5 most Instagram-worthy cafes worth driving to in JB

Singapore is undoubtedly a beautiful country. From its garden-city look to its landmarks like Gardens by the Bay, Singapore is no slouch in regards to its looks.

Despite this, the two-plus years stuck in Singapore may have cost our Instagram “feed” to take a hit, as there are only so many places in Singapore that we can snap photos of before it gets repetitive.

This is why we have compiled a list of some Insta-worthy cafes in JB that can help to spice up your feed and fill your stomach!

1. Morihana Pastry

With its glass exterior resembling a house, Morihana Pastry does not look like your conventional bakery for sure.

As a matter of fact, the entire building is decked out in glass! Morihana is a bakery that specializes in tarts and cakes, averaging around RM20 (S$6) which makes for an affordable bite when pitted against Singaporean cafes.

PHOTO: Morihana Pastry via Google Maps

With its greenhouse-Esque aesthetic and its grassy wall, it makes for a stellar photo shoot location. Their homemade baked cakes and pastries claim to contain no preservatives, less sugar and less flour, so those weight conscious among us can enjoy them relatively guilt-free!

PHOTO: Morihana Pastry via Google Maps

Their bakes, like this rum and raisin cake all, look very unique, which is a major plus point.

Address: Lot B, Jalan Ekoflora 1, Taman Eko Flora, Johor Bahru

Opening hours: Tuesday - Sunday (11am-6pm) (closed on Mondays)

Google Maps: https://g.page/MorihanaPastry?share

2. Merah Project

PHOTO: Johorrnow

Merah Project is a café that instantly brings back memories of the good ol’ days because of its retro look. Its exterior truly does remind us of an old-school shophouse, complete with the faded wooden signboard atop the store, which truly seals the deal of an olden space.

However upon entry, its demeanour switches from old and rustic to one of modernity. It's neon red sign exudes an air of pop culture, which is a drastic switch from its olden and drab-looking exterior. It also makes for a great selfie and group picture area!

PHOTO: Instagram/MERAH Project

As for the bites, their menu offers wide coverage of mains, from mushroom carbonaras to Korean beef bulgogi bowls. If you choose to visit the café on Friday or Saturday, the Taiwanese inspired whole salted chicken will be available for RM42, for the more adventurous taste buds.

They even have vegetarian options, like tamagoyaki and sesame cauliflower. The café also comes with many different refreshing and exotic drinks like yuzu fizz and lychee fizz, to more traditional beverages like the usual iced teas and coffee.

Address: 17, Jalan Ibrahim, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor.

Opening hours: Tuesday - Sunday (6pm-11am) (closed on Mondays)

Google Maps: https://g.page/merahprojectjb?share

3. Bev C Café

PHOTO: Bev C'afe on Google Maps

Bev C Café definitely fits a unique niche on our list. A two-storey café, it also houses a clothing label on the first floor with the main café on the second. Its interior gives off very much European and also hipster vibes, so it's only fitting that the food pairs with the aesthetic. Woah, where do we even start with the food?

First of all, let's start with their dome cakes.

PHOTO: Bev C Café Menu

Don't let its bar-of-soap appearance throw you off! This is one of their three dome cakes, and its cutesy look is sure to garner lots of "likes" on your posts!

Another interesting dish sold at the café is their charcoal croissants, which we're sure tastes better than it looks. The final straw that showcases their hipster side in all of its glory is their "iced-coffee cubes".

We all love our fix of morning caffeine, but even this may be too extreme. On the other side of the coin, it does solve the issue of traditional iced coffees tasting watered-down.

Address: 54, Jalan Tan Hiok Nee, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor.

Opening hours: Thursday- Tuesday (10am-6pm) (closed on Wednesday)

Google Maps: https://g.page/BevCofficial?share

4. The Replacement Lodge and Kitchen

PHOTO: Halal Ke

The Replacement Lodge and Kitchen just look like a typical shophouse you may find along the streets of Singapore. Sure, it has a clean white exterior, but there's really nothing to write home about.

Even its interior is simplistic, which is honestly a welcomed change. As for their menu, they have a brunch menu (that lasts till 6pm) and an all-day menu.

The brunch menu consists of food you would typically eat for late breakfast, including things like egg benedict and French toast. Here is an example of their breakfast platter set (RM30.90).

PHOTO: eatandtravelwithus

As for their lunch menu, they serve food like unagi bowl, crab-meat mentaiko Aglio-olio and more! The vibes we get are fusion but done right. One look at their dishes and presentation radiates an air of knowledge of the cuisine.

PHOTO: thereplacementlandk

As for their snacks, this is where things get slightly wonky. Instead of normal "unhealthy fries", they serve interesting sweet potato fries with a side of dipping yoghurt.

Another dish that has been gaining popularity worldwide is the churros, and no surprise here, they sell them too.

Purchase of their churros comes along with their salted egg-yolk dip and another purchasable chocolate dip.

Address: 33, 34 33, Jalan Dhoby, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000, Johor Bahru, Johor.

Opening hours: Wednesday - Monday (10am-6pm) (closed on Tuesday)

Google Maps: https://g.page/thereplacementlandk?share

5. Keijometo

PHOTO: Facebook/Keijometo

Upon first glance, Keijometo may come across as a dystopian warehouse, or a testing ground for new explosives. With its relatively bare and unfurnished interior, it truly reminds patrons of a concrete jungle.

It keeps to its industrialized theme throughout, even for its furniture.

PHOTO: Instagram/smashpop

As its name suggests, they are a café that mainly focuses on Japanese cuisine. They have your standard donburi rice bowls, like the salmon ochazuke, katsu chicken curry and more.

Unsurprisingly, they also have a wide selection of Yuki matches, with some flavours being watermelon iced latte and lychee matcha.

PHOTO: Instagram/ yoshiko_lifeistravel

If you do decide to pop by and pay Keijometo a visit, do keep in mind that visitors are required to at least have one drink or one course, and guests not dining in Keijometo are prohibited from taking pictures inside or outside the store.

Address: 3, Jalan Chengai, Taman Melodies, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor.

Opening hours: Tuesday - Sunday (11.30am-2.30pm) (closed on Monday)

Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/8qcTUfuy96S1PSEF8

This article was first published in Motorist.