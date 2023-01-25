Tattoo guest work in Singapore: 16 international artists to get inked by in February

First a gastro-hub, then a tech-hub and now an art-hub, Singapore is indeed a cultural melting pot offering something for everyone. Art Week may have just ended in the sunny town, but creativity never stops brewing here. This February, check out these amazing international tattoo artists heading our way, to ink their way into our hearts.

sapsari.tattoo

From cheeky crayon-written quotes, to doodles with colourings outside the lines, sapsari.tattoo’s tatoo designs keep us feeling young and child-like. Channel the kid in you with butterflies, flowers, and even a pet portrait permanently on your skin.

@sapsari.tattoo will be in Singapore in February 2023. More information and bookings available on their page.

tattooist_yuro

Whether you like fine line or traditional designs with lots of shading, tattooist_yuro has got the skills to ink you up with your ideal pick. With the detail-oriented tattoo artist, you can expect pet portraits with each fur meticulously drawn, and each petal placed with grace in floral designs. Other funky designs include astronauts, tigers and angelic inks.

@tattooist_yuro will be in Singapore from January-February 2023. More information and bookings available on their page.

payan.tattooist

An artist with experience in tattooing both fair and dark skin, payan.tattooist will be calling Singapore home for the month of February. Colourful designs are the game here, with tons of cutesy animals to charm anyone. Amongst their available designs are also matching ones perfect for partners, siblings or best friends.

@payan.tattooist will be in Singapore in February 2023. More information and bookings available on their page.

tzarbomba

Originally from Seoul, Korea, tzarbomba carries the Asian touch. With designs that reminds us of ancient Chinese and Korean art, expect to see lines and shading that feels like it was drawn with a calligraphy pen. Expect to see variations of boats, fruits, flowers, and more.

@tzarbomba will be in Singapore from Feb 1 to 15, 2023. More information and bookings available on their page.

rline_tattoo / ryuniverse_tattoo

If you’re looking for detailed florals that dainty lines, yet eye-catching details, rline_tattoo is the artist for you. The same artist also creates intensely shaded traditional black inks in the shape of snakes, mermaids, and goofy cartoon characters. For the latter check out ryuniverse_tattoo on Instagram.

@rline_tattoo/ @ryuniverse_tattoo will be in Singapore in February 2023. More information and bookings available on their page.

3.jinnn

All the way from the Seoul/Daejeon area in Korea, 3.jinnn is bringing their wacky art to our sunny shores. Taking Singapore by storm, with the artist you can explore designs inspired by comics, iconic animated characters, and well adorable fast food with faces drawn on them.

@3.jinnn will be in Singapore from Feb 8 to 23, 2023. More information and bookings available on their page.

s2.love.shrock.s2

Go Y2K with your ink with s2.love.shrock.s2. The cute designs include the decade defining butterflies, crayon like drawings and designs created with pastel ink. In their recent work, the artists also tattooed some of the adorable miniature designs on a clients ear, one of the hardest parts to tattoo.

@s2.love.shrock.s2 will be in Singapore from Feb 2 to 9, 2023. More information and bookings available on their page.

tattooist_yun

Keeping the butterfly theme going, tattooist_yun is another Korean artist hopping over to Singapore this February. Amongst the beautifully infused ink designs you’ll find life-like pet motifs, florals and fauna and nature. Not forgetting the absolute artistry blending different inks and shading.

@tattooist_yun will be in Singapore in February 2023. More information and bookings available on their page.

j.lim_tattoo

An expert in covering up unwanted old inks, j.lim_tattoo keeps things chic and delicate. The artist is also known for their signature paint texture as well as realistic picturesque designs. Whilst their florals and watercolour inspired artwork are equally enticing.

@j.lim_tattoo will be in Singapore till Feb 15, 2023. More information and bookings available on their page.

sheepdoghead

Working alongside 3.jinnn (mentioned above), sheepdoghead will also be heading to our little red dot. Here the artist will leave their permanent mark with their detailed black ink art. From full blown backs, to arm-sleeves and custom pieces, between designs you’ll find humour, hidden meanings and something out-of-the-ordinary.

@sheepdoghead will be in Singapore from Feb 8 to 23, 2023. More information and bookings available on their page.

sim.o.tattoo

One look at sim.o.tattoo’s Instagram page, and it is not difficult to decipher that this artist specialises in shading. From realistic angelic pieces, to hyper-realistic art, dainty lines, as well as medieval knights and creatures – you will surely find something you fancy, when it comes to the artists’ designs.

@sim.o.tattoo will be in Singapore in February 2023. More information and bookings available on their page.

penlinestudio

Flying in from Thailand, penlinestudio’s work emulates expert fine-lines, blending of inks, and effortless watercolour textures. Park your favourite quotes permanently onto your skin, go for the pretty coloured florals, family portraits, or please that kid in you with silly cartoon characters and more.

@penlinestudio will be in Singapore in February 2023. More information and bookings available on their page.

hoko_fine / hoko.orient

After an exciting gig in hoko is coming to the streets of Little India. A jack of all traits the artist is well-versed in fine-line art, flowers, ornaments and custom works. Unique to the artist is the oriental designs picking up on Asian touches.

@hoko_fine / hoko.orient will be in Singapore in February 2023. More information and bookings available on their page.

dusa.ewa

Specialising in anime, manga and cuter design forms dusa.ewa will be working out from the New Testament Tattoo Studio in Singapore this February and March. The artist works with both black and coloured ink, with shading shining as the superior skill.

@dusa.ewa will be in Singapore from February-March 2023. More information and bookings available on their page.

pistachio_poke

A hand poke artist from Korea, pistachio_poke will be stopping over in Singapore for a few days in February before making their way to Hong Kong. The artists is known for their swirly feather-like line work which seamlessly showcase objects like butterflies, flowers and hearts. Your ideal pick for a subtle but still tatted look.

@pistachio_poke will be in Singapore from Feb 16 to 28, 2023. More information and bookings available on their page.

aroha_tattoo

Last but not least, aroha_tattoo is bring their nature-inspired designs to town as well. Boasting starstruck shades of blues, expect to be wowed with gorgeous flowers, butterfly galore, and other endearing pieces.

@aroha_tattoo will be in Singapore from early to mid-February 2023. More information and bookings available on their page.

This article was first published in City Nomads.