5 local skincare brands worth trying

As physical retail stores shut their doors during the pandemic, many of us have moved our skincare shopping online. At a time when self-care has very much become the new healthcare, read below for our list of top five Singaporean skincare brands worth trying.

1. Skin Inc.

What makes it unique: Skincare customized to your needs

Best-selling product you should try: My Daily Dose custom blended serum

Having won over 100 beauty awards, it is no wonder Skin Inc claims to be a leader in high-tech skincare. What makes this brand so unique is its focus on customised skincare, instead of the one-size-fits-all it emphasises the one-size-fits-me approach.

Using the latest technology available and decades of research on skin-aging, it developed a 'My Skin Identity' tool to evaluate your skin and recommend products that will best fit your skin's needs.

The 'My Skin Identity' tool will recommend a customised serum called My Daily Dose. Their signature serums use technology developed in Japan and have zero per cent paraben and no scent, hence no unnecessary chemicals.

Another unique feature of the brand? You can achieve glowing, dewy skin with fewer products that other brands advertise. In case you're in the mood to be pampered at a spa, Skin Inc offers award-winning customised facial treatments at Skin Inc Institute and Skin inc Concept Store.

As a bonus, new customers get 50 per cent of their first Skin Inc Facial Treatment.

2. DrGL

What makes it unique: Doctor-developed clean and cruelty-free skincare brand

Best-selling product you should try: Lightening product line with Vitamin C essentials

DrGL, another award-winning brand, founded by a Singaporean aesthetic doctor Georgia Lee is rooted in science and dermatology to create the best products on the market.

DrGL's motto 'inclusive, gender-neutral multi-functional' is evident in its product offerings: its skincare products are suitable for both men and women, many of which are products which address multiple concerns at once, unlike other products on the market.

From a simple cleanser which can be used on both face and body, to an essence which aside from nourishing the skin, provides anti-aging benefits, this brand truly does try to deliver more with fewer products.

In addition to skincare, DrGL also has a line of hair care products which includes scalp cleansers, serums and treatment conditioners, formulated to be used by both men and women. As a bonus, DrGL is currently offering 20 per cent of all their products for DrGL Insiders on their website.

3. Kew Organics

What makes it unique: Clean, water-based, vegan and certified organic skincare

Best-selling product you should try: Cacao Okra Age Defying Eye Serum

Kew Organics began with a beauty therapist launching Kew Organics Facial Bar back in 2014 offering organic facials to the Singapore market. Two years later it became a skincare brand, certifying its name as an expert in organic and holistic skincare in Singapore.

What makes their products so unique is that they are all organic and water-based which makes them perfect for Singapore's climate.

Whether you are dealing with aging skin, acne or acne scars, Kew Organics has a product that will serve your needs while delivering organic and all-natural ingredients to your skin.

In addition to skincare, experience the full range of what Kew Organics has to offer with its signature 20-minute Sugar K Organic Peel, currently offering 10 per cent off for new customers, and its wide range of organic treatments, with 20 per cent off for new customers.

4. Frank Skincare

What makes it unique: 100 per cent natural, organic, paraben-free products produced in small batches ensuring quality and freshness

Best-selling product you should try: Juicer luxury face oil

Skincare brand founded by Cissy Chen's search for clean products suited for sensitive skin has now expanded to cover not only skincare but also body care and eco-friendly products.

Not only are the products themselves certified organic by ACO, but the glass packaging is recyclable too as well as the organic bag they come in. In addition skincare products, the brand also offers products such as cleaning oils and luxury face oils specifically made for pregnant women.

With so many beauty products on the market to choose from, Frank Skincare tries to simplify your skincare routine by breaking it down into just three steps: clean, rejuvenate and nourish.

Each of these steps are accompanied by a list of products to choose from, so that you can cut the time it takes for your skincare routine, while still receiving the benefits of their all-natural ingredients.

5. Handmade Heroes

What makes it unique: Natural and vegan skin, body and hair care products made with botanical oils

Best-selling product you should try: The Ultimate Bakuchiol Booster Oil

Handmade Heroes is an all natural skin care company based in Singapore, with products that are vegan, free of parabens and cruelty free. Their range of products include lip, hair, face and body care.

In addition, they have an entire section dedicated to baby products too, which new mothers can undoubtedly appreciate.

Most of the brand's products are a great fit for an at-home spa evening, from their clay masks, lip and body scrubs to their nourishing cuticle oil and dry shampoo.

In case you're struggling to pay the full price, Handmade Heroes has partnered with Hoolah which allows you to split your payments into three installments.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.