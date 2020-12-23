Kid-friendly holiday activities in Singapore you can enjoy this Christmas 2020

‘Tis the season for some Christmas fun with the whole family! It may be a bummer that travelling for the holidays has been put on hold, but you can still plan an unforgettable Christmas day for your kids with the many festive activities in Singapore.

These kid-friendly events, installations and activities will surely raise you and your little one’s holiday spirits for this year. So make sure to catch them before they’re gone and bring the entire family along for a magical Christmas celebration!

Things to do on Christmas day with the family

A Universal Christmas, Universal Studios Singapore

Your favourite Universal Studios characters are ready to celebrate the holidays with you as they spread festive cheer all over the theme park.

A Universal Christmas is an event you won’t want to miss this season for they have fun holiday-themed meet and greets as well as special festive bites from savoury mains to sweet desserts. The park has also ensured safety for their visitors and they even offer FREE themed face masks for Singapore Residents.

Dates: Until Jan 3, 2021

Location: Universal Studios Singapore, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098269

Christmas Wonderland, Gardens By The Bay

Take a stroll through the magical Christmas Wonderland at Gardens By The Bay with their new installation of magical lights that will make your kids feel like they’ve stepped into a real fairytale.

Their Walk of Lights event is worth visiting and would be the perfect location to spend your Christmas day. Before leaving, make sure to take as much family photos together under the twinkling lights and amazing displays.

Dates: Until Dec 27

Location: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Genting Cruise Lines’ Magical Christmas Activities

Travelling may still be restricted for now but you can still board on a cruise and join the holiday festivities at the Magical Christmas event aboard World Dream.

You can join their Festive Celebration or have a Sumptuous Holiday feast with the whole family. Stay aboard and you may even meet Santa Claus himself! Afterwards, you can also grab a signed souvenir from Santa to commemorate your visit.

Dates: Until Jan 1, 2021

More information here

LEGO Festive Carnival

If your kid is a big fan of LEGO building, this may be the perfect place to take them. The largest LEGO Festive Carnival is now open for people to visit and the whole family will certainly be in awe at the fantastic life-size LEGO installations.

It’s also a great place to take your annual Christmas family photo with its holiday and carnival-themed displays that make you feel like you’ve shrunk as a toy yourself.

Dates: Nov 11 – Dec 31

Location: Bedok Mall, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Bugis+, Bugis Junction, Funan, IMM, JCube, Junction 8, Lot One Shoppers’ Mall, Plaza Singapura, SingPost Centre, Tampines Mall and Westgate

Orient Express

Hop on board the Orient Express as two original 1930 train carriages along with a 158-year-old locomotive have been installed for the very first time in Singapore for all families to enjoy. The pop-up attraction “Once Upon A Time on The Orient Express” is an exhibit you have to check out this holiday season.

Their cafe is a perfect place to have a calm Christmas brunch, lunch, dinner or just a simple tea time with the kids. For more exciting activities, the centuries old installation also includes an Escape Room to make you experience the mystery of “Murder on the Orient Express”.

Dates: Until June 13, 2021

Location: Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

SEAASON of Rediscovery, SEA Aquarium

If you’re planning another visit to the SEA Aquarium, make sure to catch their festive decorations and designed light effects installed for this Christmas season.

Their SEAASON of rediscovery will let you celebrate Christmas underwater with all you sea friends as you learn more about the wonders of the deep blue. They have also displayed their very own unique Christmas tree made out of recyclable materials as a reminder to keep our beloved earth safe and clean.

Dates: Until Jan 5, 2021

Location: S.E.A. Aquarium, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098269

Sketch Christmas, ArtScience Museum

The Future World exhibit is a must-see at the ArtScience Museum, most especially this holiday season where they will be holding a special interactive installation where you can colour a building, a car or Santa then see them come to life in front of your very eyes.

Your coloured creations will then go around a fictitious Christmas town inspired by the popular landmarks of Singapore.

Dates: From Dec 1

Location: 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956

This article was first published in theAsianparent.