouchers

2. Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition

Let the force be with you this June when you visit Star War Identities, an exclusive interactive exhibition displaying close to 200 artefacts from the original Star Wars films.

Held at the ArtScience Museum until June 13, 2021, you can grab a set of four tickets at the price of $80 for two adults and two children or individual tickets at $25 per adult. Seniors citizens, students, children ages two to 12, and people with disabilities can enjoy a discounted rate at $20.

You’ll get a chance to come up close and personal with original movie props, artwork, costumes, and star ships such as the Millennium Falcon and the Star Destroyer from Star Wars.

Your family can also experience the creative process of movie-making from early concept drawings to storyboarding and even costume design.

3. Once Upon a Time on the Orient Express

Now you can experience the glamour and romance of the Orient Express at the West Lawn, Gardens by the Bay.

The pop-up attraction “Once Upon A Time on The Orient Express” features two original 1930 train carriages, classified as National Treasures, as well as a 158-year-old locomotive shipped all the way from France!

There are also approximately 300 items restored especially for this event. This exhibition will end in September 2021, so make sure to use the June holidays to catch a glimpse of this rare event.

To enjoy more savings on your tickets, consider getting the family bundle (two adult tickets and two children tickets) instead of purchasing individual tickets, to save at least 12 per cent off the original price.

4. Forest Adventure: A Treetop Obstacle Course

Step into the world of true adventure at Singapore’s largest treetop adventure park and immerse yourself in fun, adrenaline-pumping actions.

At this exciting outdoor park, you’ll get to fly across Bedok Reservoir on three breath-taking 300-metre ziplines and 44 wobbly crossings. Your kids can also choose from a variety of courses for an unparalleled obstacle adventure.

Some notable obstacle courses include Grand Course, Junior Course, and Kids Course that provide different experiences and levels of difficulty to suit you and your family. If you think your children are too young to go at it alone, you can even accompany them throughout the entire course.

A day out at Forest Adventure Treetop doesn’t have to be costly, you can get as much as a 10 per cent discount if you make an online booking for four people in one single transaction.

5. S.E.A. Aquarium’s Ocean Fest

From May 17 to June 30, you and your family can celebrate World Oceans Day with S.E.A. Aquarium’s Ocean Fest – The Noisy Ocean! The festival aims to raise awareness of ocean soundscapes and how to take action against sound pollution.

Some highlights of this event include the Celebration of Sound, a live percussion performance showcasing an ensemble of upcycled materials-turned-musical instruments, dancing life-sized puppets, interactive audio-visual exhibits and Sound Box Blasting, where you can experience the natural rhapsody of sounds in the ocean and the effects of sound pollution on marine biodiversity.

Before you book tickets for this exciting event, take note of the Bundle Deal for additional savings. This package is priced at $79 for two adults and one child for a one-day visit.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.