5 hybrid Scandinavian homes in Singapore

We have nothing against Scandinavian themed interiors. Often, they are lovely, bright and airy. Thanks to the style’s versatility (and Ikea), it’s also really easy and affordable to shop for furniture and furnishings.

But with Scandi style homes becoming almost too ubiquitous in Singapore, you might have reservations about adopting the same look for your own home despite your inclination towards this easy-breezy style.

Here’s where hybrid Scandinavian homes come in. They retain characteristics of this universal style, while standing out from the crowd by infusing elements from other interior design themes. Intrigued? Read on for ideas.

1. Scandinavian - Industrial

Ah, the classic pairing. Despite seemingly at odds with each other (one’s rough and rustic, while the other’s clean-cut), these two styles can mesh well together with the right furnishings.

How to do it:

Inject industrial elements through surfaces with a pared-back, “unfinished” look e.g. rustic woodgrain laminates, cement screed, brick walls, etc.

Instead of going with a dark and grungy palette as commonly seen in industrial styles, go with a light and bright one to allude to the Scandinavian style and to balance out the edgy surfaces.

Keep furniture clean and modern with unfussy silhouettes. Incorporate patterns through smaller furnishings.

2. Scandinavian - Classic French

PHOTO: Aart Boxx Interior

If you think the conventional Scandinavian style’s too casual for your high-society tastes, the Scandi-French hybrid with its elegant flair would definitely be right up your alley.

How to do it:

Unlike the conventional Scandinavian style, this hybrid is a bit more embellished and ornate. Consider vintage furniture, mouldings, metallic accents, chandeliers, framed mirrors, and soft, feminine curves commonly seen in the classic French style.

Pair these elements together with bolder, geometric patterns for some Scandi flair. Herringbone works well.

A muted palette works for both styles, but to make it more Scandinavian, go for hues that offer a modern slant (blue-greys, millennial pinks) and are less old world.

PHOTO: Aart Boxx Interior

PHOTO: Aart Boxx Interior

PHOTO: Aart Boxx Interior

PHOTO: Aart Boxx Interior

PHOTO: Aart Boxx Interior

3. Scandinavian - Muji

PHOTO: Metamorph Design

The Scandinavian theme and the ever-popular Muji style are like a match made in heaven, with both styles featuring plenty of similarities including their partiality for light, bright and airy interiors.

How to do it:

While both Muji and Scandinavian use plenty of wood in their interiors, the tones of wood used tends to differ. The former employs light and warm shades, whereas Scandinavian homes go with woods that have a grey tinge or are almost blonde. For this hybrid, you want to keep to the wood tones that the Muji style uses, as they are more distinctive.

White walls would go well with the wood surfaces, offering up a clean, minimalist look.

For Scandinavian flair, go with Swede style furnishings with pops of patterns (floral, graphic motifs) and bright sunny colours like yellow.

PHOTO: Metamorph Design

PHOTO: Metamorph Design

PHOTO: Metamorph Design

PHOTO: Metamorph Design

4. Scandinavian - Colonial

PHOTO: Sync Interior

The colonial interior design theme itself is a hodgepodge of different styles: A mishmash of art deco and Victorian features coupled with tropical elements that better suit the hot and sticky climate. Integrating one more — the Scandinavian style — shouldn’t stir up too much of this eclectic pot.

How to do it:

Dark mahogany wood, rattan furniture and antiques are characteristics of the colonial style. Infuse them into this hybrid home.

Mix real vintage with modern pieces and silhouettes to keep things visually balance.

Not all whites are the same: when choosing white paint, avoid those with a yellowish, warm tinge, as this will create an old-school look. Keep to a white paint that is modern with grey undertones.

Bring in plenty of floral and fauna for a tropical flair.

PHOTO: Sync Interior

PHOTO: Sync Interior

PHOTO: Sync Interior

5. Scandinavian- Mid-century modern

PHOTO: Icon Interior Design

The Mid-century Modern and Scandinavian styles are some of the most popular styles in the interior design world. Both of these have a focus on functionality, which make them work really well together.

How to do it:

Stay with a simple colour palette dominated by warm woods.

Splurge on one or two iconic Mid-century Modern furniture pieces if you can. These can include Louis Poulsen’s PH 5 lamp, Eames Lounge Chair or Noguchi coffee table. Can’t afford the real thing? Replicas work just as well.

With the rest of your furniture, go with simple, structural silhouettes.

Introduce geometric patterns and colours in smaller ways (kitchen backsplash, bathroom flooring, rug, etc.) as a way to allude to the Scandinavian style. In order to make things work, get them in muted colours that can double as neutrals.

PHOTO: Icon Interior Design

PHOTO: Icon Interior Design

PHOTO: Icon Interior Design

PHOTO: Icon Interior Design

PHOTO: Icon Interior Design

This article was first published in Renonation.