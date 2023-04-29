5 homes with beautiful unblocked greenery views (starting from $1m)

As far as our living environment is concerned, one key takeaway most of us had from the pandemic is the true joy of having a good view to enjoy from your apartment.

What we notice is that many homeowners now look out for units that offer unblocked views — be it from the living area, bedrooms or even bathrooms. Yet, this comes as a luxury for many in a dense high-rise city like Singapore and it sure is reflected in most prices.

While some might prefer a city skyline or views of the beach, this week we have shortlisted five units that offer unblocked views of lush greenery.

Now let's get on with the list of curated units this week!

Clementi Park

PHOTO: Allan Chong

PHOTO: Allan Chong

PHOTO: Allan Chong

$3,400,000

Attribute Info Address 137 Sunset Way 597159 Tenure Freehold Size 1,959 sqft $PSF $1,735.58 PSF Developer City Development Limited TOP 1985 It's one thing to want to be near green spaces, but it's another to have a park situated right within your condominium — and that's what makes Clementi Park Condo stand out. Due to its sheer size (Clementi Park has a land size of about 1M square feet), this project is perfect for those who want to enjoy big open spaces and it's not something easy to come by in land-scarce Singapore. This unit in particular is sized at a generous 1,959 square feet and comes with three good-sized bedrooms and four bathrooms. Two of the bedrooms are ensuite, and it has a huge living room to complement the size of the family. For those who are living with helpers, it comes with a maid's room and WC. Due to its sheer size and layout, this unit is particularly ideal for multi-generation living. This unit also offers great unblocked views of the green landscaping within Clementi Park that can be appreciated from multiple corners of the unit. Apart from the yard area, all bedrooms and the living room offer unblocked views of the vast greenery. I like that there's a balcony in the living room and one of the bedrooms to better connect with the outdoors (although it does eat into the liveable space). As such, there is the option to fit some outdoor furniture to fully appreciate the views. The unit is also bright and windy with ample windows located throughout the apartment. In terms of location, it is located within the tranquil Sunset Way which is best known for its landed enclave. While Clementi MRT Station (located on the East-West line) is quite a distance away (around 1.4km), there will be the upcoming Maju MRT station on the CRL to look forward to. Its main highlight is its vicinity to several tertiary institutions, such as Ngee Ann Polytechnic, SIM Global and NUS. Clementi Arcade, which houses a Cold Storage and several other cafes, is under a 10-minute walking distance. There is also the option to head to the Sunset Way Residence HDB clusters for a wider selection of food. — Ryan View this property

Foresque Residences

PHOTO: Wenny Sia

PHOTO: Wenny Sia

$1,220,000

Attribute Info Address 101 Petir Road 678272 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 743 sqft $PSF $1,641.99 PSF Developer Wincheer Investment Pte Ltd TOP 2015

Located within the leafy Dairy Farm neighbourhood, Foresque Residences is great for those who enjoy high-rise living in a tranquil environment. For those who are unfamiliar with the neighbourhood, some of its distinctive characteristics include a low-density and its vicinity to the expansive Chestnut Nature Park and Dairy Farm Nature Park — which is great for those who want a slower pace of living in the otherwise busy Singapore.

This unit is sized at 743 square feet and has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, common living areas and a balcony. With its squarish and efficient layout, maximising the usage of the space would be much more straightforward.

What's more important is that it is located on a high floor with a North-South facing orientation, which means that it's breezy without any direct afternoon sun. With the balcony and multiple windows within the unit, homeowners can appreciate the green landscaping from various corners of their homes and own a well-lit apartment.

While it is currently overlooking several plots of empty land towards the GESS International School, do that that some are slated as residential in the URA Master Plan.

Currently, its nearest MRT station is located at Hillview MRT (Downtown line), which is about a 1.5km walk away. Alternatively, the nearest bus stop is less than a 200m walk away.

For young families with schooling children, some schools within the vicinity are Bukit Panjang Primary School, Zhenghua Primary School, CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace and Fajar Secondary School.

— Druce

View this property

Loyang Valley

PHOTO: Benjamin Chew

PHOTO: Benjamin Chew

PHOTO: Benjamin Chew

$1,580,000

Attribute Info Address 208 Loyang Avenue 509062 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,483 sqft $PSF $1,065.41 PSF Developer Loyang Valley TOP 1985

Sized at 1,483 square feet, this unit has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a massive living area and a spacious balcony.

While it was originally a three-bedroom unit, the previous homeowners chose to knock down one of the bedrooms to extend the living area. Even so, there's still the option to easily create an additional bedroom to accommodate any growing needs. It also comes with a store room, which would come in handy to stow away any clutter out of sight.

Apart from its spacious and functional layout, my favourite detail of this unit is the balcony that offers unblocked views of the greenery that is situated along Old Tampines Road. It plays a key role in brightening up the unit with plenty of natural sunlight and the original red tiles add a pop of colour to the space.

While it's currently not particularly near to any MRT station (the nearest is currently Tampines East MRT on the Downtown line and it is a 2.2km walk away), there's the option to take a bus instead. The recent announcement of Loyang MRT Station (Cross Island line) is stipulated to open in 2030 is perhaps the most exciting addition to the vicinity, since it's only a two-minute walk away.

Residents who want a convenient option for food and groceries can head to Loyang Point, which is around a 10-minute walk away.

— Reuben

View this property

KAP Residences

PHOTO: Corina Tan

PHOTO: Corina Tan

PHOTO: Corina Tan

$1,070,000

Attribute Info Address 11 King Albert Park 598292 Tenure Freehold Size 495 SQFT $PSF $2,161.62 PSF Developer Oxley Sanctuary Pte Ltd TOP 2017

Looking at its location and nearby amenities, it's no surprise that KAP Residences will appeal to those who enjoy living within a well-connected neighbourhood with plenty of amenities.

A quaint unit sized at 495 square feet, this unit has a loft-style design that comes with a bedroom area, one bathroom, a home shelter and a study alcove. A platform structure was designed to place the sleeping area above the study alcove to further maximise the space, making the living area blend in nicely with the sleeping corner.

This unit is located on a high floor and faces the quiet landed enclave along King Alber Park. As such, it offers unblocked views of the greenery, which can be appreciated from the balcony in the living area.

This development is located a quick three-minute walk away from Bukit Timah Plaza, which has a 24-hour supermarket and multiple dining options. Additionally, it's within a five-minute walk to King Albert Park MRT Station (Downtown line).

For outdoor lovers, it is a short distance from the rail corridor and Rifle Range Nature Park, which is connected to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

Last but not least, KAP Residences is poised to benefit from its neighbourhood transformation.

Part of the 2019 URA Master Plan, the Beauty World integrated Hub includes a new integrated transport hub, commercial shops, community building and housing projects. Furthermore, there will be an underground link to connect these developments to the existing Beauty World MRT Station.

— Stanley

View this property

Pollen & Bleu

PHOTO: Serene Chua

PHOTO: Serene Chua

PHOTO: Serene Chua

$4,550,000

Attribute Info Address 15 Farrer Drive 259296 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 2,153 sqft $PSF $2,113.33 PSF Developer Singland Development (Farrer Drive) Pte. Ltd TOP 2017

Sized at a generous 2,153 square feet, this penthouse located near Farrer Road offers a two-storey apartment with double-volume ceilings in the living area. It has four bedrooms (two of which are ensuite), three bathrooms, a utility room, a store room, a balcony found in the common living areas and a roof terrace.

The lower floor comprises the living and dining area, kitchen, storage spaces and two bedrooms. As for the rest of the space, the upper floor consists of the huge master bedroom, family room and roof terrace.

Apart from its spacious layout, there are many variables worth highlighting. For one, the double-volume ceiling in the living area is an important element in creating an illusion of more space.

With that being said, the floor-to-ceiling windows in the living area are key in allowing more natural light and brightening up the common areas, and for the homeowners to enjoy the unblocked greenery of the nearby landed enclave. Apart from the living room, the vast greenery can also be appreciated from the balcony in the junior bedroom and roof terrace, making it feel more connected to its natural tranquil surroundings.

The condition of the unit is relatively new and move-in friendly, which would also save up a fair bit on renovation costs.

Last but not least, this unit has dual entrances, which is in line with adding more privacy to multi-generation living.

When looking at its location, it's within a eight-minute walk to Farrer MRT, which is located on the Circle line. Empress Market is close by for affordable dining and grocery options.

There are plenty of renowned schools within the vicinity as well, making it ideal for growing families. Nanyang Primary School and St Margaret's Secondary School are some examples.

For those who enjoy access to the outdoors and green spaces, it's within a walking distance of the beautiful Singapore Botanics Garden.

— Sean

View this property

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.