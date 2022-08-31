5 hidden beaches in Singapore you need to check out

Thought it wasn't possible to find a quiet, hidden beach in Singapore, the complete opposite of the bursting-at-seams East Coast Park and Sentosa options? It is, and we've got you covered in case you wanted some quality time alone away by the ocean from the city's crowds.

Check out these (relatively) secluded beach spots that still aren't on everyone's radars:

1. St John's Island

One of Singapore's more famous offshore islands, St John's Island hasn't always been a go-to quiet beach destination. Back in the 30s, it was the world's largest quarantine centre. It has also been a holding centre for political detainees and was a rehabilitation centre for opium addicts pre-Independence.

Only in 1975 was St John's Island redeveloped as a staycation spot away from the mainland. And now it has the perfect shoreline and beach for those who want to get away from the mainland chaos. To get to the island, board a boat ($18/person for a round trip to St John's and Kusu) from Marina South Pier.

Tip: The boats depart at various timings throughout the day but the ticket booth closes at 3pm daily.

2. Lazarus Island

Another off-shore island, Lazarus Island is home to yet another of Singapore's secret beach hideouts. Take the ferry to St John's from Marina South pier again and head to the link bridge from the St John's jetty.

From there, you'll reach Lazarus in about 20 minutes. Take the first ferry out (9am on weekends and 10am on weekdays) to enjoy the peace and solitude.

Tip: There are no shops - or toilets! - on Lazarus Island (yes, it's that deserted!) so remember to pack everything that you will need for a day out on the beach.

3. Tanjong Rimau

Did you know that Tanjong Rimau was home to many marine creatures such as starfish and crabs, complete with tidal pools and mangrove trees? Situated on the western side of Sentosa, Tanjong Rimau beach can be accessed via the end of Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa, simply by descending the rocky slope to the beach.

However, to protect the natural environment and ensure everyone's safety (the spines on the dorsal fins of the stonefish at this beach are apparently venomous), visits to Tanjong Rimau are only available through guided tours by Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), or SDC-approved tours.

4. Punggol Beach

There's more to Punggol Beach than just fishing and it's a definite must-visit. Its scenic shore is full of rocks of different shapes and sizes, but this beach is also rich in history.

The otherwise tranquil Punggol Beach was once the site of the tragic Sook Ching Massacres during World War II where the Japanese army executed many civilians, so you'll also see several memorial plaques around the beach, recapturing the events of that time.

5. Pulau Hantu

Although hantu literally translates to ghost in Malay, don't let that put you off from visiting the hidden beach there. Comprising two islets aptly called Big Ghost and Little Ghost, Pulau Hantu's secluded island getaway is full of rich coral reef and marine life. Bonus: Slap on a snorkel and enjoy beautiful marine life that is hard to find elsewhere in Singapore.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.