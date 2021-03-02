13 fun camps and workshops for your kids to try out during the school holidays

Looking for activities to keep your kids occupied during the holidays? Well, look no further, because there are various projects they can take up during this relaxing period!

From art, to coding, to fun outdoor play, these holiday camps and workshops are sure to keep your little one engaged. Plus, they’ll also get to learn and develop unique skills as well as hone their talents. So its positively a win-win!

Holiday camps

1. Bricks 4 Kidz: Movie-making: Stop motion animation camp

PHOTO: Facebook/Bricks4Kids Singapore

Create a whole story using Lego blocks at Bricks 4 Kidz! From all the cartoons and animated shows your child probably enjoys on the daily, this stop motion animation camp will give them an opportunity to bring their own animated mini-movie to life.

With guidance, your kids can write their own scripts, create characters from Lego figures, and work on overall production. Your child will surely love this enriching activity and even come out with their own production!

Dates: Schedules for weekly sessions and school-holiday programme available

Location: 5 Tank Road Singapore, Singapore 238061

Price: Contact them here

2. Centre Stage holiday camps

PHOTO: Centre Stage School of the Arts

For some action-packed theatre experience, kids will get to explore drama, music, movement as well as arts and crafts at Centre Stage holiday camps. These activities are sure to liven up your child’s school holiday. Plus, they may even get a chance to shine on stage and/or identify their hidden artistic side.

With teachers and guest instructors that have performing arts backgrounds, you can rest easy knowing that you’re leaving your kids in experienced and talented hands.

Dates: For the full holiday programme schedules, check here

Location: 15 Woking Rd, Singapore 138694

Price: $395 – $445

3. The Gem Museum: Junior Rockstars holiday camp

PHOTO: The Gem Museum

Have some art and science fun this school break with The Gem Museum Junior Rockstars holiday programme where kids get to be mini-miners for a day and learn to use equipment like the loupe.

This eye-opening experience will teach kids all about the different types of gems, rocks and other minerals they have yet to know much about. With guided hands-on activities, children will get to learn about the creation of nature in a fun as well as an interactive way.

Dates: March 15

Location: The Gem Museum 26 Kandahar Street #Level 2 Singapore, 198888

Price: $40.74

4. Kids21Club: Anansi’s Caribbean Adventures

PHOTO: Kids21Club

Travelling may still be limited right now, but your kid can still explore the Caribbean Islands and its legends through Kids21Club's March Holiday Camp.

Through the Journey Man Theatre’s programme, your kids will get to experience the humorous adventures of Anansi, as well as partake in five-day creative arts, drama and storytelling camp.

This camp is best suited for children aged between five and eight years. We are sure that this imaginary camp will surely entertain your child during their holiday break.

Dates: March 29 to April 2

Location: 16A Dempsey Road (Level 2) Singapore 247695

Price: $650

5. The Little Executive: Duck Duck Goose Camp

PHOTO: Facebook / The Little Executive

Have your little one enjoy outdoor games with other kids at The Little Executive. Here at the Duck Duck Goose Camp, your kids will be introduced to your own childhood games.

They will also get to develop unique skills for their age such as teamwork, empathy, social awareness, and critical thinking. Aside from the traditional outdoor games, they will get the chance to create their own fun activities.

Dates: March 18 to 19

Location: 138 Bukit Timah Road Singapore, Singapore 229839

Price: $480

6. Lorna Whiston holiday camps

PHOTO: Facebook / Lorna Whiston

There’s something for every kid aged three to 14 years old with Lorna Whiston‘s holiday camps. They run multiple activities such as English Explorers, Multi-Activity, Art Studio as well as Coding & Gaming. All of these are all sure to keep your child entertained and busy during their school break this March.

Sign up your kid for a fun learning experience and let them come out of camp with newly picked up skills. You can also trust their experienced teachers to keep a watchful eye on your child and help them explore their abilities and talents.

Dates: For more information, visit here

Location: 101 Thomson Road #03-18 / #04-22 United Square Singapore, Singapore 307591

Price: For enquiries, contact them here

7. Saturday Kids: Creative Coding holiday camps

PHOTO: Facebook / Saturday Kids

Kids who enjoy coding will certainly enjoy the https://www.saturdaykids.com/coding-camps-kids-march-holiday-2021/ this school break. Whether your child is a beginner or not, kids aged between five and 14 years, are welcome to hone their coding skills through these courses.

There are a variety of programmes available, from their Tiny Travellers course to Mod Your Minecraft and many more. So make sure to book a slot for your child while it’s still available!

Dates: March 15 - 19

Location: Bukit Timah Plaza / Parkway Centre / Orchard Central / King Albert Park Mall

Price: For more information, check here

8. Singapore Repertory Theatre: Hansel & Gretel stage camp

PHOTO: SRT

Help develop your child’s communication skills in Mandarin during the 2021 school holidays in Singapore. You can enrol your child in the Singapore Repertory Theatre that is offering a five-day camp in a stage camp through the well-known fairytale, Hansel & Gretel.

Here, kids will get to hone not only their Mandarin but also their confidence and creativity. Families of participants will even get to see their children’s performance at the end of the camp.

Dates: March 15 to 19

Location:

Monday – Thursday:

Aliwal Arts Centre 28 Aliwal St Singapore 199918 Multi-purpose studios A & B, Level 1

Friday:

KC Arts Centre – Home of SRT 20 Merbau Road Singapore 239035

Price: $300

9. Trehaus holiday camp: Adventure in the City

PHOTO: Facebook / Trehaus

At Trehaus‘ Adventure in the City programme, kids can explore the friendly neighbourhood through a City Hall Walking Tour, Multi-Sports In Fort Canning Park, and even a few Urban Farming Sessions. This will surely help them see the city in a new light.

You can also keep your little kiddo entertained through this camp’s STEM workshops, Art classes, Cooking lessons and even Mindfulness sessions, all packed in three days.

Dates: March to April 2021

Location: 109 North Bridge Road Singapore, Singapore 179097

Price: $580 for 3 days

10. Wildlings: Outdoor adventure camps

PHOTO: Wildlings

Let your child enjoy nature and all its greatness at Wildlings. Their Outdoor Adventure Camps offers an exciting shared experience for kids– to make new friends and explore the wilderness.

Kids aged four to 11 years can participate in the exciting five-day camp where they will be taught forest safety skills as well as bug hunting and den building.

Then after a long day of outdoor exploration, kids will get a chance to play games, gather around a campfire and toast some marshmallows.

Dates:

March 15 to 19

March 22 to 26

Location: 27A Loewen Road, Dempsey

Price: $415 per week

Workshops

1. Act 3: Fractured Fairy Tales Holiday Workshop

PHOTO: Facebook / Act 3 International

Sign up your child to a drama workshop where kids will get to work on their concentration, confidence, peer interaction and performance skills. All of this will be done through Act 3‘s Fractured Fairytales holiday workshop.

With fairytales like Goldilocks, Little Red Riding Hood, Snow White as well as Hansel and Gretel, children will get to practice their vocal dynamics and their dramatic expressions to bring the stories to life.

This holiday camp will spark your child’s imagination and creative side as they add a fun twist to the popular tales.

Dates: March 4 to 28; find the full schedule of workshops here

Location: 126 Cairnhill Road ONE-TWO-SIX Cairnhill Arts Centre Singapore 229707

Price:

18 – 36 months: $40

Three – seven years old: $300

2. Minecraft: Education Edition Coding Workshop at STEM Academy

PHOTO: Facebook / STEM Academy

If your child is a big fan of coding and especially of the popular game Minecraft, then this is the perfect workshop for them to spend their March school holidays.

Best suited for kids age between seven and 12 years old, STEM Academy offers a whole programme for children to put their coding and design skills to the test. They do this through Minecraft: Education Edition where they get to learn coding basics as well as home their computational thinking skills.

Each group of six participants will be guided by an instructor who will help the kids understand testing and design solutions to problems.

Dates:

1pm – 5.30pm slots:

March 13 & March 20

March 14 & March 21

March 15 & March 16

10am – 12pm:

March 15, 16, 17 & 18

Location: STEM Academy @ The Learning Assembly 226 Upper Thomson Rd, Singapore 574358

Price: $240

3. Painting Workshops at ARThause

PHOTO: Facebook / ARThaus Singapore

Unleash your child’s imagination and creativity through ARThause art and painting workshops. Your aspiring little artists can choose whether they want to learn to draw or paint using acrylic, charcoal, watercolour, pastels and more!

Sign your kid up for either a three or five-day workshop with close guidance that is personalised for each participant.

So, if your child has been thinking or acquiring a new skill this school break, this would be a great opportunity for them to explore on their artistry, while also having fun with their peers.

Dates: Ongoing all year

Location: 901A Bukit Timah Road

Price: $68 – $315 per course

This article was first published in theAsianparent.