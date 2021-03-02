13 fun camps and workshops for your kids to try out during the school holidays

Looking for activities to keep your kids occupied during the holidays? Well, look no further, because there are various projects they can take up during this relaxing period!
From art, to coding, to fun outdoor play, these holiday camps and workshops are sure to keep your little one engaged. Plus, they’ll also get to learn and develop unique skills as well as hone their talents. So its positively a win-win!
Holiday camps
1. Bricks 4 Kidz: Movie-making: Stop motion animation camp
Create a whole story using Lego blocks at Bricks 4 Kidz! From all the cartoons and animated shows your child probably enjoys on the daily, this stop motion animation camp will give them an opportunity to bring their own animated mini-movie to life.
With guidance, your kids can write their own scripts, create characters from Lego figures, and work on overall production. Your child will surely love this enriching activity and even come out with their own production!
Dates: Schedules for weekly sessions and school-holiday programme available
Location: 5 Tank Road Singapore, Singapore 238061
Price: Contact them here
2. Centre Stage holiday camps
With teachers and guest instructors that have performing arts backgrounds, you can rest easy knowing that you’re leaving your kids in experienced and talented hands.
Dates: For the full holiday programme schedules, check here
Location: 15 Woking Rd, Singapore 138694
Price: $395 – $445
3. The Gem Museum: Junior Rockstars holiday camp
This eye-opening experience will teach kids all about the different types of gems, rocks and other minerals they have yet to know much about. With guided hands-on activities, children will get to learn about the creation of nature in a fun as well as an interactive way.
Dates: March 15
Location: The Gem Museum 26 Kandahar Street #Level 2 Singapore, 198888
Price: $40.74
4. Kids21Club: Anansi’s Caribbean Adventures
Through the Journey Man Theatre’s programme, your kids will get to experience the humorous adventures of Anansi, as well as partake in five-day creative arts, drama and storytelling camp.
This camp is best suited for children aged between five and eight years. We are sure that this imaginary camp will surely entertain your child during their holiday break.
Dates: March 29 to April 2
Location: 16A Dempsey Road (Level 2) Singapore 247695
Price: $650
5. The Little Executive: Duck Duck Goose Camp
They will also get to develop unique skills for their age such as teamwork, empathy, social awareness, and critical thinking. Aside from the traditional outdoor games, they will get the chance to create their own fun activities.
Dates: March 18 to 19
Location: 138 Bukit Timah Road Singapore, Singapore 229839
Price: $480
6. Lorna Whiston holiday camps
Sign up your kid for a fun learning experience and let them come out of camp with newly picked up skills. You can also trust their experienced teachers to keep a watchful eye on your child and help them explore their abilities and talents.
Dates: For more information, visit here
Location: 101 Thomson Road #03-18 / #04-22 United Square Singapore, Singapore 307591
Price: For enquiries, contact them here
7. Saturday Kids: Creative Coding holiday camps
There are a variety of programmes available, from their Tiny Travellers course to Mod Your Minecraft and many more. So make sure to book a slot for your child while it’s still available!
Dates: March 15 - 19
Location: Bukit Timah Plaza / Parkway Centre / Orchard Central / King Albert Park Mall
Price: For more information, check here
8. Singapore Repertory Theatre: Hansel & Gretel stage camp
Here, kids will get to hone not only their Mandarin but also their confidence and creativity. Families of participants will even get to see their children’s performance at the end of the camp.
Dates: March 15 to 19
Location:
Monday – Thursday:
Aliwal Arts Centre 28 Aliwal St Singapore 199918 Multi-purpose studios A & B, Level 1
Friday:
KC Arts Centre – Home of SRT 20 Merbau Road Singapore 239035
Price: $300
9. Trehaus holiday camp: Adventure in the City
You can also keep your little kiddo entertained through this camp’s STEM workshops, Art classes, Cooking lessons and even Mindfulness sessions, all packed in three days.
Dates: March to April 2021
Location: 109 North Bridge Road Singapore, Singapore 179097
Price: $580 for 3 days
10. Wildlings: Outdoor adventure camps
Kids aged four to 11 years can participate in the exciting five-day camp where they will be taught forest safety skills as well as bug hunting and den building.
Then after a long day of outdoor exploration, kids will get a chance to play games, gather around a campfire and toast some marshmallows.
Dates:
March 15 to 19
March 22 to 26
Location: 27A Loewen Road, Dempsey
Price: $415 per week
Workshops
1. Act 3: Fractured Fairy Tales Holiday Workshop
With fairytales like Goldilocks, Little Red Riding Hood, Snow White as well as Hansel and Gretel, children will get to practice their vocal dynamics and their dramatic expressions to bring the stories to life.
This holiday camp will spark your child’s imagination and creative side as they add a fun twist to the popular tales.
Dates: March 4 to 28; find the full schedule of workshops here
Location: 126 Cairnhill Road ONE-TWO-SIX Cairnhill Arts Centre Singapore 229707
Price:
18 – 36 months: $40
Three – seven years old: $300
2. Minecraft: Education Edition Coding Workshop at STEM Academy
Best suited for kids age between seven and 12 years old, STEM Academy offers a whole programme for children to put their coding and design skills to the test. They do this through Minecraft: Education Edition where they get to learn coding basics as well as home their computational thinking skills.
Each group of six participants will be guided by an instructor who will help the kids understand testing and design solutions to problems.
Dates:
1pm – 5.30pm slots:
March 13 & March 20
March 14 & March 21
March 15 & March 16
10am – 12pm:
March 15, 16, 17 & 18
Location: STEM Academy @ The Learning Assembly 226 Upper Thomson Rd, Singapore 574358
Price: $240
3. Painting Workshops at ARThause
Unleash your child’s imagination and creativity through ARThause art and painting workshops. Your aspiring little artists can choose whether they want to learn to draw or paint using acrylic, charcoal, watercolour, pastels and more!
Sign your kid up for either a three or five-day workshop with close guidance that is personalised for each participant.
So, if your child has been thinking or acquiring a new skill this school break, this would be a great opportunity for them to explore on their artistry, while also having fun with their peers.
Dates: Ongoing all year
Location: 901A Bukit Timah Road
Price: $68 – $315 per course
This article was first published in theAsianparent.