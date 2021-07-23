5 interior design trends that are shaping homes in Singapore

Every decade ushers in a different interior design trend in Singapore. In the 1970s terrazzo flooring was all the rage. In the 1980s bold colours made a statement in many homes. And by the 1990s young couples began using country-style elements.

If you’re wondering which interior design concepts we’ll continue to see in the coming years, read ahead for five styles that are here to stay.

1. Japandi design

Japandi design weaves Scandinavian functionality with Japanese minimalist design philosophy to create an essence of art, nature, and simplicity.

At first glance, Japanese and Scandinavian styles seem to be quite different from one another but when placed together, the result creates a symbiotic blend of clean lines, bright spaces, and natural elements to produce a calming aesthetic.

The Japandi style places emphasis on simplicity and sustainability. If you’d like to adopt this design in your home, choose neutral colours like beige and terracotta.

You’ll also want to source for furniture made of natural material with clean finishing instead of bulky furniture items. Lastly, since Japandi design focuses on bespoke craftsmanship, elegant and timeless pieces that are made to last for a long time are worth the investment.

2. Biophilic interiors

This concept is gaining traction in the design world. In fact, even hotels like Oasia Hotel Downtown and Parkroyal Pickering Hotel are covered in vines and lush plants to create stunning green marks on Singapore's skyline.

Biophilic design is the technical term for design and architecture that focuses on bringing nature into the home. In other words, it's all about bringing the outdoors indoors.

Biophilic design is a concept that will surely last since science has proven that being surrounded by nature has health benefits.

As the busy city life can deprive some people of the chance to spend time outdoors, the biophilic design can bridge this gap.

Want to bring the biophilic design concept into your home or office space?

Focus on eco-friendly furnishing, indoor plants, and furnishing made of natural material. While some people may try to use artificial plants to achieve the look, it’s better to opt for authentic foliage.

After all, the biophilic concept is about integrating nature into the home to improve your physical and mental wellbeing. Plastic plants are unlikely to achieve the same effect. However, if you are not yet ready to give your entire living space a biophilic overhaul, here are some simple suggestions to get started.

Household items to create the biophilic design

Item Estimated cost Where to buy Terrarium $20 to $395 Inout Atelier Framed moss art $1,800 to $4,800 Mosscape Vertical garden planter $3.49 to $287 Lazada

3. Mid-century modern

Mid-century modern reached the height of its popularity between the 1930s through the 1960s, and it is certainly making a strong comeback.

This interior design concept is defined by timeless clean lines, organic forms, minimal ornamentation, and functionality.

It is more classic than opulent, and it gives off a vintage vibe rather than a trendy feel.

The foundation for this design concept is practical home décor solutions which originated in the aftermath of World War II.

If you’re getting bored of the cookie-cutter modern interiors and looking for a more nostalgic design, then consider mid-century modern furnishings and accessories for your home.

You’ll be pleasantly surprised by the vintage gems waiting to be discovered at shops like Hock Siong, Lim’s Holland Village, and Lorgan's The Retro Store.

4. Luxurious minimalism

While minimalist living encapsulates simplistic living that is free from clutter, the luxurious minimalist interior design brings it up a notch with high quality and premium living.

Such designs still focus on clean lines and open spaces but rest assure that only the top of the line furnishings are used to provide an elevated living experience. This might imply an investment in designer Herman Miller sofa or Bang & Olufsen sound system that are so sleek but yet so understated.

If you find yourself drawn to the luxurious minimalist design style, remember to do your research before splurging on a designer dining set, as there are plenty of furniture stores that offer high quality and luxurious-looking products at affordable prices.

5. Multi-functional spaces

Since many of us will continue to work from home, it is not surprising that more homeowners are looking for ways to optimise their living space. Creating multi-functional spaces is about having a place to work productively while also having enough area for play and relaxation.

Naturally, this points to the need for more multi-functional designs that take up less space but transform and adapt to suit our ever-changing needs.

Innovative ideas such as movable walls to divide living spaces when required, integrating work areas with large wall cabinets and building stairs on top of storage areas to save space will soon be favourites among interior designers and homeowners.

Revitalise your home with a new look

From japandi design to multi-functional spaces, these are just a few of the interior design trends we’ll see in the coming years. Giving your home a makeover can be an exciting project. The first step is to decide the interior design concept that is best for your family, lifestyle, and budget.

To help ease the financial burden, consider shopping around for the right renovation loan or personal loan based on your preference of loan amount and tenure.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.