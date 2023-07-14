5 huge HDB units above 1,700 sqft for bigger families who need space

Finding a home that seamlessly melds size, budget, and location to cater to the needs of a large family can be quite the challenge.

This week, we’ve curated a selection of five expansive HDB flats that exceed 1,700 sq ft. Not only do these homes offer ample space, but they’re also ideally situated near essential neighbourhood amenities, ensuring that daily living is both convenient and practical for every family member.

Attribute Info Address 835 Woodlands Street 83 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,894 SQFT $PSF $517.42 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1994

Why I like it

— Ryan

Nestled within the vibrant Woodlands neighbourhood, this jumbo unit is sized at a very generous 1,894 sq ft and is great for families who need more rooms while being closely located to various amenities.

It comes with four bedrooms and three bathrooms and I like that every part of this unit is squarish and well-sized. For one, the master bedroom is extremely spacious with a portion of the room carved to fit a walk-in wardrobe and vanity area.

Although this unit mostly has structural walls, the layout is functional with dedicated uses. The previous owners chose to convert the original dining area into the study room (since it's located in a more private part of the unit) and the family room is used as the dining area since it's closer to the kitchen.

The service yard is huge and functional, which comes in handy for laundry or even when washing your fur friends.

The unit has been recently renovated and for those who are not picky, would only require minimal upgrading works. Since it is North-facing, it has no direct exposure to the afternoon sun, making it a breezy and well-shaded home.

In terms of its location, it's a short seven-minute walk to Woodlands MRT Station (North-South & Thomson-East Coast line) and Causeway Point Mall. Alternatively, it's a five-minute walk to Woodlands North Plaza, which also has plenty of food options and a grocery mart. There's also a coffee shop located right below the block for more convenient dining options.

Woodlands Park Connector and Fu Shan Garden are located right next to Block 835, giving outdoor lovers several options to do their workouts.

In terms of schools, it's within a short walking distance of Woodlands Primary School, Riverside Secondary School, and Evergreen Secondary School.

411 Woodlands St 41

$1,200,000

Attribute Info Address 411 Woodlands Street 41 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,905 SQFT $PSF $629.92 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1995

Why I like it

— Druce

This corner jumbo unit is located in the Marsiling neighbourhood and is great for families who are looking for a home that can accommodate many rooms. Sized at 1,905 sq ft, it comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a balcony. However, future homeowners have the option to do up another one or two bedrooms if required.

Seeing that it has a dumbbell layout, the common areas are located in the centre of the apartment, which is great for families who enjoy get-togethers. It's also a corner unit for those who enjoys their privacy.

Not only does the balcony bring in more natural light, it is spacious and able to accommodate a mini garden or coffee nook for the family to enjoy. This is located on a high-floor with a North-South facing orientation, making it bright, well-shaded and windy.

Marsiling MRT Station (North-South line) is a quick seven-minute walk away for those who need convenient access to public transport. On top of that, there are five coffee shops located nearby, along with Marsiling Central, The Woodgrove and Marsiling Mall for various grocery and food options.

Marsiling Park is a short walk away, making it a well-rounded neighbourhood.

102 Bishan St 12

$1,600,000

Attribute Info Address 102 Bishan Street 12 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,755 SQFT $PSF $911.68 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1986

Why I like it

— Reuben

Apart from its central location and amenities, this executive mansionette in Bishan has several attractive features that make it an appealing option for big families.

Sized at 1,755 sq ft, the lower floor is catered to the common areas, whereas the upper floor houses three good-sized bedrooms.

One unique feature is the open terrace area found on the lower floors, which gives much more potential to create a one-of-a-kind home.

As for the balcony, the previous owners have done up glass windows and doors to enclose the space and converted it into a study room. Not only does it allow the entire apartment to be better lit, I like that this part of the apartment is converted into additional liveable space.

Seeing that it has a point-block design and is situated on a high floor, it's a great option for families who like to enjoy a private environment and unblocked views of the neighbourhood.

In terms of location and nearby amenities, it's within an eight-minute walk to Bishan MRT (North-South and Circle line) and Junction 8 (you can also walk to Braddell MRT). Additionally, there are multiple food courts within walking distance for affordable and convenient food choices.

The block is located right beside Bishan Harmony Park, which is ideal for those who like to be near pockets of green spaces. Guanyang Primary School and Guanyang Secondary School.

664 Yishun Ave 4

$1,138,000

Attribute Info Address 664 Yishun Avenue Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,948 SQFT $PSF $584.19 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1986

Why I like it

— Stanley

Sized at a very generous 1,948 square feet, this jumbo flat comes with four good-sized bedrooms, three bathrooms, a balcony, a storeroom, and a study (that is big enough to be converted into a fifth bedroom), making it ideal for multi-gen living.

What I like about this unit is that two of the bedrooms are ensuite, with the third bathroom found in the kitchen area. The walls are also hackable, which makes configurations and renovations more adaptable.

Located on the top floor, this unit only has one other neighbour sharing the floor, making it more private. It also has unblocked views of the nearby Yishun Green Link with no direct exposure to the afternoon sun, making it a windy and comfortable choice. The high ceilings also make the apartment feel more unique and spacious.

That said, it is not the nearest walk to the MRT, being around a 12-minute walk away from Khatib MRT Station (North-South line). Wisteria Mall is located right across the block (there's an NTUC Fairprice Finest and several other popular eateries), along with several other coffee shops located under the HDB blocks nearby.

Some schools within a short walking distance include Chung Cheng High School (Yishun), Northland Primary School, and Naval Base Primary School.

447 Bright Hill Drive

$1,600,000

Attribute Info Address 447 Bright Hill Drive Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,873 SQFT $PSF $854.24 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1989

Why I like it

— Sean

Ideal for families who like to be near vast amounts of greenery whilst enjoying good connectivity and a central location, this unique Executive Mansionette located at Bright Hill Drive is a good option to consider.

Sized at 1,873 sq ft, it comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an open terrace area that is spaced across two levels. The common areas located on the lower floor are spacious, with a sizeable living area and dining room. Complemented with long panels of windows, it makes the apartment feel airy and well-lit with plenty of natural lighting.

This is a high-floor corner unit that allows homeowners to enjoy unblocked views of the nearby landed enclave in a private setting. Furthermore, it comes with some resident facilities, including a badminton court, gym, study room, and even a Karaoke room, which is quite unusual for HDBs.

Location-wise, it is near the mature and popular Bishan HDB town and is around a seven-minute walk to Upper Thomson MRT (Thomson-East Coast line) or Bright Hill MRT and Thomson Plaza. Residents will enjoy the 24-hour eateries along Upper Thomson which is near Sin Ming Market and Hawker Centre.

For outdoor lovers, it is within walking distance of Windsor Nature Park and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. The nearby school includes the popular Ai Tong School.

