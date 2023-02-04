5 intimacy card games to spice things up this Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, love seems to just the thing on everybody's minds. But when it comes to relationships, intimacy and well… love, so many questions go unasked. Take the intimacy up a notch this heart season, as you make use of intimacy cards to spark meaningful conversations, dig deeper, and well of course spice up some bedroom action too.

Couples Edition by We're Not Really Strangers

PHOTO: We're Not Really Strangers

Whether you've been together for five years or 50, it's been said that every day you can learn something new about your partner. Afterall, making a connection isn't difficult, it's the getting to know a person that takes the hard work.

With We're Not Really Strangers' Couples Edition (S$26), the purpose driven card game empowers couples to make meaningful connections, showcase how well they know each other and reveal the layers that they never knew existed.

Expect a pack of three carefully crafted levels of 150 questions and wildcards for folks. Before you make the purchase, the creators would like to give you a fair warning! (Buy at your own risk, as you may unlock some really honest answers.)

The deck is available for purchase here.

Intimacy Deck by Bestself.co

PHOTO: Bestself.co

Ideal for a date night in when you both don't want to go out, Intimacy Deck by Bestself.co (S$32) promised to bring you closer to your boo by learning more about each other and how each of you tick.

Through 150 prompts only, get to know each other better, learn to be truly present in your partner's company and connect, as well as learn to speak each other's love languages. Expect questions like "describe our first kiss", "describe a situation where you lost trust in someone close to you", and "what do I do that turns you on the most".

The company also makes a Date Deck to go beyond the small talk stage and create quality time together on dates, and the Relationship Deck to strengthen your partnership through real and essential conversations.

The deck is available for purchase here.

Letz Get Naughty Cards by Hedonist

PHOTO: Hedonist

A home-grown brand that addresses the conversation around sex, relationships and pleasure, Hedonist keeps things accessible, positive, and empowering.

The brand's Letz Get Naughty Cards (S$32) is made for couples looking for "brutally honest conversations, surprising revelations, and involuntary laughs". Shed of the taboo-thinking and awkwardness behind sex and pleasure conversations with the cheeky game packed with 69 naughty cards — 10 spicy dares and 59 juicy questions.

Ready to bring out your wild side? You and your partner will be answering questions like "have you ever faked an orgasm"; "what's your favourite fantasy"; and "give us five of your most sultry poses."

The deck is available for purchase here.

The Hygge Game — Cozy conversation in pleasant company

PHOTO: Cozy Conversation in Pleasant Company

If Valentine's Day Galentine's Day is more the scene this year, you can still get intimate and cosy with a group of friends or even family members. Danish for enjoying the good things in life, Hygge is a feeling of togetherness, well-being and coziness.

Spend the month of love embarking on The Hygge Game (S$28.61) journey while sharing stories and discussing the big (and small) things in life. Offering more than 300 entertaining, interesting and thoughtful questions, the card deck is appropriate for date nights, friends, or family.

Think questions like "What would be the title of your biography or autobiography?" and "Name something you look back at and think: I can't believe I did that."

The deck is available for purchase here.

Mindful Intimacy Card Game by Wonderlust

PHOTO: Wonderlust

A game that tackles both romantic and sexier conversations in one go, the Mindful Intimacy Card Game by Wonderlust has already sported some raving reviews.

Based on relationship therapy principles, the therapist approved and beautifully designed card game stimulates conversations and actions for couples to learn more about each other’s desires, improve sex life, and build a stronger connection.

The 138 conversation prompts and action cards are divided into two levels — the first meant to warm things up and get date night started with fun, romantic prompts to break the ice, and the second level with spicier prompts that guide sexual conversations and new adventures in bed.

For something to look forward to everyday, you can also pick one card each day to connect over daily.

The deck is available for purchase here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.

ALSO READ: Tattoo guest work in Singapore: 16 international artists to get inked by in February