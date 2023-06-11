5 lesser-known freehold 2-bedroom condos $995k and under

Continuing our search for affordable and freehold housing, we take a look at two-bedroom apartments this week. With a budget under $995,000, these units might have a more compact floor plan or a less convenient location.

Now let’s get on with the list of curated units this week!

Palmera East

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$888,000

Attribute Info Address 29 Lorong Melayu Tenure Freehold Size 560 SQFT $PSF $1,585 PSF Developer World Class Property (Telok Kurau) Pte Ltd TOP 2013

Why I like it

— Ryan

Located in a largely landed enclave in Kembangan, this unit in Palmera East is sized at 550 sq ft and has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Despite its more compact layout and size, what I like about this apartment is that it has a squarish floorplan to make space usage more efficient. Furthermore, it does have a home shelter to store away clutter, which comes in handy when living in smaller apartments like this.

While there's only one bathroom, it is well-sized and comfortable to unwind from a busy day. The open-concept kitchen, along with the balcony, does make the living and kitchen area feel more spacious, too.

Palmera East might be a low-rise project, but it still offers unblocked views of the neighbouring landed enclave. Due to the general freehold nature of the neighbourhood, it's good to note that the surrounding views won't be changing too.

In terms of location, it's a short four-minute walk to Kembangan MRT Station (East-West line) with several bus stops nearby. For those looking to grab a bite, the nearby Changi Road houses plenty of cafes and eateries within its shophouses. Alternatively, Eunos Cresent Hawker Centre is around an eight-minute walk away, which houses many hawker delights and a wet market.

Sims Avenue Park Connector is located right in front of the development, which is connected to East Coast Park.

Spazio @ Kovan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$938,000

Attribute Info Address 767 Upper Serangoon Road Tenure Freehold Size 560 SQFT $PSF $1,675 PSF Developer Spazio Land Pte Ltd TOP 2017

Why I like it

— Druce

For a compact apartment, this 560 sq ft unit has a rather efficient layout to make it quite a functional home. With two bedrooms and a bathroom, I appreciate that the layout is squarish and efficient to minimise any wastage of space.

Unlike most compact homes, this unit has a proper dining area that is able to accommodate a four-seater dining set. Additionally, both bedrooms can fit a double bed with ample walking space left.

To solve the issue of having only one bathroom, a jack-and-jill door has been installed to make the space feel more seamless. The huge window panels located in the common areas are also great for brightening and widening the space. For those who prioritise having a private environment to call home, this is a corner unit, so there won't be an issue of neighbours passing by your unit.

Location-wise, it's around a 12-minute walk to Serangoon MRT (North-East and Circle line) and NEX. Residents can choose to take the bus instead since there's a bus stop right outside of the project.

View this property

M66

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$930,000

Attribute Info Address 66 Moonstone Lane Tenure Freehold Size 646 SQFT $PSF $1,439 PSF Developer Agrow Realty Pte Ltd TOP 2016

Why I like it

— Reuben

Overlooking the scenic Kallang River, homeowners who want to enjoy a riverfront view under a budget might like this unit located in M66.

Sized at 646 sq ft, this unit comes with two bedrooms, a bathroom and a powder room. Seeing that the bathroom is only accessible from jack-and-jill doors from the two bedrooms (making both the rooms ensuite), the powder room is a great addition for guests.

As one of the biggest draws of the unit, the balcony is good-sized and is able to accommodate outdoor furniture and enjoy unblocked river views. It also allows more natural light to flow into the unit, making it bright and breezy.

Located around a 12-minute walk away from Potong Pasir MRT Station (North-East line), there are various food options and eateries within walking distance of the area. There is also the option to head to Blk 69 Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre to pick up affordable food and groceries, too.

Outdoor lovers would have the option to take a short walk to Kallang Park Connector, which leads right to Kallang Riverside Park.

Last, but not least, it's within close proximity to many well-known institutions, including Cedar Girls' Secondary School and St Andrew's Junior School.

View this property

Singa Hills

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$995,000

Attribute Info Address 33 Jalan Singa Tenure Freehold Size 657 SQFT $PSF $1,514 PSF Developer Ecco Development Pte Ltd TOP 2016

Why I like it

— Stanley

This compact but functional apartment is sized at 658 sq ft and is great for those who appreciate lots of natural sunlight. It offers two bedrooms, a bathroom and a balcony, along with high ceilings to make the space feel more spacious.

Facing away from the main road in the North direction, it offers a quiet and tranquil environment without much effects of the afternoon sun. The bedrooms also have full-length windows to allow in more natural light and make the space feel more spacious. It's also great that the living and dining areas are nicely separated to give a more distinct sense of the space.

Singa Hills is around a 13-minute walk to Kaki Bukit MRT station (Downtown line). There's also the Blk 630 Bedok Reservoir Market and Food Centre but it's a more than 10-minute walk.

View this property

Airstream

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$950,000

Attribute Info Address 26 St Michael’s Rd Tenure Freehold Size 624 SQFT $PSF $1,522 PSF Developer Millennium Homes (Singapore) Pte Ltd TOP 2014

Why I like it

— Sean

Sized at 624 sq ft, this unit stands out in its irregular layout, which is great for those who want a unique home. When looking at its layout, this apartment has two bedrooms, a bathroom, a balcony and a home shelter.

One unique feature is that the balcony is located in the master bedroom and is shaped like a triangle that offers unblocked views of the Kallang River and the neighbouring low-rise residential homes.

This apartment also comes with bay windows, which the previous owners have converted into sitting areas to better maximise the usage of the space, however, it may not be for everyone as bay windows are generally less functional.

The apartment is also brightly lit with plenty of windows throughout the house, which is great for those who like a well-lit and well-ventilated unit. There is a home shelter located in the common bedroom, which can also be used as a walk-in closet. Given the odd layout, however, the common bedroom struggles to fit beds larger than a Single configuration, especially since the household shelter door opens outwards.

In terms of neighbourhood amenities, it is within a 15-minute walk to Boon Keng MRT ((North-East line) and Potong Pasir (North-East line) MRT Station. There are numerous food options in the vicinity, which is great for those who want to grab a convenient bite nearby.

It's also located next to the Kallang River and a short walk to the Kallang Park Connector, which eventually connects to the Kallang Riverside Park.

View this property

ALSO READ: 5 lesser-known freehold 3-bedroom condos under $1.5m

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.