5 local Muslim-owned fashion labels for Hari Raya outfits on every budget

With Hari Raya Puasa coming up on May 13th, there isn't a better time to support your local Muslim-owned fashion labels than during a pandemic when so many small businesses need our support.

Whether you are on a budget, or looking to splurge, our list below will make sure you look your best without breaking the bank.

1. Ayu Apparels

Average price: Printed cotton dresses retail for $23 and crepe shawls retail for $9.

Shopping tip: Free shipping for orders above $59.

Ayu Apparels is Singapore’s largest Muslimah online store, which also happens to be very affordable. Founded in 2011, it offers a wide range of apparel and accessories suitable for special occasions as well as everyday outfits.

Their sale currently includes printed spring dresses for $27, floral tunics for $18 and wrap batik skirts for $9. While the collection is somewhat limited, they have new styles dropping every week.

2. Lúbna

Average price: Kurung sets are currently on sale for an average of $45 on zalora.sg

Shopping tip: Zalora is currently offering additional 35 per cent off your Lúbna purchase of min $70, with code ZSPRINGSALE.

Credit card offers: DBS customers, use code DBS2021 to get 10 per cent off + six per cent cashback on your purchase. American Express customers can use code AMEX2021 to get 10 per cent off + five per cent cashback min spend $100. Offers expire June 30, 2021.

A brand that claims to be modest with a modern twist, delivers just that. Whether it's a purple puff sleeve lace kurung, or a floral-printed belted puff sleeves kurung, this brand is sure to make you look stylish while staying true to traditional modest way of dressing.

Their smocked kurung pieces are currently on sale and retail for just $21.90 on zalora. In addition, Lúbna also offers plus size tops, skirts and baju kurung for Hari Raya. Check out their instagram account @lubna.official to learn more about the brand and about their Hari Raya 2021 collection.

3. Zalia

Average price: Modern Kurung is currently on sale for an average of S$55 on zalora.sg.

Shopping tip: Zalora is currently offering additional 35 per cent off your Zalia purchase of min S$70, with code ZSPRINGSALE.

Credit card offers: DBS customers, use code DBS2021 to get 10 per cent off + six per cent cashback on your purchase. American Express customers can use code AMEX2021 to get 10 per cent off + five per cent cashback min spend $100. Offers expire June 30, 2021.

Zalia is a brand that manages to combine both traditional and conservative styles with a twist of vintage design and sophistication. Their collection includes skirts, tops and dresses, with linen, lace, satin and cotton materials to choose from.

Patterns to choose from are also wide-ranging, from embroidery and embellishments, to florals and graphic patterns.

Whether it's their embroidered jacquard floral kurung tops with pleated detail or their puff sleeve with dress kurung set with lace and drape detail, Zalia will undoubtedly elevate your look with its attention to detail and elegant silhouettes. As a bonus, their Hari Raya outfits are currently on sale on zalora.sg.

4. Maqayla

Average price: Kurung, Amani Kebaya and lace dresses retail for S$90.

Shopping tip: Visit Maqayla to shop their sale which includes kebayas, brooches and silk satin shawls.

Maqayla is a local modest fashion brand founded and managed by a mother and daughter duo, which specializes in ready-to-wear styles as well as elegant gowns for special occasions. Their silhouettes are rather traditional, while the patterns are youthful and colorful with floral patterns and ruffle dresses.

In addition to women's clothing and accessories, Maqayla also offers kurung tops and suits for men for Hari Raya. Their collection also includes jersey, satin and chiffon shawls as well as a line of prayerwear and travel mats.

5. Loveaisyah

Average price: A set of top and skirt modern baju kurung hari raya $119.90. Many baju kurung outfits are currently on sale for $89.90.

Shopping tip: Visit the 'last chance to buy' on loveaisyah to get up to 57 per cent off on Hari Raya outfits.

Loveaisyah was founded by a Chinese-born Aisyah Lim who converted to Islam. With a background in fashion, she decided to create a modern Baju Kurung for modest women. The brand aims to create clothes that are timeless, simple and comfortable.

While the collection is not as youthful and colorful as most, the traditional styles accentuate the waist in an elegant yet modest way, while the colors, although limited to dusty pink, navy and maroon are subtle yet rich and graceful.

What is truly unique about this brand is that it offers matching mother-daughter hari raya outfits, with some that are currently on sale.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.